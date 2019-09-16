You are here

Gabon’s sole train a lifeline for its economy

Gabonese gather in 1983 during the inauguration of the second phase of Transgabonais project. Today, about 320,000 people travel on the train per year. (AFP)
FRANCEVILLE: The sky turns from indigo to ebony as the tropical night falls, and the train patiently thrusts through the jungle toward its destination, still hundreds of km away.

The trek has the hallmarks of one of the world’s Great Forgotten Train Journeys — a voyage through 648 km of lush equatorial forest.

The train is the brainchild of Gabon’s former President Omar Bongo who ruled for 42 years until his death in 2009.

In the 1970s, he dreamed of linking the central African state’s resource-rich interior to the Atlantic coast — and he saw it through, despite being rebuffed by the World Bank, which refused to fund it on the grounds that it was not economically viable.

Today, the “Bongo Train,” as it is affectionately known, remains the country’s sole railway line, linking 23 stations from the coastal capital Libreville to distant Franceville, the country’s third most populous city.

“The Transgabonais binds Gabonese society,” declares Christian Antchouet Roux, the stationmaster at Franceville.

About 320,000 people take the train every year, a sign of its affordability for the average Gabonese.

Ticket prices depend on the time of year and class — the train has a VIP carriage, as well as first and second classes. Passengers travel only at nighttime but in air-conditioned comfort — a rarity in the world’s poorest continent — and the blue and yellow compartments are modern.

One of them is Miyha Koumba, a young student in Libreville who uses it to visit her family at the other end of the line.

“I take the train at least four times a year. I can visit my parents regularly,” she said, arriving in Libreville at 7 a.m. bleary-eyed, having departed Franceville at 5:30 p.m. the day before.

During the day, the train hauls manganese — a key export after oil — from the interior to the oceanside capital. Touting the train as a symbol of national unity and modernization, Bongo doggedly pressed on with the plan, saying: “If we need to have a pact with the Devil, we’ll do that.”

Fortune smiled on Gabon’s leader in 1973 when the OPEC cartel of oil producing nations raised prices dramatically, filling the country’s coffers and enabling him to start construction with the additional help of Western aid, notably from former colonial ruler France.

Bongo flagged off the project — the largest in Africa at the time — on Dec. 30, 1973. It cost $1.65 billion, and millions of trees were felled to cut the swathe through the jungle for the track, which is unelectrified.

In 1986, the last stretch was inaugurated in the presence of then French Prime Minister Jacques Chirac. Critics of the project have long pointed to its cost, to its use as a political tool for Bongo, whose partisan stronghold was centered in the region where Franceville is located, and to French involvement.

“Since its creation, the Transgabonais has been closely linked to France and its interests,” US law professor Douglas Yates, author of “The Rentier State in Africa: Oil Rent Dependency & Neocolonialism in the Republic of Gabon,” told AFP.

Its champions view it as a critical piece of infrastructure for Gabon’s development.

There is a road running parallel to the tracks. But it is riddled with potholes, making the journey much longer, far less comfortable, and dangerous too.

HONG KONG: Oil prices saw a record surge Monday after attacks on two Saudi facilities slashed output in the world’s top producer by half, fueling fresh geopolitical fears as Donald Trump blamed Iran and raised the possibility of a military strike on the country.
Brent futures surged $12 in the first few minutes of business — the most in dollar terms since they were launched in 1988 and representing a jump of nearly 20 percent — while WTI jumped more than $8, or 15 percent.
Both contracts pared the gains but were both still more than 10 percent up.
The attack by Tehran-backed Houthi militia in neighboring Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is bogged down in a five-year war, hit two sites owned by state-run giant Aramco and effectively shut down six percent of the global oil supply.
Trump said Sunday the US was “locked and loaded” to respond to the attack, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: “The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression.”
Tehran denies the accusations but the news revived fears of a conflict in the tinderbox Middle East after a series of attacks on oil tankers earlier this year that were also blamed on Iran.
“Tensions in the Middle East are rising quickly, meaning this story will continue to reverberate this week even after the knee-jerk panic in oil markets this morning,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Trump authorized the release of US supplies from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while Aramco said more than half of the five million barrels of production lost will be restored by tomorrow.
But the strikes raise concerns about the security of supplies from the world’s biggest producer.
Oil prices had dropped last week after news that Trump had fired his anti-Iran hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, which was seen as paving the way for an easing of tensions in the region.
“One thing we can say with confidence is that if part of the reason for last week’s fall in oil and improvement in geopolitical risk sentiment was the news of John Bolton’s sacking ... and thoughts this was a precursor to some form of rapprochement between Trump and Iran, then it is no longer valid,” said Ray Attrill at National Australia Bank.

