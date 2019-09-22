You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Strength in adversity

Damage at Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq oil processing plant. (AFP)
Faisal Faeq
0

  • Saudi Aramco was able to continue with its deliveries which reassured the market
Faisal Faeq

The week started with the largest “force majeure” in the history of the oil industry following the attacks on Saudi Aramco oil and gas facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais. 

It represented a supply disruption of some 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd). 

Still, Saudi crude oil exports were suspended for only 36 hours before resuming. Brent crude’s price started the week on levels not seen since late April, above $70.

The market calmed down after Saudi Aramco customers confirmed that their near-term crude oil term allocations were not affected by the attacks and that there was sufficient stockpiles to cover for lost production.

This clearly demonstrated the robust and resilient infrastructure of Saudi Aramco oil and gas facilities.

The immediate risk management response greatly mitigated the losses despite suggestions from parts of the oil industry media that the attacks highlighted the vulnerability of Saudi oil supplies.

Saudi Aramco was able to continue with its deliveries which reassured the market and was the main factor in the gradual retreat of the oil price over the week.

Brent softened to $64.28 per barrel and WTI fell to $58.09 — but that was still up almost $4 from a week earlier.

That represented the biggest weekly gain this year since, with prices moving mostly in a very narrow band until this week.

Elsewhere, the US EIA reported that Cushing oil stocks were at their lowest level since October 2018. 

Storms in Texas also triggered the shutdown of some pipeline and terminal capacity, but the impact on the market is not yet clear as it coincides with a period of extensive refinery turnarounds in the region.

Softening crude oil futures show that the physical market is more concerned than the paper market as Arabian Gulf sour crude grades continue to strengthen. 

Platts reported that the backwardation (where the spot price of oil is higher than the future price) in the Dubai forward price structure rose to a six-year high of $2.90 per barrel. 

• Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq

Lebanese PM, Saudi minister talk support for country’s economy

Reuters

  • Beirut remains one of the world’s most heavily indebted governments, a victim of low growth and lack of capital inflow
Reuters

BEIRUT: Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri spoke to the Saudi finance minister on Saturday about support for the Lebanese economy and preparations for the first meeting of a bilateral council, his media office said.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Wednesday that Riyadh was in discussions with the Lebanese government about providing financial support, lifting Lebanon’s dollar-denominated government bonds.

Lebanon, one of the world’s most heavily indebted states, faces financial strains linked to a slowdown in capital inflows needed to meet the financing needs of the government and the import-dependent economy. Years of low growth also weigh heavily.

Central bank foreign assets have been in decline. These, excluding gold, fell around 15 percent from an all-time high in May last year to $38.7 billion in mid-September.

In a phone call, Hariri and Al-Jadaan discussed “preparations to hold the first meeting of the Lebanese-Saudi joint committee and ... the agenda that includes agreements and memorandums of understanding that are intended to be signed.”

They also discussed “ways leading to the support of the Lebanese economy and the participation of the Saudi private sector in projects included in the Cedre conference,” a reference to a major infrastructure investment program.

Lebanon won pledges of some $11 billion in financing for the investment program at the “Cedre” conference in Paris last year. But foreign governments including France first want to see Beirut follow through on long-delayed reforms aimed at putting the public finances on a sustainable path.

A Lebanese official source told Reuters on Wednesday that work was underway to convene the bilateral council in October.

The statement from Hariri’s office gave no details of what kind of financial support Saudi Arabia might provide.

Krisjanis Krustins, director at Fitch Ratings, noted that one step taken by Saudi Arabia and others to help Lebanon in the past was to deposit funds at the central bank.

“Buying bonds is another option and another thing that could be done is support for purchase of petroleum products. Investments are another option but (it’s) not clear what assets they would buy other than bonds,” Krustins said.

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday Lebanon would “very soon” start measures to issue foreign currency bonds of about $2 billion.

