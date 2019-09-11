You are here

  • Home
  • Cathay Pacific to cut capacity as demand for Hong Kong travel falls
﻿

Cathay Pacific to cut capacity as demand for Hong Kong travel falls

Cathay Pacific Group Chairman John Slosar previously announced plans last week to step down in November. (File/Reuters)
Updated 11 September 2019
Reuters

Cathay Pacific to cut capacity as demand for Hong Kong travel falls

  • The airline said inbound traffic to Hong Kong in August had fallen by 38% and outbound traffic by 12% compared with the previous year
  • The weak demand and cuts to capacity will place more pressure on Cathay at a time when it is grappling with management upheaval
Updated 11 September 2019
Reuters

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said on Wednesday it would cut capacity for the upcoming winter season after reporting an 11.3% fall in passenger numbers for August as anti-government protests in Hong Kong hit demand.
The airline said inbound traffic to Hong Kong in August had fallen by 38% and outbound traffic by 12% compared with the previous year, and it did not anticipate September would be any less difficult.
Hong Kong’s finance secretary reported earlier this week that visitor arrivals plunged nearly 40% in August, deepening from July’s 5% fall, as sometimes violent anti-government protests took a rising toll on the city’s tourism, retail and hotel businesses.
The weak demand and cuts to capacity will place more pressure on Cathay at a time when it is grappling with management upheaval and is trying to complete a three-year financial turnaround plan driven by boosting revenue and slashing costs.
“Given the current significant decline in forward bookings for the remainder of the year, we will make some short-term tactical measures such as capacity realignments,” Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said in a statement.
“Specifically, we are reducing our capacity growth such that it will be slightly down year-on-year for the 2019 winter season (from end October 2019 to end March 2020) versus our original growth plan of more than 6% for the period.”
Cathay has become the biggest corporate casualty of anti-government protests after China demanded it suspend staff involved in, or who support, demonstrations that have plunged the former British colony into a political crisis.
Chairman John Slosar announced plans last week to step down in November, less than three weeks after CEO Rupert Hogg left amid mounting regulatory scrutiny.
Cathay said on Wednesday demand for premium class travel had fallen more significantly than for leisure travel, with demand from mainland China and Northeast Asia severely hit, although Australia and New Zealand were more positive.
The carrier said lower travel demand, an increased mix of transit passengers and the negative impact of a strengthening US dollar had placed passenger yields, a measure of the average fare paid per kilometer per passenger, under further pressure.
“We expect airfares to continue to fall in coming months as Cathay struggles to maintain load factors within reasonable bounds,” BOCOM International analyst Luya You said, in reference to a measure of the percentage of seats filled. “In terms of earnings, the second half may be notably dismal considering plummeting yields across all classes.”
Transit passengers are typically less lucrative for airlines because they face competition from more rival carriers than for non-stop flights, which places pressure on pricing.
The load factor fell by 7.2 percentage points to 79.9% in August, Cathay said. The amount of cargo carried fell by 14% amid a weak global market for air freight and the effects of tropical storms and disruptions at Hong Kong airport.

Topics: Cathay Pacific Hong Kong

Related

0
Business & Economy
Swire exec to replace Cathay Pacific’s Slosar
0
World
Hong Kong protesters denounce Cathay Pacific for firing cabin crew

Saudi foreign investor licenses more than double

Updated 26 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign investor licenses more than double

  • UK, India and US top three recipients
  • French investment bank Natixis wins license
Updated 26 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The number of foreign investor licenses issued in Saudi Arabia in the second quarter more than doubled on a year earlier, led by the construction sector.
Some 291 new foreign investor licenses were issued in the period according to the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA). Construction took the lion’s share of the new permits, followed by ICT and manufacturing.
The Kingdom is ushering in a slew of economic reforms under its Vision 2030 blueprint for social and economic change which has a heavy emphasis on making it easier to do business and cutting red tape. Among those reforms is allowing 100 percent foreign ownership in a range of new sectors.
Two thirds of the new foreign investor licenses in the period were for ventures with full foreign ownership.
“These figures demonstrate the clear momentum we are seeing in foreign investment in Saudi Arabia,” said Majed Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce and Investment. “We continue to pursue further reforms to make it easier for international investors to play a role in our economic transformation in the years to come – bringing jobs, growth and opportunity to Saudi citizens.”
The influx of foreign companies coincides with greater overseas interest in trading Saudi companies listed on the Tadawul.
On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority said it licensed Natixis, the French investment bank, to operate in the Kingdom through Natixis Saudi Arabia Investment Company. Earlier in the year, Credit Suisse, another french bank was also awarded a license.
Tadawul expects additional passive funds’ inflows worth $3 billion from the remaining phases of inclusion in the FTSE Russell emerging market index starting in September, Reuters reported this week, citing chairwoman Sarah Al-Suhaimi.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Investment Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) economy 2030 2030 Economy

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's SAGIA holds London seminar aimed at foreign investors
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi investment climate ranks highly globally in US News report

Latest updates

On 9/11, Trump vows to hit Taliban ‘harder’ than ever
0
Saudi foreign investor licenses more than double
0
UN: Reconstruction of landmark Mosul mosque to begin in 2020
0
UAE police thwart attempt to smuggle 18 people under lorry floor
0
Indonesia’s Habibie, president during transition to democracy, dies
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.