You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi foreign investor licenses more than double
﻿

Saudi foreign investor licenses more than double

The number of foreign investor licenses issued in Saudi Arabia in the second quarter more than doubled on a year earlier, led by the construction sector. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 11 September 2019
Arab News

Saudi foreign investor licenses more than double

  • UK, India and US top three recipients
  • French investment bank Natixis wins license
Updated 11 September 2019
Arab News

LONDON: The number of foreign investor licenses issued in Saudi Arabia in the second quarter more than doubled on a year earlier, led by the construction sector.
Some 291 new foreign investor licenses were issued in the period according to the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA). Construction took the lion’s share of the new permits, followed by ICT and manufacturing.
The Kingdom is ushering in a slew of economic reforms under its Vision 2030 blueprint for social and economic change which has a heavy emphasis on making it easier to do business and cutting red tape. Among those reforms is allowing 100 percent foreign ownership in a range of new sectors.
Two thirds of the new foreign investor licenses in the period were for ventures with full foreign ownership.
“These figures demonstrate the clear momentum we are seeing in foreign investment in Saudi Arabia,” said Majed Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce and Investment. “We continue to pursue further reforms to make it easier for international investors to play a role in our economic transformation in the years to come – bringing jobs, growth and opportunity to Saudi citizens.”
The influx of foreign companies coincides with greater overseas interest in trading Saudi companies listed on the Tadawul.
On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority said it licensed Natixis, the French investment bank, to operate in the Kingdom through Natixis Saudi Arabia Investment Company. Earlier in the year, Credit Suisse, another french bank was also awarded a license.
Tadawul expects additional passive funds’ inflows worth $3 billion from the remaining phases of inclusion in the FTSE Russell emerging market index starting in September, Reuters reported this week, citing chairwoman Sarah Al-Suhaimi.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Investment Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) economy 2030 2030 Economy

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's SAGIA holds London seminar aimed at foreign investors
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi investment climate ranks highly globally in US News report

China exempts some US goods from tariffs in lead-up to talks

Updated 11 September 2019
Reuters

China exempts some US goods from tariffs in lead-up to talks

  • Chinese trade deputies expected to meet with their US counterparts in mid-September in Washington
Updated 11 September 2019
Reuters

BEIJING: China announced exemptions for 16 types of US products from additional retaliatory duties, in a move that comes as trade negotiators from the two countries prepare to meet later this month to try to de-escalate their protracted tariff row.

The exemptions will apply to US goods including some anti-cancer drugs and lubricants, as well as animal feed such as whey and fish meal, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Wednesday.

In all, the world’s two largest economies have slapped tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods in a bitter trade war that has dragged on for well over a year and hurt business investment, profits and global growth.

The items on the two tariff exemption lists — posted on the ministry’s website — will not be subject to additional duties imposed by China on US goods “as countermeasures to US Section 301 measures,” the ministry said in its statement.

The exemption will take effect on Sept. 17 and be valid for a year through to Sept. 16, 2020, it said.

However, the exempted list includes only a small quantity of items in comparison to more
than 5,000 types of US products that are already subject to China’s additional tariffs. Moreover, major US imports, such as soybean and corn, are still subject to hefty additional duties.

Wednesday’s announcement comes before Chinese trade deputies are expected to meet with their US counterparts in mid-September in Washington. That will be followed by minister-level meetings in early October in the US capital, involving Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The South China Morning Post reported, citing an unidentified source, that China was expected to buy more agricultural products in hopes of a better trade deal with the US.

But senior White House adviser Peter Navarro tamped down expectations for the next rounds of trade talks, urging investors, businesses and the public to be patient about resolving trade dispute.

Beijing has previously said it would work on exempting some US products from tariffs if they are not easily substituted from elsewhere. 

The US is by far China’s largest supplier of whey, which is an important ingredient in piglet feed and difficult to source in large volumes from elsewhere.

The Finance Ministry said it will consider more products to be exempted and will make further announcements “at appropriate times.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a survey by a prominent American
business association showed the trade war is souring the profit and investment outlook for US companies operating in the world’s second-biggest economy. 

Topics: China US

Related

0
World
Kazakhstan aims to triple wheat exports to China -president
0
World
China to exempt 16 categories of US products from tariffs

Latest updates

DiplomaticQuarter: British envoy praises KSRelief for ‘outstanding’ humanitarian work
0
Saudi Arabia’s SAMI, Navantia in SR3.7bn military deal
0
Father of student choked to death in school fight forgives son’s killer
0
How the 9/11 Al-Qaeda attack changed Afghanistan
0
Trump says Bolton a ‘disaster’ on North Korea, ‘out of line’ on Venezuela
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.