Egypt's August inflation rate falls to 7.5%, lowest in years

Egypt's Finance Minister Mohamed Maait gestures during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt July 17, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 10 September 2019
Reuters

The inflation rate was lower than some analysts expected
The July pace was 8.7%

  • The inflation rate was lower than some analysts expected
  • The July pace was 8.7%
Updated 10 September 2019
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer-price inflation rate declined to 7.5% in August, the lowest rate in years, and analysts said it opened the way for further rate cuts by the central bank.
The inflation rate, reported by the official statistics agency CAMPAS on Tuesday, was lower than some analysts expected. The July pace was 8.7%.
Egypt is approaching the end of an economic reform program backed by the International Monetary Fund that during 2017 saw inflation rise to a high of 33%.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, also declined, to 4.9% in August from 5.9% in July, the central bank said on Tuesday.
According to Refinitiv data, August’s headline rate was the lowest in more than six years.
“[August’s rate] falls well below the 9% target the Egyptian Central Bank had set itself for the end of 2020. This paves the way for another large rate cut on Sept. 26,” said Jaap Meijer, head of equity research at Arqaam Capital.
The central bank cut rates by 150 basis points at its last monetary policy committee meeting, on Aug. 22, encouraged by the declining inflation rate.
Radwa El-Swaify, head of research at Pharos Securities Brokerage, said the August number is “positive and gives positive signs for interest rates in the next meeting. We expect a cut of 1%-1.5%.”
Egypt raised domestic fuel prices in July 2019 as part of the terms of the IMF agreement, and the increase had been expected to push up prices for transport, food products and other goods.
Nadene Johnson, an economist at NKC African Economics, said the August inflation number resulted partly from a favorable base effect from a year earlier. In August 2018, Egypt’s headline inflation rate was 14.2%, after subsidies were cut.
She also said a strengthening currency as well as low global oil prices “would support further easing of price pressures.”
“Nonetheless, with energy reforms complete, and with global oil prices on the bearish side, we expect inflation to ease gradually in the coming year, albeit slightly higher toward the end of this year,” Johnson said.

Egypt Inflation

Saudi contract awards surge to highest in four years

Updated 10 September 2019
Arab News

Saudi contract awards surge to highest in four years

  • The contract tally reached SR64.3 billion during the second quarter — up 32 percent on the previous quarter and an increase of 92 percent on a year earlier
  • The oil and gas sector overwhelmingly dominated the contracts awarded in the second quarter, accounting for almost three-quarters of the total
Updated 10 September 2019
Arab News

LONDON: The value of contracts awarded in Saudi Arabia almost doubled in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, led by the energy, property and military sectors, according to a report published on Tuesday.
The contract tally reached SR64.3 billion ($17.2 billion) during the period — up 32 percent on the previous quarter and an increase of 92 percent on a year earlier, the US-Saudi Arabian Business Council (USABC) said in its report.
It represents the highest value of contracts awarded by quarter in four years with more awards made in the first half of this year than the whole of 2018.
“This highlights the resurgence in 2019, which is on pace to match the construction boom witnessed prior to the brief economic downturn,” USABC said.
The collapse of oil prices in 2014 led to billions of dollars worth of projects being placed on hold throughout the Gulf, but business activity in Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest economy has started to accelerate.
While a majority of the contracts were awarded by the government, the private sector was an active participant in the real estate sector in particular, USABC noted.
The oil and gas sector overwhelmingly dominated the contracts awarded in the period, accounting for almost three-quarters of the total.
Saudi Aramco continued awarding projects to international contractors at its Marjan oil field as well as the Tanajib oil complex in the Eastern Province, the council said.
For the second consecutive quarter, the Eastern Province contributed the largest share of awarded contracts by region.
The order pipeline for the rest of the year also looks set to continue the strong momentum, led by Aramco’s Marjan and Berri field projects as well as the first phase of the Red Sea Tourism Project.

Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco

