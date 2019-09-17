You are here

US holds back on tapping reserve to stabilize markets

The US is taking a wait-and-see approach, but is confident that production will return to normal soon. (Reuters)
Reuters
  • Traders kept guessing on whether Washington will tap underground oil stockpiles
Reuters

VIENNA: The US is taking a wait-and-see approach on whether to tap its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to stabilize oil markets after the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday it looked like Iran was behind the attacks on Saudi oil plants but stressed he did not want to go to war. The attacks sent oil prices soaring and raised fears of a new Middle East conflict.

Washington said over the weekend that if necessary it would tap the SPR — the world’s biggest supply of emergency crude oil, which contains roughly the amount the US consumes in a month. It has not done so yet.

“With regard to energy markets, the president has directed me to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve if that is needed to offset any potential disruptions,” Perry told reporters on a visit to Vienna.

“But looking at the supply numbers we are confident that the markets remain well supplied.” Asked whether the US might not draw down the SPR at all, Perry said: “Oh absolutely. ‘If needed’ is a pretty flexible term.”

US Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday the United States was evaluating evidence on the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and stands read to defend its interests and allies in the Middle East. If Iran conducted Saturday’s attacks to pressure Trump to back off his sanctions regime against Tehran, they will fail, Pence said. 

Tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies have threatened to boil over since May last year when Trump abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal and began reimposing sanctions in its campaign of “maximum pressure.”

Britain's biggest mining project in peril as Sirius bond aborted

  • Sirius' shares opened more than 60% lower, before recovering slightly to trade down 56% at 4.5 pence at 1342 GMT
Updated 17 September 2019
Reuters

LONDON: Sirius Minerals scrapped a plan to raise $500 million in a bond sale on Tuesday, delaying a project to mine for fertiliser under a national park in northern England and halving the value of its shares.
The company had already suspended the bond issue in August. Sirius blamed market conditions aggravated by uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union for its failure to secure funding.
Sirius said on Tuesday the government had turned down a renewed request for backing in August. The company said it would conduct a six-month review to work out cost savings and would slow development of the project.
"This is the most prudent decision to give the company the time necessary to restructure its plans to move the project forward," CEO Chris Fraser said, adding that one option was to seek "a major strategic partner".
The company said 1,200 jobs involved in developing the project would be lost if it failed, but Fraser told a conference call he was confident it could be saved.
Sirius' shares opened more than 60% lower, before recovering slightly to trade down 56% at 4.5 pence at 1342 GMT.
The plan would create Britain's biggest mine and add jobs to a part of the country hit by the decline of heavy industry.
The Unite union urged the government to provide backing. "This is a vital project for a region which is crying out for new investment and jobs," national officer Ian Woodland said.
Many local people have invested in the plan to tunnel under England's North York Moors to exploit what Sirius says is the world's largest deposit of polyhalite, a multi-nutrient fertiliser.
Polyhalite is meant to be superior to the traditional fertiliser ingredient potash. But some potential investors are concerned the market for polyhalite is not well established.
Until now, the world's only producer of polyhalite is Israel's ICL, which has a mine near Sirius' project, and markets it under its Polysulphate brand.
Although not in production, Sirius has offtake contracts with customers in the United States, Europe, Brazil, India and Africa. It has said it has the potential to generate billions of pounds during half a century of mining.
The company said it had 180 million pounds ($223 million) in cash at the end of August, which would help it explore options.
The company needed to issue a bond of at least $500 million to gain full access to a $2.5 billion revolving credit facility from JP Morgan Chase. JP Morgan Chase declined to comment.
Sirius also repeatedly sought government help and in August had asked for government backing to enable the issuance of up to $1 billion in guaranteed bonds.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any request for financing had to weigh "the potential of a project against the need to protect taxpayers' money".
Humphrey Knight, potash analyst at business intelligence company CRU, said the project faced many risks, "not least, the market for polyhalite remains very small".
Sirius Minerals on Tuesday reported an operating loss of 14.3 million pounds for the six months ended June 30 versus a loss of 10.8 million pounds a year earlier.

