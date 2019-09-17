You are here

Oil falls but prices still elevated after attacks on Saudi facilities

A satellite image shows damage to Saudi Aramco’s Haradh gas facility on September 14, 2019. (Planet Labs Inc./AFP)
Updated 17 September 2019
Reuters
Oil falls but prices still elevated after attacks on Saudi facilities

  • Attacks on Saudi Arabian crude oil facilities that cut the kingdom’s output in half
  • ‘The question is how long it takes for the supply to get back online’
Updated 17 September 2019
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday as the market hung on tenterhooks over the threat of a military response to attacks on Saudi Arabian crude oil facilities that cut the kingdom’s output in half and sent prices soaring by the most in decades.
The Saturday attack heightened uncertainty in a market that had become relatively subdued in recent months due to slowing global growth as the US-China trade war rages. Saudi Arabia is the world’s top oil exporter and has been the supplier of last resort for decades.
Brent crude was down 73 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $68.29 a barrel by 0405 GMT, and West Texas Intermediate was down 87 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $62.03 a barrel.
Prices surged nearly 20 percent in intraday trading on Monday in response to the attacks, the biggest jump in almost 30 years, before closing around 15 percent higher. Equities and other markets were also pressured on Tuesday.
“The question is how long it takes for the supply to get back online,” said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers.
“However, the (geopolitical) risk premium ... which has been basically ignored by markets in favor of growth worries in recent months, is likely to be priced in going forward,” she said.
A gauge of oil-market volatility on Monday rose to the highest level since December of last year, and trading activity showed investors expect higher prices in coming months.
Japan said on Tuesday it would consider a coordinated release of oil reserves if necessary.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday it looked like Iran was behind attacks on the Saudi oil facilities but stressed he did not want to go to war. Tehran has rejected the charges that it was behind the drone strikes.
Relations between the United States and Iran have deteriorated since Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord last year and reimposed sanctions on its oil exports.
Washington also wants to pressure Tehran to end its support of regional proxy forces, including in Yemen where Saudi forces have been fighting Iran-backed Houthis for four years.
“With the US ‘locked and loaded’ awaiting signs from Saudi Arabia that Iran was involved, tensions in the Middle East could get worse before they get better. Under these circumstances, the price of oil could remain elevated for some time yet,” City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta said.
“However, let’s not also forget that the demand picture isn’t great right now, which will dampen the oil price quickly. Most recently China’s industrial production figures disappointed overnight,” Cincotta said.
The attack on state-owned producer Saudi Aramco’s crude-processing facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais cut its output by 5.7 million barrels a day and threw into question its ability to maintain oil exports.
The company has not given a specific timeline for the resumption of full output.

Japanese officials cautious on prospects for US trade deal

Updated 17 September 2019
AP

Japanese officials cautious on prospects for US trade deal

  • A long-sought trade pact with Japan was scrapped when Donald Trump withdrew the US from a pan-Pacific trade agreement shortly after taking office in 2017
  • Trump said he preferred that Washington and Tokyo strike a bilateral deal
Updated 17 September 2019
AP

TOKYO: Officials in Japan appeared wary over the prospects for a trade deal with the US after President Donald Trump said he was prepared to sign a pact soon.
Japan’s chief government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, said Tuesday that the two sides are still finalizing details after reaching a basic agreement in late August on trade in farm products, digital trade and other industries.
Suga said Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are considering signing a deal in late September when they attend the UN General Assembly in New York.
“We are accelerating the work that still remains,” he said. “But I decline to comment further because we have not reached a formal agreement.”
Trump’s notice to Congress, released by the White House on Monday, did not mention tariffs on autos and parts, long a sticking point between the two countries.
It said his administration was looking forward to collaborating with lawmakers on a deal that would result in “more fair and reciprocal trade” between the two countries.
Toshimitsu Motegi, who became foreign minister last week after negotiating the deal as economy minister, said Japan must watch carefully to prevent Washington from forcing any last-minute changes, Kyodo News agency reported.
The agricultural minister, Taku Eto, cautioned against letting down Tokyo’s guard until the final agreement is reached, it said.
A long-sought trade agreement with Japan was scrapped when Trump withdrew the US from a pan-Pacific trade agreement shortly after taking office in 2017.
Japan and the other 10 remaining members of the trade pact, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, then renegotiated their own deal without the US
Trump said he preferred that Washington and Tokyo strike a bilateral deal.
That resurrected the longtime issue of tariffs on Japanese car and auto parts exports to the US and of stiffer duties on US exports of farm and other products to Japan.

