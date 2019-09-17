You are here

  • Home
  • World must transform food production, scientists say
﻿

World must transform food production, scientists say

The study says the reforms can free up 1.2 billion hectares of agricultural land for restoration. (Reuters)
Updated 17 September 2019
Reuters

World must transform food production, scientists say

  • Global over-dependence on a relatively small number of staple foods leaves populations vulnerable to crop failures
Updated 17 September 2019
Reuters

LONDON: The world must diversify its food production and consumption, or face damaging supply disruptions that could lead to suffering and social unrest, scientists warned on Monday.

A new global study found the health and environmental benefits of transforming the way we farm would heavily outweigh the cost of doing so, with the authors urging governments to do more to support sustainable agriculture.

“A small disruption in supply really can do a lot of damage and leads to huge price increases,” said Per Pharo of the Food and Land Use Coalition, the global alliance of economists and scientists behind the study.

“That creates suffering and social unrest. And it will highly likely also lead to hunger and instability,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Global over-dependence on a relatively small number of staple foods leaves populations vulnerable to crop failures, with climate change adding to the strain, the report said.

“Four different crops provide 60 percent of our calories — wheat, rice, maize and potatoes. That increases our vulnerability,” said Pharo. The panel said the report was the first of its kind to assess the benefits of transforming global food systems as well as the cost of inaction.

The damage the modern food industry does to human health, development and the environment costs the world $12 trillion a year — equivalent to China’s GDP — the study found.

It proposes a series of solutions, from encouraging more diverse diets to improve health and reduce dependency on specific crops, to giving more support to the types of farming that can restore forests, a key tool in fighting climate change.

In Costa Rica, for example, the government has reversed deforestation by eliminating cattle subsidies and introducing payments to farmers who manage their land sustainably.

As a result, the amount of forest cover has risen from a quarter of the country’s land in 1983 to more than half today, the report said.

And it will highly likely also lead to hunger and instability

The study said the reforms could also free up 1.2 billion hectares of agricultural land for restoration.

That is more than twice the size of the Amazon rainforest, which spans seven nations.

“What we’re saying is realistic if the reform agenda is implemented,” said Pharo, adding that under the proposed changes, consumers would actually get “slightly more affordable food.”

“The excuse that we cannot prioritize environment at the same time because we’ve got to focus on development, on human welfare, is simply false. We can deliver both.”

Topics: Agriculture Agricultural lands

Related

0
World
Global soil loss a rising threat to food production
Saudi Arabia
Home food production can prevent price spike

World Bank urges China to open technology industries

Updated 7 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

World Bank urges China to open technology industries

  • It urges Beijing to open markets and reduce subsidies and government involvement in technology industries
  • The report makes no mention of the trade war between China and the US
Updated 7 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: The World Bank and a Chinese Cabinet agency have urged Beijing to roll back plans for government-led technology development that are fueling a tariff war with Washington.
The appeal Tuesday comes in a report on technology industries as “new drivers” for China’s economy that was commissioned three years ago, before the trade war erupted.
It urges Beijing to open markets and reduce subsidies and government involvement in technology industries that it says might hamper development instead of promoting it.
The report makes no mention of the trade war, but Washington, Europe, Japan and other trading partners cite the same policies as violations of Beijing’s free-trade commitments.

Topics: World Bank China

Related

0
World
China and US clash over ‘belt and road’ in Afghan resolution
0
Business & Economy
China prods state firms to boost investment in crisis-hit Hong Kong

Latest updates

World Bank urges China to open technology industries
0
Oil falls but prices still elevated after attacks on Saudi facilities
0
Brazil’s environmental workers tell of decline before fires
0
Nigerian migrants struggle to reintegrate after Libya ordeal
0
Condemnation of attacks on Saudi Aramco oil plants continue
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.