You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices surge after attacks hit Saudi output
﻿

Oil prices surge after attacks hit Saudi output

The Houthi attack hit two sites owned by Aramco and effectively shut down six percent of the global oil supply. (AP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Oil prices surge after attacks hit Saudi output

  • The Houthi attacks hit two Aramco sites and effectively shut down six percent of the global oil supply
  • President Donald Trump said Sunday the US was ‘locked and loaded’ to respond to the attacks
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: Oil prices saw a record surge Monday after attacks on two Saudi facilities slashed output in the world’s top producer by half, fueling fresh geopolitical fears as Donald Trump blamed Iran and raised the possibility of a military strike on the country.
Brent futures surged $12 in the first few minutes of business — the most in dollar terms since they were launched in 1988 and representing a jump of nearly 20 percent — while WTI jumped more than $8, or 15 percent.
Both contracts pared the gains but were both still more than 10 percent up.
The attack by Tehran-backed Houthi militia in neighboring Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is bogged down in a five-year war, hit two sites owned by state-run giant Aramco and effectively shut down six percent of the global oil supply.
Trump said Sunday the US was “locked and loaded” to respond to the attack, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: “The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression.”
Tehran denies the accusations but the news revived fears of a conflict in the tinderbox Middle East after a series of attacks on oil tankers earlier this year that were also blamed on Iran.
“Tensions in the Middle East are rising quickly, meaning this story will continue to reverberate this week even after the knee-jerk panic in oil markets this morning,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Trump authorized the release of US supplies from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while Aramco said more than half of the five million barrels of production lost will be restored by tomorrow.
But the strikes raise concerns about the security of supplies from the world’s biggest producer.
Oil prices had dropped last week after news that Trump had fired his anti-Iran hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, which was seen as paving the way for an easing of tensions in the region.
“One thing we can say with confidence is that if part of the reason for last week’s fall in oil and improvement in geopolitical risk sentiment was the news of John Bolton’s sacking ... and thoughts this was a precursor to some form of rapprochement between Trump and Iran, then it is no longer valid,” said Ray Attrill at National Australia Bank.

Topics: Oil energy Markets Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
0
Saudi Arabia
Attacks on oil facilities in Kingdom threaten world economy: Saudi energy minister

Fed trades ‘remarkably positive’ for ‘no precedents’ after volatile year

Updated 16 September 2019
Reuters

Fed trades ‘remarkably positive’ for ‘no precedents’ after volatile year

  • Authorities likely to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point this week
Updated 16 September 2019
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A year ago, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell held a “remarkably positive outlook” for an economy enjoying a “historically rare” combination of good news including low unemployment, steady inflation and strong growth that were all expected to continue.

When the Fed meets this week, the discussion will be about just how badly that outlook has eroded, and whether officials should still describe themselves as simply tinkering with policies that are about right, or embarked on a more aggressive fight to keep the US recovery on track.

A headline decision to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point is widely expected. More importantly, the Fed’s language and new economic projections will show how deeply a summer of trouble has been felt — from an intensifying US-China trade war and the relaunch of crisis-style stimulus by the European Central Bank to a stream of weak manufacturing data that may hint at larger problems for the US.

“At the end of 2018 it looked like the economy was moving forward in a continued solid manner,” said David Wilcox, director for the Fed’s division of statistics and research until the end of last year and now a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“The risks were predominantly to the upside and it was not prominent on our radar screen or anybody’s that the trade war’s machinations would be taken to the extent that they have been ... The news from abroad, by wide consensus, has been disappointing.”

The US Federal Open Market Committee meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a press conference by Powell scheduled to follow the release of the central bank’s statement. The Fed’s likely action to lower its target policy rate to a range of between 1.75 percent and 2 percent, policymakers hope, will boost the economy by easing borrowing costs on everything from car loans to corporate bonds.

Markdowns at the Fed

Since the end of last year, Fed decisions — to take rate hikes off the table in January and then to cut rates in July for the first time in a decade — have helped drive the average 30-year fixed rate home mortgage from an eight-year high of 4.94 percent to around 3.5 percent, for example, enough to save a homeowner more than $200 a month on a $250,000 loan. Since the July rate cut corporate bond issuance has surged as firms take advantage of record low long-term borrowing rates, saving them money or providing capital for projects.

Between September 2018 and their last set of quarterly forecasts issued in June, Fed officials slashed half a percentage point of expected growth from their median projection for 2019 and marked down inflation further away from their 2 percent target. 

At that September 2018 meeting, they had also projected that the fed funds rate would hit 3.1 percent by the end of 2019. It is currently at around 2.1 percent and likely heading lower.

New projections issued Wednesday will show whether officials think things are getting worse, and how much further they think they need to go in terms of rate cuts or other steps to stay ahead of any developing problems.

It’s a tough call that has divided Fed officials among those who want to cut fast and deep, those who want to go slow, and those who want to do nothing at all.

It’s all the economies

US data have been mixed since the Fed last met in July. Business investment has remained weak. Indicators of manufacturing output fell. Employment growth slowed. 

Yet even at the lower-than-expected level of 130,000, the number of jobs created in August is more than enough to absorb new entrants into the workforce and keep the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent.

Wage growth has continued, and “consumers remain the locomotive of the economy,” JP Morgan economist Michael Feroli said after retail sales jumped more than expected in August. 

“There is little reason to expect a near-term retrenchment,” as households benefit from a tight job market and, if the Fed cuts interest rates as anticipated, lower costs to fund home improvements or other large purchases.

In his final public comments before the upcoming meeting, Powell described the US labor market as in “quite a strong position,” and downplayed any risk of recession in the US. Yet it is not just US data Powell is concerned with.

Latest updates

Arab News Japanese edition to launch in October
0
Almost 80,000 homes still without power a week after Japan typhoon
0
Thousands of members of the United Auto Workers have walked out of General Motors facilities in the first nationwide strike in 12 years
0
In Ethiopia, busted VW Beetles ‘pimped out’ for hip youth
0
Hong Kong reopens after violent weekend of clashes and protests
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.