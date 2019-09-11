You are here

Egypt to start work on $2.4-bln telecom network for first phase of new capital city

Construction machines and labourers work at the future headquarters of the Council of Ministers in the government district of the New Administrative Capital (NAC) east of Cairo, Egypt May 2, 2019. Picture taken May 2, 2019. (Reuters)
CAIRO: Egypt’s communications ministry will begin work on a 40 billion Egyptian pound ($2.44 billion) telecommunications network in the first phase of a new capital city being built east of Cairo, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.
The communications ministry signed a cooperation agreement with the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD,) the new capital’s owner and developer, to begin working on the network over a period of six months.
The new city, known for now as the New Administrative Capital, is eventually expected to cover about 700 square km.
The first phase, covering about 168 square km, will have ministries, residential neighborhoods, a diplomatic quarter and a financial district. A large mosque and cathedral, as well a hotel and conference center, have already been built.
Ahmed Zaki Abdeen, a retired general who heads the company building the new city, said that ACUD would provide the funding for the network.
Egypt’s government wants to start running the nation from the new capital in the desert from mid-2020.
($1 = 16.3700 Egyptian pounds)

Saudi foreign investor licenses more than double

Updated 52 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign investor licenses more than double

  • UK, India and US top three recipients
  • French investment bank Natixis wins license
Updated 52 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The number of foreign investor licenses issued in Saudi Arabia in the second quarter more than doubled on a year earlier, led by the construction sector.
Some 291 new foreign investor licenses were issued in the period according to the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA). Construction took the lion’s share of the new permits, followed by ICT and manufacturing.
The Kingdom is ushering in a slew of economic reforms under its Vision 2030 blueprint for social and economic change which has a heavy emphasis on making it easier to do business and cutting red tape. Among those reforms is allowing 100 percent foreign ownership in a range of new sectors.
Two thirds of the new foreign investor licenses in the period were for ventures with full foreign ownership.
“These figures demonstrate the clear momentum we are seeing in foreign investment in Saudi Arabia,” said Majed Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce and Investment. “We continue to pursue further reforms to make it easier for international investors to play a role in our economic transformation in the years to come – bringing jobs, growth and opportunity to Saudi citizens.”
The influx of foreign companies coincides with greater overseas interest in trading Saudi companies listed on the Tadawul.
On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority said it licensed Natixis, the French investment bank, to operate in the Kingdom through Natixis Saudi Arabia Investment Company. Earlier in the year, Credit Suisse, another french bank was also awarded a license.
Tadawul expects additional passive funds’ inflows worth $3 billion from the remaining phases of inclusion in the FTSE Russell emerging market index starting in September, Reuters reported this week, citing chairwoman Sarah Al-Suhaimi.

