Aramco ready for two-stage IPO, timing up to Saudi government: CEO

Saudi state oil company Aramco's CEO Amin Nasser attends the 24th World Energy Congress (WEC) in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Sept. 10, 2019. (Karim Sahib/AFP)
  • Aramco is “ready” for the giant initial public offering
  • The planned IPO forms the cornerstone of a reform program Vision 2030
ABU DHABI: Saudi energy giant Aramco is ready for a two-stage IPO but the timing is up to the government, its chief executive said Tuesday, flagging a possible foreign listing as part of the offering.
Aramco is “ready” for the giant initial public offering (IPO) but the timing is a “government decision,” Amin Nasser told reporters on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress.
“One of the primary listings is going to be local but we are also ready for listing outside.”
Nasser’s remark came after the Wall Street Journal reported last week that Aramco was considering a domestic debut and a subsequent international listing - possibly in Tokyo.
Aramco has said it plans to float around 5 percent of the state-owned company in 2020 or 2021 in what could potentially be the world’s biggest stock sale.
The planned IPO forms the cornerstone of a reform program envisaged by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to wean the Saudi economy off its reliance on oil.

British Airways pilots’ strike enters second day

Updated 24 min 27 sec ago
  • Carrier has canceled nearly 100 percent of its 850 daily flights, affecting the travel plans of more than 100,000 passengers
  • The industrial action by pilots is the first in British Airways’ 100-year history
LONDON: A landmark strike by British Airways pilots entered its second day on Tuesday with more travel chaos — and no end in sight to the long-running dispute over pay.

BA has decided to cancel almost all its flights for the second day in a row, it announced in a statement identical to the one issued Monday.

The carrier, which is owned by London-listed International Airlines Group, said it has canceled nearly 100 percent of its 850 daily flights, affecting the travel plans of more than 100,000 passengers.

However, the pilots’ trade union stood firm in its demands for greater salary and benefits.

The industrial action by pilots, which is the first in BA’s 100-year history, has seen flights axed for approximately 200,000 travelers, mostly from London Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

In advance of the strike, BA offered full refunds, or bookings on alternative dates or flights with a different airline.

The walkout over pay by members of the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) trade union follows around nine months of failed talks.

With no talks scheduled, pilots will also stage another one-day strike on September 27.

“Pilots are standing firm and have shown just how resolute they are,” BALPA boss Brian Strutton said in a brief statement.

“British Airways needs to start listening to its pilots and actually come up with ways of resolving this dispute.”

BA has offered a salary increase of 11.5 percent over three years, which it argues would boost the annual pay of some captains to £200,000 ($246,000 or €220,000).

However, the union has rejected the proposal that was made in July, arguing that its members want a bigger share of the company’s profits.

BALPA estimates that the 48-hour strike is costing the airline a total of £80 million but BA has yet to give an estimate.

