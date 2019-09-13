You are here

﻿

China prods state firms to boost investment in crisis-hit Hong Kong

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, a key infrastructure project. (Reuters)
Updated 13 September 2019
Reuters

China prods state firms to boost investment in crisis-hit Hong Kong

  • The state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in attendance included oil giant Sinopec and conglomerate China Merchants Group
Updated 13 September 2019
Reuters

SINGAPORE: China has called on its biggest state firms to take a more active role in Hong Kong, including stepping up investment and asserting more control of companies in the financial hub, executives familiar with the matter said, as Beijing attempts to calm months of unrest in the city.

At a meeting this week in Shenzhen, the city bordering Hong Kong, senior representatives from nearly 100 of China’s largest state-run companies were urged to do their part to help cool China’s biggest political crisis in years, three executives, including one who was present, told Reuters.

At the meeting, the SOEs pledged to invest more in key Hong Kong industries including real estate and tourism in a bid to create jobs for local citizens and stabilize financial markets, two of the executives said, speaking on condition of anonymity. No specific investments were discussed or agreed on, they said.

The state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in attendance included oil giant Sinopec and conglomerate China Merchants Group.

The meeting was organized by the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), the powerful central body that oversees China’s sprawling state sector, which includes some of the world’s biggest companies in industries such as steel, energy, shipping and telecoms.

SASAC did not respond to a request for comment. Officials at Sinopec and China Merchants Group did not respond to requests for comment and calls to the two companies went unanswered.

Instead of simply holding stakes in Hong Kong companies, the Chinese SOEs were also urged to look to control companies and have decision-making power in them, one of the people familiar with the meeting said.

FASTFACT

China has ruled Hong Kong since its handover from the UK in 1997.

“The business elites in Hong Kong are certainly not doing enough. Most of them are just not one of us,” the SOE executive who was at the meeting told Reuters.

SASAC’s Communist Party chief, Hao Peng, appeared in Hong Kong on Wednesday at a forum for the Belt and Road infrastructure initiative and said that SOEs were looking for ways to cooperate in major projects in the city, according to a SASAC news release.

Hao, who was accompanied by a group of SOE executives, also met with Carrie Lam, the city’s chief executive.

While China’s big state firms are for-profit enterprises and many are publicly traded, they have long been expected to do national service, including maintaining high levels of employment and helping Beijing execute initiatives such as its big Belt & Road infrastructure plan.

Months of huge and often-violent protests in Hong Kong were triggered by planned legislation that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland courts. The protests have been fueled by what is seen by many in Hong Kong as creeping Chinese influence that is a eroding the “one country, two system” model under which China has ruled Hong Kong since its handover from the UK in 1997.

Widening mainland influence in Hong Kong has included the purchase of corporate assets and real estate.

The Hong Kong economy was once dominated by Britishtrading houses with roots in the 19th century. Local tycoons started to take over many of the businesses in the latter part of the 20th century, creating huge conglomerates such as Li Ka-shing’s CK Hutchison Holdings

Beijing has been willing to put pressure on Hong Kong businesses to be more patriotic, expressing unhappiness during an August meeting with the city’s business elites that they weren’t doing enough to quiet the protests, according to a report at the time by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

In the meeting last month with about 500 business leaders and pro-Beijing politicians from Hong Kong, Chinese authorities urged that they should “have no fears and stand up” to stop violence in the city, Xinhua reported.

Cathay Pacific Airways, a legacy of Hong Kong’s colonial era, has become the biggest corporate casualty of the protests after Beijing demanded it suspend
staff who support the demonstrations. Its chairman announced plans to step down in November, less than three weeks after CEO Rupert Hogg left amid mounting regulatory scrutiny.

Topics: China Hong Kong

Global oil industry is on the defensive over climate change

Updated 13 September 2019
AFP

Global oil industry is on the defensive over climate change

  • World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi nominates water scarcity as biggest source of future world tension
Updated 13 September 2019
AFP

ABU DHABI: At the dawn of an era scientists have dubbed the Anthropocene, driven by human impact on the planet, the energy industry’s four-yearly gathering was forced onto the defensive on climate change.

With the burning of “demon” fossil fuels blamed for playing havoc in the “age of man,” many agreed that after decades of energy wars, future conflicts would be driven by competition for clean water as the glaciers recede and rivers dry up.

Asked what the biggest source of world tension would be in 2040, more than half the energy professionals and officials polled at this week’s World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi nominated water scarcity.

“Ten years ago or 20 years ago oil would have been on the top of the list for sure,” said Adnan Shihab-Eldin of Kuwait, the former acting secretary general of OPEC.

“Now it’s not because of two factors: We have more resources throughout the world especially through technology ... and the resources are more evenly distributed,” he told the World Energy Congress.

But like many other leaders and executives at the conference he insisted that given predicted global demand over coming decades, that could be reversed by an excessively rapid and unplanned switch to renewable sources of power.

“We all agree that what we want is a clean energy future. Getting to that clean energy future and the speed that we get there must be kept open,” he said, warning of “volatilities and crisis” if policy
decisions were made in haste.

“It’s wrong in my view to set a policy that will impact for 40 years, saying for example not only that I don’t want nuclear for myself ... but I don’t want nuclear for everyone else.”

“So it’s important to keep all our options open, to invest in all them, depending on our local situation.”

Gulf nations have invested tens of billions of dollars in clean energy projects, mainly in solar and nuclear. But critics say many are slow to get off the drawing board and that political will is lacking.

The addiction to oil is a powerful one, particularly when supplies remain abundant, and the switch to renewables is enormously costly.

But the Global Commission on Adaptation said on Tuesday that countries rich and poor must invest now to protect against the effects of climate change or pay an even heavier price later. “We are the last generation that can change the course of climate change, and we are the first generation that then has to live with the consequences,” said former UN chief Ban Ki-Moon, who chairs the commission.

Failure to curb the greenhouse gas emissions slow-roasting the planet has already unleashed a crescendo of deadly heat waves, water shortages and superstorms made more destructive by rising seas.

Earth’s average surface temperature has gone up 1C since the late 19th century, and is on track — at current rates of CO2 emissions — to warm another two or three degrees by the century’s end.

“We are the biggest influencing factor on nature these days,” Martin Frick, senior policy director at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said at a panel discussion in Abu Dhabi.

“As they say, with great power comes great responsibility.”

One of the leading lights at the World Energy Congress, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, has spoken of a “crisis of perception” facing the industry and a growing risk the financial community will turn against fossil fuels.

During the week he led calls for an “orderly” shift and criticism of knee-jerk policies. “All energy transitions — including this one — take decades, with many challenges along the road,” said the boss of the Saudi oil giant which is preparing for a stock market debut that will raise billions of dollars.

The UN’s Frick said that diplomacy on climate change was still working despite the difficulties.

“There is an urgent need for that,” he said. “The impacts are absolutely alarming, and no matter how much we negotiate, there is no negotiating with nature.”

Topics: climate change

