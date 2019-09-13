You are here

  • Home
  • Toyota using Tesla-style Panasonic batteries for China hybrids: sources
﻿

Toyota using Tesla-style Panasonic batteries for China hybrids: sources

Toyota and Panasonic announced a joint venture in January to build electric-vehicle batteries. Above, concept versions of Toyota’s next-generation electric vehicles on display in Tokyo. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Toyota using Tesla-style Panasonic batteries for China hybrids: sources

  • Toyota is using Panasonic’s cylindrical batteries in its new Corolla and Levin plug-in hybrid sedans
  • Toyota and Panasonic announced a joint venture in January to build electric-vehicle batteries
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Toyota has started using the same type of battery that Panasonic designed for Tesla in some of its plug-in hybrids sold in China, sources familiar with the matter said.
Toyota is using Panasonic’s cylindrical batteries in its new Corolla and Levin plug-in hybrid sedans launched in China this year, one of the people said.
The batteries are the same size as those that Panasonic makes for Tesla, but the composition is different, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the matter is private.
The move reflects Toyota’s efforts to secure stable supplies of high-quality batteries amid the accelerated global shift to electricity-powered cars.
Japan’s biggest automaker co-developed the batteries with Panasonic over a period of several years as it expands its lineup of electrified vehicles, according to one of the people, who has direct knowledge of matter.
A Panasonic spokeswoman said the company is not in a position to comment as a supplier, while Toyota declined to comment.
The Nikkei newspaper reported the news earlier.
Toyota has favored square, or prismatic, batteries for its vehicles, and uses some manufactured by Panasonic for its hybrids. The two companies announced a joint venture in January to build electric-vehicle (EV) batteries, pooling the R&D and manufacturing strengths of one of the world’s largest automakers with one of the largest battery makers.
Toyota has also partnered with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) and EV maker BYD for battery procurement.
Toyota is believed to have ordered about 50,000 of the cylindrical batteries, pushing Panasonic’s battery plant in Osaka to full capacity, the Nikkei said.
Panasonic has been the exclusive battery cell supplier for Tesla, but the US electric vehicle maker is in advanced talks with South Korea’s LG Chem as it seeks to diversify sources of the key component.

Topics: transport Toyota electric cars

Related

0
Business & Economy
Toyota to give royalty-free access to hybrid-vehicle patents
0
Business & Economy
Toyota, Panasonic consider joint development of EV batteries

Turkey’s central bank cuts rates to boost weary economy

Updated 13 September 2019
Reuters

Turkey’s central bank cuts rates to boost weary economy

Updated 13 September 2019
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s central bank cut its policy rate by 325 basis points to 16.5 percent on Thursday, delivering its second aggressive policy easing in less than two months as it seeks to boost a recession-hit economy and forget last year’s currency crisis.

The bank cited a recent decline in inflation and a global shift to easier monetary policy as it lowered its benchmark one-week repo rate from 19.75 percent, marking its latest step away from the emergency settings adopted last year.

The policy rate stood at 24 percent as recently as July, when the bank slashed interest rates by 425 points in its first policy change since the depths of the crisis, which tipped the largest economy in the Middle East into recession.

“At this point the current monetary policy stance, to a large part, is considered to be consistent with the projected disinflation path,” the bank said in a statement.

The “inflation outlook continued to improve” and in August “displayed a significant fall,” it added.

The Turkish lira lost some 30 percent of its value against the dollar last year and inflation soared to a 15-year high above 25 percent. Inflation has since eased to 15 percent and is expected to fall briefly to single digits in October thanks to the “base effect” measurement against last year’s spike.

The drop in inflation and a shift among the world’s major central banks to more accommodation has stemmed further losses in the lira and paved the way for rate cuts, set to continue until the year’s end.

The lira firmed to 5.6825 against the dollar after the announcement from 5.75 beforehand, and was up about 1 percent on the day.

According to a Reuters poll on Tuesday, economists expected the bank to lower rates by a median of 250 basis points. However before the decision, swap-market traders were expecting a cut of between 300 and 400 points.

The central bank’s governor, Murat Uysal, apponted in early July after his predecessor did not follow policy instructions, has said policy will aim to deliver a “reasonable” real interest rate.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a self-described “enemy” of high interest rates and has said they, along with inflation, would fall to single digits soon.

On Thursday, the central bank said a “cautious” policy stance was necessary to keep the “disinflation process on track.” It added that inflation will likely slide “slightly below” its year-end forecast of 13.9 percent, which it made in July.

Ankara has attempted to boost lending by state banks to reinvigorate an economy that entered a recession last year and experienced contractions in the first two quarters of this year. 

Topics: Turkey

Related

0
Business & Economy
Turkey’s lira firms on inflation data, Fed and ECB easing expectations
0
Middle-East
Erdogan suggests Turkey could look to Russia for jets

Latest updates

Organizers postpone Hong Kong WTA event due to protests
0
Toyota using Tesla-style Panasonic batteries for China hybrids: sources
0
Trump: Iranian leadership ‘wants to meet’
0
Cockpit coffee spill forces commercial jet to make emergency landing
0
Malaysian minister claims data shows Indonesia responsible for smoke haze
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.