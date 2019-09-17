You are here

South Korea braces for oil supply disruption

South Korea is mulling over plans to release its strategic oil reserves in case of a disruption in supply, a senior finance official said on Tuesday. (Shutterstock)
Jeff Sung
  • The oil refinery industry is on high alert over potential fallout from the drone attacks on Saudi oil processing installations
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: South Korea is mulling over plans to release its strategic oil reserves in case of a disruption in supply, a senior finance official said on Tuesday.

The move follows attacks on oil processing facilities in Saudi Arabia — Seoul’s top oil supplier. 

“The strikes on major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia have intensified concerns about growing instability of international oil prices,” Kim Yong-beom, vice minister of economy and finance, said in a meeting with key economy and finance officials in central Seoul. 

“The government is vigilant about potential risks that could affect national economy and will brace for any risk.”

The vice minister anticipated, however, that the Saudi supply disruption would not have an impact on the South Korean oil supply in the short-term. 

That’s because the country imports oil from Saudi Arabia under long-term contracts, and the Kingdom has vowed to prevent problems in its supply of crude oil through its reserve oils, he said.

“We’re closely watching the situation and preparing for alternatives in case the risks in the Middle East are prolonged and intensify,” Kim said.

To that end, the government could release strategic oil reserves in an effort to stabilize supply and demand, he added. 

As of 2018, the combined oil reserves held by the South Korean government and local refiners came to 200 million barrels.

“We will also seek alternative suppliers in cooperation with local oil refiners if necessary,” he said.

Last year, South Korea imported 323 million barrels of crude from Saudi Arabia. The figure accounts for nearly 30 percent of its total oil imports, according to the Korea Petroleum Association.

The oil refinery industry is on high alert over potential fallout from the drone attacks on Saudi oil processing installations.

After the attacks, Saudi Arabia shut down about half of its oil production on Saturday, which the Saudis said will affect 5.7 million barrels. Crude prices surged by nearly 20 percent, the biggest jump in almost three decades.

Analysts expect a surge in crude prices is inevitable in the short-term.

“Saudi Arabia and the US are preparing to release oil reserves, so I believe there will not be supply disruptions in the long-term,” Han Yoon-ji, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp told Arab News. 

“Even if they release reserves, it can’t prevent speculative buying prompted by political unrest in the region, which is likely to push up oil prices.”

South Korean oil refiners believe there will not be a significant supply disruption despite a short-term price hike.

S-Oil Corp., which gets most of its crude from No.1 shareholder Saudi Aramco, said that a supply disruption is unlikely since oil reserves from the oil firm are stored in countries such as the Netherlands and Japan.

“We do not expect to see a supply disruption,” an S-Oil official, requesting anonymity, said without elaborating.   

A spokesman of SK Innovation Co., South Korea’s biggest refiner added: “It’s likely that oil prices will surge in the short-term, but we’ll have to assess how that will affect our business.”

Refiners said they are carefully assessing the impact of a crude price hike on their refining margins. Usually, South Korean refiners generate profit if the refining margin stays above at least $4 per barrel.

A rise in crude prices not only increases the cost of purchasing crude, but also raises the prices of petroleum products and improves crude inventory values, which may help their earnings hike.

However, industry sources believe the situation now is not all good for the refiners because the crude price hike this time is because of supply problems and not due to an increase of demand.

Developers cut prices over weak Chinese home price growth

Reuters

  • Average increase of new house values softens amid slowing consumer demand and the Sino-US trade war
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s new home prices grew at their weakest pace in nearly a year in August as a cooling economy and existing curbs on speculative buying put a dent on overall demand.

Wary of property bubbles,  regulators have refrained from stimulating sector as they try to boost an economy hit by the US tarriffs and slowing consumer demand.

Average new home prices in 70 Chinese cities rose 8.8 percent in August from a year earlier, compared to 9.7 percent in July and the weakest pace since October 2018, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

On a monthly basis, average prices rose 0.5 percent in August, less than July’s growth of 0.6 percent and the smallest increase since February. However, it still marked the 52nd straight month of gains. Most of the 70 cities surveyed by the NBS still reported monthly price increases, though it was down to 55 from 60 in July.

The property sector has held up as one of the few bright spots in the world’s second-largest economy.

China’s property investment grew at its fastest pace in four months in August, in contrast to a protracted slowdown in industrial output and investment.

But some analysts said the rebound in investment was likely due to developers rushing to meet government requirements before they can start sales on growing financing pressure and worries about the market’s prospects as regulators have made clear that supervision is only set to tighten.

Yang Yewei, a Beijing-based analyst at Southwest Securities, noted some developers have opted to cut prices, although the government’s tight control over new launches suggests they may not tolerate large discounts.

A resilient real estate market has provided some cushion for the world’s second-largest economy as policymakers try to revive the ailing manufacturing sector and restore flagging consumer confidence amid an escalating trade war with the US.

But regulators are walking a tightrope, as rapidly-growing household debt and ever-rising home prices have also deepened fears about a sudden market correction and concerns over housing affordability.

In a sign the government has turned more hawkish on its housing policy as it maneuvers to pump more credit into other areas of the economy, Chinese leaders said in July they would not resort to using the housing market as a form of short-term stimulus.

“The policy impact of this meeting was in full play in August,” said Xia Dan, an analyst with China’s Bank of Communications.

Slower price increases may give the authorities breathing room as they refrain from stimulating the property sector but economists at Nomura expect some tightening measures to be eased around end-2019 as weakness in the economy becomes more pronounced.

“Any attempt to stabilize growth by choking credit to the property sector could backfire,” they said, noting the sector comprises about one-quarter of China’s gross domestic product.

Price trends have been mixed lately, with some cities showing signs of rapid cooling and others still risking overheating.

In August, softer prices were mainly in tier 2 cities, including most larger provincial capitals.

Property prices there increased 0.5 percent on average on a monthly basis, easing from a 0.7 percent gain in the previous month, the statistics bureau said.

However, Nanning, the capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China, was the top price performer in the month, with prices surging 2.3 percent on a monthly basis.

China’s four top-tier cities — Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou — had an average gain of 0.3 percent from a month earlier, unchanged from July’s.

Out of the 70 major cities the government tracks, price growth in the smallest tier 3 cities rose the most on a monthly basis, though their increase of 0.7 percent was also in line with July’s pace.

China’s average residential property prices are estimated to rise 6 percent in 2019 from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll published in August. The forecast was slightly higher than the 5 percent projected in the last poll conducted in March, but is significantly slower than the 9.7 percent gain seen in 2018.

