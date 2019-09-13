You are here

Oil declines on global demand worries despite hopes on trade talks

US crude has traded similarly and is heading for its first loss in three weeks. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Oil declines on global demand worries despite hopes on trade talks

  • Brent has traded in a range of nearly $5 this week and is heading for its first weekly loss in five
  • US crude has traded similarly and is heading for its first loss in three weeks
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil futures fell on Friday as concerns about global growth and slowing demand lingered despite hints of progress on US-China trade talks, setting up prices for weekly losses after days of swinging back and forth.
Brent crude was down 18 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $60.20 a barrel by 0442 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was off by 14 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $54.95.
Brent has traded in a range of nearly $5 this week and is heading for its first weekly loss in five. US crude has traded similarly and is heading for its first loss in three weeks.
Gloom over the economic impact of the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing has left investors shrugging off a strong commitment from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) producers to trim output.
“Again, it is a battle between the forces of OPEC and those of slowing global growth and thus demand,” said Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro.
The weak confidence in the markets was reflected by economists in a Reuters poll who predicted the US-China trade spat will worsen or at best stay the same over the coming year.
Nearly 80 percent of more than 60 economists said US-China trade relations would either worsen or stay the same by the end of next year. The median probability of a US recession in the next two years held at a high of 45 percent, and the chance of one in the next 12 months held at 30 percent.
Still, President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not rule out an interim deal with China on trade, though he prefers a comprehensive agreement.
Asian stocks advanced on Friday on the signs of progress in US-China trade talks, while aggressive stimulus from the European Central Bank also helped counter worries about a global economic slowdown.
In oil markets, however, concern over whether Trump can achieve progress on the trade dispute has overshadowed OPEC’s Thursday agreement to trim output by asking members Iraq and Nigeria to bring their production back in line with targets.
OPEC is striving to prevent a glut amid soaring US production and a slowing global economy.
OPEC+ has over-complied on average with its agreed cut of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) as Iranian and Venezuelan exports collapsed due to sanctions.
“With OPEC’s production curbs and ongoing constraints on sanctioned countries, we see the market tightening in Q4 2019. This should help stabilize prices,” ANZ Research said in a note.
“However, trade tensions and reduced risk of tougher sanctions on Iran and Venezuela will limit the upside,” it said.
Those trade tensions are hitting the shipping sector as the flow of goods and commodities slows, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.
That will lead to weaker growth than previously expected in oil demand from the shipping sector next year despite a shift to cleaner fuel, the agency said.

Topics: energy Markets Oil

Toyota using Tesla-style Panasonic batteries for China hybrids: sources

Updated 58 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Toyota using Tesla-style Panasonic batteries for China hybrids: sources

  • Toyota is using Panasonic’s cylindrical batteries in its new Corolla and Levin plug-in hybrid sedans
  • Toyota and Panasonic announced a joint venture in January to build electric-vehicle batteries
Updated 58 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Toyota has started using the same type of battery that Panasonic designed for Tesla in some of its plug-in hybrids sold in China, sources familiar with the matter said.
Toyota is using Panasonic’s cylindrical batteries in its new Corolla and Levin plug-in hybrid sedans launched in China this year, one of the people said.
The batteries are the same size as those that Panasonic makes for Tesla, but the composition is different, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the matter is private.
The move reflects Toyota’s efforts to secure stable supplies of high-quality batteries amid the accelerated global shift to electricity-powered cars.
Japan’s biggest automaker co-developed the batteries with Panasonic over a period of several years as it expands its lineup of electrified vehicles, according to one of the people, who has direct knowledge of matter.
A Panasonic spokeswoman said the company is not in a position to comment as a supplier, while Toyota declined to comment.
The Nikkei newspaper reported the news earlier.
Toyota has favored square, or prismatic, batteries for its vehicles, and uses some manufactured by Panasonic for its hybrids. The two companies announced a joint venture in January to build electric-vehicle (EV) batteries, pooling the R&D and manufacturing strengths of one of the world’s largest automakers with one of the largest battery makers.
Toyota has also partnered with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) and EV maker BYD for battery procurement.
Toyota is believed to have ordered about 50,000 of the cylindrical batteries, pushing Panasonic’s battery plant in Osaka to full capacity, the Nikkei said.
Panasonic has been the exclusive battery cell supplier for Tesla, but the US electric vehicle maker is in advanced talks with South Korea’s LG Chem as it seeks to diversify sources of the key component.

Topics: transport Toyota electric cars

