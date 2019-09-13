You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Count Draghila’ is sucking our accounts dry, says German daily Bild
﻿

‘Count Draghila’ is sucking our accounts dry, says German daily Bild

Draghi has attracted the ire of the German tabloid Bild before. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 September 2019
Reuters

‘Count Draghila’ is sucking our accounts dry, says German daily Bild

  • The ECB on Thursday cut interest rates deeper into negative territory and promised bond purchases with no end-date to push borrowing costs even lower
Updated 13 September 2019
Reuters

BERLIN: Mass-selling German newspaper Bild on Friday accused European Central Bank president Mario Draghi of “sucking dry” the bank accounts of Germany’s savers, a day after the ECB cut interest rates further.

Next to a photomontage of Draghi with fangs and dressed as a vampire, Bild’s headline read: “Count Draghila is sucking our accounts dry.”

Hoping to kick-start economic activity nearly a decade after the euro zone’s debt crisis, the ECB on Thursday cut interest rates deeper into negative territory and promised bond purchases with no end-date to push borrowing costs even lower.

The bigger-than-expected stimulus immediately fueled concerns among frugal Germans, who have complained for years that the ECB’s low interest rates are denying them a decent rate of return on their savings.

“The horror for German savers goes on and on,” Bild wrote.

The newspaper has taken aim at Draghi before.

During the euro zone crisis, Bild gave the Italian a spiked Prussian helmet from 1871 to show its confidence that he would adhere to German-style discipline. Draghi put the helmet on a shelf in his office.

Voicing Germans’ angst, Helmut Schleweis, president of Germany’s powerful savings banks association, said the ECB’s latest policy package “does more harm than good.”

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz sought to calm savers worried ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting.

“Most contracts that customers have with their banks do not currently allow such penalty rates, so the problem is not acute,” Scholz said. “Banks’ boards are wise enough to grasp what they would trigger with such penalty rates.

But Joachim Wuermeling, a board member of Germany’s central bank, the Bundesbank, struck a different tone: “Banks could soon pass on lower interest rates to even more customers,” Wuermeling told Focus magazine.

Nobody should be surprised if banks demanded higher fees and were mulling negative interest rates, Wuermeling said. “It may be necessary from a business and banking supervisory point of view,” he added.

Germans have long looked to the Bundesbank as a pillar of stability and guarantor of a stable currency.

Formed in 1957, the German central bank was a model for central bank independence in the years that followed, but its president is now just one voice on the ECB’s Governing Council.

New Austrian National Bank Governor Robert Holzmann, who also sits on the ECB’s policymaking Council, said the ECB’s policy met “pushback” at a meeting this week.

Asked whether the new measures were a mistake, Holzmann, who has a seat on the ECB Governing Board, told Bloomberg TV: “I’m sure this idea crossed the mind of some people and it definitely crossed my mind.”

Topics: European Central Bank

Related

0
Business & Economy
Turkey’s lira firms on inflation data, Fed and ECB easing expectations
0
Business & Economy
ECB policymaker sees risks to euro growth, says Brexit a major concern

Global oil industry is on the defensive over climate change

Updated 13 September 2019
AFP

Global oil industry is on the defensive over climate change

  • World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi nominates water scarcity as biggest source of future world tension
Updated 13 September 2019
AFP

ABU DHABI: At the dawn of an era scientists have dubbed the Anthropocene, driven by human impact on the planet, the energy industry’s four-yearly gathering was forced onto the defensive on climate change.

With the burning of “demon” fossil fuels blamed for playing havoc in the “age of man,” many agreed that after decades of energy wars, future conflicts would be driven by competition for clean water as the glaciers recede and rivers dry up.

Asked what the biggest source of world tension would be in 2040, more than half the energy professionals and officials polled at this week’s World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi nominated water scarcity.

“Ten years ago or 20 years ago oil would have been on the top of the list for sure,” said Adnan Shihab-Eldin of Kuwait, the former acting secretary general of OPEC.

“Now it’s not because of two factors: We have more resources throughout the world especially through technology ... and the resources are more evenly distributed,” he told the World Energy Congress.

But like many other leaders and executives at the conference he insisted that given predicted global demand over coming decades, that could be reversed by an excessively rapid and unplanned switch to renewable sources of power.

“We all agree that what we want is a clean energy future. Getting to that clean energy future and the speed that we get there must be kept open,” he said, warning of “volatilities and crisis” if policy
decisions were made in haste.

“It’s wrong in my view to set a policy that will impact for 40 years, saying for example not only that I don’t want nuclear for myself ... but I don’t want nuclear for everyone else.”

“So it’s important to keep all our options open, to invest in all them, depending on our local situation.”

Gulf nations have invested tens of billions of dollars in clean energy projects, mainly in solar and nuclear. But critics say many are slow to get off the drawing board and that political will is lacking.

The addiction to oil is a powerful one, particularly when supplies remain abundant, and the switch to renewables is enormously costly.

But the Global Commission on Adaptation said on Tuesday that countries rich and poor must invest now to protect against the effects of climate change or pay an even heavier price later. “We are the last generation that can change the course of climate change, and we are the first generation that then has to live with the consequences,” said former UN chief Ban Ki-Moon, who chairs the commission.

Failure to curb the greenhouse gas emissions slow-roasting the planet has already unleashed a crescendo of deadly heat waves, water shortages and superstorms made more destructive by rising seas.

Earth’s average surface temperature has gone up 1C since the late 19th century, and is on track — at current rates of CO2 emissions — to warm another two or three degrees by the century’s end.

“We are the biggest influencing factor on nature these days,” Martin Frick, senior policy director at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said at a panel discussion in Abu Dhabi.

“As they say, with great power comes great responsibility.”

One of the leading lights at the World Energy Congress, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, has spoken of a “crisis of perception” facing the industry and a growing risk the financial community will turn against fossil fuels.

During the week he led calls for an “orderly” shift and criticism of knee-jerk policies. “All energy transitions — including this one — take decades, with many challenges along the road,” said the boss of the Saudi oil giant which is preparing for a stock market debut that will raise billions of dollars.

The UN’s Frick said that diplomacy on climate change was still working despite the difficulties.

“There is an urgent need for that,” he said. “The impacts are absolutely alarming, and no matter how much we negotiate, there is no negotiating with nature.”

Topics: climate change

Related

0
Business & Economy
Climate change turns Arctic into strategic, economic hotspot
0
World
UN: Climate change undercutting work to end poverty, hunger

Latest updates

Five confirmed cholera deaths in Sudan since Aug. 28
0
Moscow holds Taliban talks
0
Yemeni army destroys 500 Houthi landmines in eastern Haradh
0
‘My quest’: Priyanka Chopra brings Bollywood to Toronto
0
Turkey orders arrest of 223 military personnel over suspected Gulen links: state media
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.