Budget carrier XL Airways seeks rescue deal with Air France

﻿

XL Airways operates four Airbus A330 aircraft and provides mainly long-haul flights to the Caribbean, the US and France’s Reunion island. (AFP)
Updated 22 September 2019
Reuters
PARIS: French airline XL Airways has called on Air France to discuss a rescue deal to avert the collapse of the budget carrier that halted ticket sales and payments last week.
XL Airways, which has said it needs $38.6 million (€35 million) in fresh financing, requested in a statement on Sunday a meeting with Air France and the French authorities in the coming hours before a court is expected to put it into receivership on Monday.
In an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche, also published on Sunday, XL Airways’ Chief Executive Laurent Mignan said his airline could become Air France’s low-cost offer on long-haul routes.
An Air France spokeswoman declined to comment.
Air France, France’s historic national carrier, is part of the Air France-KLM group.
XL Airways operated four Airbus A330 aircraft and provided mainly long-haul flights to the Caribbean, the United States and France’s Reunion island.
XL Airways’ woes follow similar issues at French airline Aigle Azur. Aigle Azur’s unfolding bankruptcy is the latest among smaller European airlines struggling to contend with higher fuel costs and stiff low-cost competition.

Egyptian exchange suspends trading after EGX 100 plunges

Updated 22 September 2019
Reuters

Egyptian exchange suspends trading after EGX 100 plunges

  • It was the first time the exchange had suspended trading in the EGX 100 because of a 5 percent drop since 2016
Updated 22 September 2019
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s stock exchange suspended trading for 30 minutes on Sunday after the EGX 100 index fell by 5 percent, bourse data showed.
Analysts linked the sharp drop in share prices to small protests that broke out in Cairo and other cities on Friday.
It was the first time the exchange had suspended trading in the EGX 100 because of a 5 percent drop since 2016.

