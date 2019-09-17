You are here

Britain's biggest mining project in peril as Sirius bond aborted

A Sirius Minerals test drilling station on the North Yorkshire Moors near Whitby. (Reuters)
Updated 17 September 2019
Reuters
  • Sirius' shares opened more than 60% lower, before recovering slightly to trade down 56% at 4.5 pence at 1342 GMT
LONDON: Sirius Minerals scrapped a plan to raise $500 million in a bond sale on Tuesday, delaying a project to mine for fertiliser under a national park in northern England and halving the value of its shares.
The company had already suspended the bond issue in August. Sirius blamed market conditions aggravated by uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union for its failure to secure funding.
Sirius said on Tuesday the government had turned down a renewed request for backing in August. The company said it would conduct a six-month review to work out cost savings and would slow development of the project.
"This is the most prudent decision to give the company the time necessary to restructure its plans to move the project forward," CEO Chris Fraser said, adding that one option was to seek "a major strategic partner".
The company said 1,200 jobs involved in developing the project would be lost if it failed, but Fraser told a conference call he was confident it could be saved.
Sirius' shares opened more than 60% lower, before recovering slightly to trade down 56% at 4.5 pence at 1342 GMT.
The plan would create Britain's biggest mine and add jobs to a part of the country hit by the decline of heavy industry.
The Unite union urged the government to provide backing. "This is a vital project for a region which is crying out for new investment and jobs," national officer Ian Woodland said.
Many local people have invested in the plan to tunnel under England's North York Moors to exploit what Sirius says is the world's largest deposit of polyhalite, a multi-nutrient fertiliser.
Polyhalite is meant to be superior to the traditional fertiliser ingredient potash. But some potential investors are concerned the market for polyhalite is not well established.
Until now, the world's only producer of polyhalite is Israel's ICL, which has a mine near Sirius' project, and markets it under its Polysulphate brand.
Although not in production, Sirius has offtake contracts with customers in the United States, Europe, Brazil, India and Africa. It has said it has the potential to generate billions of pounds during half a century of mining.
The company said it had 180 million pounds ($223 million) in cash at the end of August, which would help it explore options.
The company needed to issue a bond of at least $500 million to gain full access to a $2.5 billion revolving credit facility from JP Morgan Chase. JP Morgan Chase declined to comment.
Sirius also repeatedly sought government help and in August had asked for government backing to enable the issuance of up to $1 billion in guaranteed bonds.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any request for financing had to weigh "the potential of a project against the need to protect taxpayers' money".
Humphrey Knight, potash analyst at business intelligence company CRU, said the project faced many risks, "not least, the market for polyhalite remains very small".
Sirius Minerals on Tuesday reported an operating loss of 14.3 million pounds for the six months ended June 30 versus a loss of 10.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Topics: Britain Sirius

Chemicals sector feels the pressure of attacks on oil facilities

Updated 17 September 2019
Arab News

Chemicals sector feels the pressure of attacks on oil facilities

  • Now petrochemicals industry which relies on crude oil and natural gas to make different kinds of plastic
Updated 17 September 2019
Arab News

LONDON: The global petrochemical supply chain is braced for the fallout from the weekend attacks on the world’s biggest crude oil processing plant in Saudi Arabia.

The attacks shut down about 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil production, sending the price of crude rocketing on Monday. Now the petrochemicals industry which relies on crude oil and natural gas to make different kinds of plastic, is also feeling the impact.

“With associated gas supplies badly disrupted due to the acute pause in oil production after the drone attacks, ethane supply is particularly under threat, which in turn means ethylene supplies would be interrupted too,” said Wood Mackenzie Head of Polyesters Salmon Lee.

Several major Saudi petrochemical producers, including SABIC, Tasnee, Yansab and Saudi Kayan have disclosed curtailed feedstock supplies in the wake of the attacks on the Abqaiq processing plant, which processes crude from the Ghawar, Shaybah and Khurais fields.

Saudi petrochemical plants tap natural gas, known as ethane, to make building block petrochemicals such as ethylene, from which many types of plastic are manufactured.

Spot prices of petrochemical including monoethylene glycol (MEG) and polyethylene (PE) have jumped in Asia.

Saudi Arabia accounts for about 10 percent of the global supply of polyethylene, which is used to make everything from plastic bags to milk cartons.

The Kingdom exported about 87 percent of its production to global markets in 2018.

Topics: petrochemicals Oil supply Oil

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Pompeo heads to Saudi Arabia as US official says Aramco attacks came from ‘Iranian soil’
Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi energy minister says oil output to be fully restored by end of the month

