Iraq resists US pressure to reduce Iranian gas imports

Electricity Minister Luay al Khateeb was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi. (File/Reuters)
Reuters

  • Iranian oil exports have tumbled since the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran this year
  • Iraq has a US waiver to import Iranian gas, but Washington has been pressing Baghdad to phase them out
Reuters

ABU DHABI: Iraq will struggle to generate enough electricity unless it continues to use Iranian gas for three to four more years, the electricity minister said on Tuesday, resisting US pressure to stop the imports from its Middle East neighbor.
Iranian oil exports have tumbled since the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran this year, seeking to isolate the Islamic Republic in a row over its nuclear ambitions.
Iraq has a US waiver to import Iranian gas, but Washington has been pressing Baghdad to phase them out.
“At the end of the day it is an open market,” Electricity Minister Luay al Khateeb told reporters on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi. “The issue of electricity is regularly becoming a political affair in Iraq.”
Power cuts in Iraq have often prompted protests against the authorities. Iran supplies enough gas to power 2,500 megawatts (MW), as well as providing Iraq with 1,200 MW in direct power supplies.
The minister said Iraq now had capacity for 18,000 MW, up from 12,000-15,000 MW last year but still below peak demand that could reach about 25,000 MW and was rising every year.
Exports of gas to Iraq and exports of refined products to global markets remain an important source of revenues for Iran.
“We have balanced relations with everyone and people should respect it,” al Khateeb when asked about rising US pressure over its Iranian energy supplies.
The minister said the power sector needed investment worth at least $30 billion to upgrade the grid, which was 50 years old and had lost 25% of its capacity due to Islamic State attacks.
Al Khateeb said Iraq was paying for Iranian gas based on a formula averaging around 11% of the price of benchmark Brent crude oil or about $6 per million British thermal unit (MBTU). This compares to $2-$3 per MBTU in the oversupplied US market.
Iranian gas imports could be reduced if Iraq used more of its gas reserves rather than flaring it, or burning off the associated gas that is produced during oil extraction.
Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said four projects were underway to help convert 1.2 billion cubic feet of associated gas into liquids and significantly reduce flaring.

India, Nepal inaugurate cross border oil pipeline

Updated 12 min 14 sec ago
AP

India, Nepal inaugurate cross border oil pipeline

  • The two leaders hailed the pipeline as another step in the friendship between the two nations
  • Nepal imports all of its oil products from India
Updated 12 min 14 sec ago
AP

Katmandu, Nepal: The leaders of India and Nepal have inaugurated South Asia’s first cross country oil pipeline, allowing the Himalayan nation of Nepal to receive an uninterrupted supply of oil from its large southern neighbor.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Khadga Prasad Oli, hit the switch simultaneously Tuesday from their offices in New Delhi and Katmandu to open the 69-kilometer (43-mile) pipeline, which will bring gasoline, diesel fuel and kerosene across the border to Nepal.
The two leaders hailed the pipeline as another step in the friendship between the two nations.
Nepal imports all of its oil products from India. Disturbances in the border area have in the past led to disruptions of the supply.

