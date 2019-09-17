You are here

Developers cut prices over weak Chinese home price growth

China’s average house prices are expected to grow 6 percent in 2019 despite difficulty in the real estate sector and the wider struggles of the country’s economy. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
Developers cut prices over weak Chinese home price growth

  • Average increase of new house values softens amid slowing consumer demand and the Sino-US trade war
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s new home prices grew at their weakest pace in nearly a year in August as a cooling economy and existing curbs on speculative buying put a dent on overall demand.

Wary of property bubbles,  regulators have refrained from stimulating sector as they try to boost an economy hit by the US tarriffs and slowing consumer demand.

Average new home prices in 70 Chinese cities rose 8.8 percent in August from a year earlier, compared to 9.7 percent in July and the weakest pace since October 2018, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

On a monthly basis, average prices rose 0.5 percent in August, less than July’s growth of 0.6 percent and the smallest increase since February. However, it still marked the 52nd straight month of gains. Most of the 70 cities surveyed by the NBS still reported monthly price increases, though it was down to 55 from 60 in July.

The property sector has held up as one of the few bright spots in the world’s second-largest economy.

China’s property investment grew at its fastest pace in four months in August, in contrast to a protracted slowdown in industrial output and investment.

But some analysts said the rebound in investment was likely due to developers rushing to meet government requirements before they can start sales on growing financing pressure and worries about the market’s prospects as regulators have made clear that supervision is only set to tighten.

Yang Yewei, a Beijing-based analyst at Southwest Securities, noted some developers have opted to cut prices, although the government’s tight control over new launches suggests they may not tolerate large discounts.

A resilient real estate market has provided some cushion for the world’s second-largest economy as policymakers try to revive the ailing manufacturing sector and restore flagging consumer confidence amid an escalating trade war with the US.

But regulators are walking a tightrope, as rapidly-growing household debt and ever-rising home prices have also deepened fears about a sudden market correction and concerns over housing affordability.

In a sign the government has turned more hawkish on its housing policy as it maneuvers to pump more credit into other areas of the economy, Chinese leaders said in July they would not resort to using the housing market as a form of short-term stimulus.

“The policy impact of this meeting was in full play in August,” said Xia Dan, an analyst with China’s Bank of Communications.

Slower price increases may give the authorities breathing room as they refrain from stimulating the property sector but economists at Nomura expect some tightening measures to be eased around end-2019 as weakness in the economy becomes more pronounced.

“Any attempt to stabilize growth by choking credit to the property sector could backfire,” they said, noting the sector comprises about one-quarter of China’s gross domestic product.

Price trends have been mixed lately, with some cities showing signs of rapid cooling and others still risking overheating.

In August, softer prices were mainly in tier 2 cities, including most larger provincial capitals.

Property prices there increased 0.5 percent on average on a monthly basis, easing from a 0.7 percent gain in the previous month, the statistics bureau said.

However, Nanning, the capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China, was the top price performer in the month, with prices surging 2.3 percent on a monthly basis.

China’s four top-tier cities — Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou — had an average gain of 0.3 percent from a month earlier, unchanged from July’s.

Out of the 70 major cities the government tracks, price growth in the smallest tier 3 cities rose the most on a monthly basis, though their increase of 0.7 percent was also in line with July’s pace.

China’s average residential property prices are estimated to rise 6 percent in 2019 from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll published in August. The forecast was slightly higher than the 5 percent projected in the last poll conducted in March, but is significantly slower than the 9.7 percent gain seen in 2018.

Topics: China China-US trade war

Trade talks seen as unlikely to mend US-China divide

Updated 7 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

Trade talks seen as unlikely to mend US-China divide

  • China’s Communist Party will mark 70 years of ruling the country on Oct. 1
Updated 7 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: US and Chinese officials will restart trade talks this week, but any agreement between the two is expected to be a superficial fix.

The trade war has hardened into a political and ideological battle that runs far deeper than tariffs, experts in both countries say.

China’s Communist Party (CCP) will not budge on US demands to fundamentally change the way it runs the economy, while the US will not backtrack on labelling Chinese companies national security threats.

The conflict between the two could take a decade to resolve, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow warned on Sept. 6. Yu Yongding, an influential former policy adviser to China’s central bank, told Reuters that China was in no rush to make a deal.

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping may hammer out an agreement in October to soothe markets and claim political credit.

But any final agreement is “extremely unlikely to meaningfully address Chinese structural reforms” sought by the US and others, said Kellie Meiman Hock, a former US Trade official and managing partner with McLarty Associates.

Negotiators have made little progress on points of disagreement since talks broke down in May, sources suggest.

Beijing is unwilling to address its support for state-owned companies, they add. The US continues to label Chinese tech company Huawei a national security threat, and to threaten new trade tariffs.

“The result of talks must be the dropping of all tariffs,” said He Weiwen of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies. “This is the baseline for China.” 

Since trade negotiations between the world’s largest economies collapsed in May, both have also broken promises and traded public insults. The mood is upbeat, but a single Trump tweet could turn that around, analysts say.

“They’re locked in this uncomfortable embrace,” said William Reinsch, a former senior Commerce Department official. “Both presidents undercut their negotiators and neither side can rely on what the other has said.”

Trump’s “tough on China” stance has swept in a new way of thinking about Beijing in the US, despite his personal unpopularity. Congress, bitterly divided along partisan lines on most issues, is united about the need for Chinese reform.

Democrats running against Trump are unlikely to repair the relationship if they take the White House in 2020. Presidential candidates have used terms like “corruption” and “theft” to discuss China’s trade practices.

“There’s been a tectonic shift,” said Warren Maruyama, former general counsel for the US Trade Representative’s office and partner with law firm Hogan Lovells.

“The old idea that China was in the middle of free market economic reforms that would lead them our way is effectively dead. There’s bipartisan support for a tougher China policy.”

Lawmakers are responding, with China-related bills in Congress, from legislation punishing Beijing for human rights abuses against Muslims in Xinjiang to support for protesters in Hong Kong.

The 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, could include provisions targeting China on issues ranging from technology transfers to synthetic opioids.

Trump faces a worsening economy at home, thanks in part to his tariffs, but key constituencies have stood by him. US executives in China say Beijing is miscalculating if it thinks the trade war will undermine Trump’s support.

“The problems are deep and structural,” said Craig Allen, who now heads the US-China Business Council. The countries’ high-tech sectors may be permanently decoupled, he said, over concerns about Chinese espionage, hacking and intellectual property theft.

The CCP also faces a slowing economy as it prepares to celebrate 70 years of rule.

Many in Beijing believe that Trump has provided Xi with convenient political cover, allowing him to blame tariffs for the slowdown.

In a throwback to the Mao Zedong era, Xi said this month there must be a “resolute struggle” against  challenges to the party’s leadership, the country’s security and anything that threatens the country’s core interests.

Topics: US-China trade

Trade talks seen as unlikely to mend US-China divide
Israel exit polls show Netanyahu, Gantz in tight race
Robot with Saudi citizenship presses all the right buttons at international conference
US holds back on tapping reserve to stabilize markets
New spats shake Iraq’s teetering stability — and its PM
