EU finance ministers eye simpler fiscal rules

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis. (AFP)
Reuters

HELSINKI: EU finance ministers held a first discussion on Saturday about how to simplify the EU’s complex fiscal rules to help make public finances more sustainable and stabilise economies throughout business cycles.

Originally designed in 1997, the EU rules, called the Stability and Growth Pact, put limits on borrowing in the economic union of countries that share the euro currency, but left members sovereign over government debt and deficits.

After modifications in 2005, 2011 and 2013, the rules have become so complex that the European Commission, which is the guardian of EU laws, each year publishes an almost 100-page handbook to explain how they work, along with many exemptions and exceptions.

The two key elements of the rules are a limit on the nominal budget deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and a ceiling on public debt of 60 percent.

“When we talk about simplification, it does not mean revising the key fiscal targets, just how they are measured and what parameters we use,” European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters on entering the talks.

“We now heavily use directly unobservable parameters like the output gap, or structural balance, so the discussion is if we should use more directly observable parameters like nominal debt and expenditure increases,” he said.

Officials said, however, that changing the rules could take more than a year of discussions and legal process that would be driven by the new European Commission starting on November 1. Dombrovskis will retain his post in the new EU executive.

The ministerial discussion at the informal talks in Helsinki will be based on a report by the independent European Fiscal Board (EFB), requested by the Commission, which argues the elaborate rules should be boiled down to a medium-term cap on public debt.

Countries that have debt above 60 percent would have to keep net government primary spending, which is expenditure less interest payments on public debt, at or below the rate of the economy’s potential GDP growth, which is the rate of growth that does not trigger higher inflation.

To avoid reliance on fluctuating annual data, the ceiling for net expenditure growth would be set for three years, after which it would be recalculated.

The ceiling could be abandoned based on a general escape clause triggered by the opinion of independent fiscal institutions and a more autonomous European Commission economic department.

The EFB argues that using the net primary expenditure rule would automatically stabilise economies. During downturns, when growth is below potential, spending would be higher than growth, while during good times, when actual growth exceeds potential, spending anchored at potential would be lower than growth.

The existing rules cap the headline budget deficit at 3 percent of GDP and oblige governments every year to cut their structural deficit, the budget shortfall excluding one-off revenues and spending and the effects of the business cycle, until they reach balance or surplus.

For countries with debt above 60 percent of gross domestic product, the existing rules set a path for debt reduction that is 5 percent of the excess above 60 percent every year, measured as an average over three years.

Siemens, Orascom to rebuild vast Iraq power plant destroyed by Daesh

Updated 14 September 2019
AFP

Siemens, Orascom to rebuild vast Iraq power plant destroyed by Daesh

  • The $1.3 billion deal will rebuild a major power plant complex in Baiji destroyed by Daesh
  • Deal is part of a broader energy road map to pump 11 gigawatts into Iraq’s crippled power sector
Updated 14 September 2019
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Saturday signed a $1.3 billion deal with German industrial conglomerate Siemens and Egypt’s Orascom Construction to rebuild a major power plant complex in the ravaged city of Baiji, north of Baghdad.
The new deal is part of a broader energy road map that Iraq signed with Siemens earlier this year in a bid to pump 11 gigawatts into Iraq’s crippled power sector.
The country currently generates around 15 GW, far short of estimated demand of about 24 GW.
The Baiji 1 and 2 plants, as well as a massive oil refinery nearby, were destroyed in the three-year fight against the Daesh group after it swept across a third of Iraq in 2014.
Many of Baiji’s neighborhoods remain gutted, surrounding fields are littered with unexploded ordnance and the area is controlled by a complex web of paramilitary groups.
On Saturday, Iraqi electricity minister Luay Al-Khateeb signed the deal in Baghdad with Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser and Orascom chief Osama Bishai.
“This agreement worth $1.3 billion will add up to 1.7 GW to the grid,” Khateeb told reporters.
Siemens said the plant renovation would take about 28 months, starting once the Iraqi cabinet approves the contracts and a financing agreement is reached.
Iraq’s grid has been ravaged by decades of conflict and poor maintenance, causing chronic power cuts across the country.
Iraq tops up its grid with electricity imported from neighboring Iran, as well as using Iranian natural gas to feed its power plants.
The US has granted Iraq a series of waivers from sanctions against Iran, allowing it to keep up its imports — providing it works to wean itself off them.
US officials have urged Iraq to partner with American companies, including General Electric, to gain energy independence.
Industry sources have criticized the move as putting unfair pressure on Baghdad to favor US firms.
Kaeser on Saturday hinted that such pressure had eased and a “level playing field” had been achieved.
“Time will tell, but otherwise somebody else would have been here signing today,” he said.

