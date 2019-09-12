You are here

﻿

Babcock frigate win offers lifeline to UK shipbuilding

Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 design beat rival bids from BAE Systems and Atlas Elektronik UK, which will help the company improve ties with its investors. (Supplied)
Reuters

  • Ships will cost an average £250 million to produce and support 2,500 jobs
Reuters

LONDON: Babcock International has won a contract to design new Type 31 frigates as Britain seeks to revive its once-mighty shipbuilding industry.

The frigates will be assembled at Babcock’s facility in Rosyth, Scotland, and the program will support more than 2,500 jobs across the Britain, including its supply chain.

The deal will boost Babcock’s efforts to repair ties with investors after a period when the engineering group’s management and stock price came under fire. 

Its shares are more than 35 percent below their mid-2018 level. Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 design beat rival bids from BAE Systems and Atlas Elektronik UK, and a formal contract award is expected later this year, Babcock said.

“Arrowhead 140 is a modern warship that will meet the maritime threats of today and tomorrow,” Babcock Chief Executive Archie Bethel said.

“It provides a flexible, adaptable platform that delivers value for money and supports the UK’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.”

The government will buy at least five of the frigates and has said the first ship is set to be in the water by 2023.

Babcock said detailed design work would start immediately, with manufacturing beginning in 2021 and finishing in 2027. The ships will have an average production cost of £250 million ($308 million) a ship.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Babcock design selected for Type 31 frigate.

• Firm beat designs from BAE Systems and Atlas Elektronik.

• PM Johnson pledges to reinvigorate decimated shipyards.

The government has committed to keeping up a fleet of at least 19 frigates and destroyers with the aim of expanding the fleet in the 2030s. Type 31 frigates will replace Type 23 ships.

“(The) UK is an outward-looking island nation, and we need a shipbuilding industry and Royal Navy that reflect the importance of the seas to our security and prosperity,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

“I am convinced that by working together we will see a renaissance in this industry which is so much part of our island story — so let’s bring shipbuilding home.”

Britain is building patrol vessels and new Type 26 frigates at BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard on the Clyde river in Glasgow.

But the country’s shipbuilding industry has suffered a catastrophic decline in the past 40 years, with shipyards in places from Sunderland to Portsmouth closing.

Belfast’s Harland and Wolff shipyard, where the Titanic was built, went into administration last month.

BAT slashes 2,300 jobs as new CEO Bowles spurs changes

Reuters

  • The company employs more than 55,000 people
Reuters

BENGALURU: British American Tobacco (BAT) said it would lay off 2,300 employees globally by January, about 4 percent of its workforce, as the world’s second largest tobacco company by sales focuses on newer smoking options such as e-cigarettes.

More than 20 percent of its senior roles will be affected as the maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes eliminates duplicate roles and consolidates business units. The company employs more than 55,000 people, according to its 2018 annual report.

BAT has said it will invest in what it calls its “New Category” business under CEO Jack Bowles and this year announced plans to consolidate the portfolio.

The division makes tobacco heating products glo and Vype e-cigarettes, as well as snuff and nicotine pouches. “Since taking on the role of chief executive five months ago, I have been clear that I wanted to make BAT a stronger, simpler and faster organization,” Bowles said on Thursday.

“My goal is to oversee a step change in New Category growth,” said Bowles, who took charge in April. BAT expanded by buying US rival Reynolds American for $49 billion in 2017.

The company said the planned changes would help the firm deliver on its target of generating £5 billion ($6.2 billion) of revenue in new categories by 2023-24.

By focusing on the three “New Category” brands, Bowles has said BAT would see less complexity and faster decision making when responding to new trends.

This month, BAT said it would launch two new tobacco heating products in Japan under its glo brand. It is also seeking to
close the gap with market leader Philip Morris International Inc. in the United States’ fast-growing vaping industry.

BAT beat first-half sales forecasts last month, helped by higher demand for e-cigarettes, and predicted a stronger performance in the second half as it focuses on a smaller number of fast-growing brands.

Like its rivals, BAT is striving for higher smoking alternative sales as volumes of traditional cigarettes slide.

At the same time, however, health concerns over e-cigarettes are increasing. The Trump administration announced plans on Wednesday to remove all flavored e-cigarettes from store shelves as officials warned that sweet flavors had drawn millions of children into nicotine addiction.

