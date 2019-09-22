Thomas Cook customers say Tunisia hotel stopped them leaving

TUNIS: British tourists in Tunisia said their hotel stopped them leaving for several hours on Saturday night over concerns about payment by their holiday operator Thomas Cook, though the Tunisian government said the incident was a misunderstanding.

Gary Seale, a guest at the Orangers Hotel in Hammamet, posted on Facebook: “Security have refused to let us out of the hotel and barricaded us in.”

He later posted that he reached the airport later on Saturday and flew home on Sunday.

The incident came amid growing concerns raised by some customers of Thomas Cook, as the company’s bosses met lenders and creditors in London in a last-ditch attempt to raise 200 million pounds ($250 million) to keep it afloat.

The British government has said it has plans in place to bring home stranded holidaymakers if Thomas Cook — the world’s oldest travel company — goes out of business.

Thomas Cook itself was not immediately available to comment, but it has been using its social media channels to reassure customers that the company is still operating as normal. Tunisia’s Tourism Ministry on Sunday attributed the incident to a “misunderstanding” and said the tourists had been able to leave on the flight on which were originally booked.

“Fourteen tourists were asked to wait a few minutes to confirm with the representative of Thomas Cook ... and quickly got the agreement, and the tourists left and traveled on time last night,” the ministry said in a statement. Tourism, a critical sector for Tunisia’s economy, was hit hard in 2015 by two militant attacks that killed scores of people, with tourist numbers only recovering this year according to the government.

Running hotels, resorts, airlines and cruises, Thomas Cook has 600,000 customers on holiday, meaning governments and insurance companies could be forced to step in and bring them home if the company goes into administration.

Unions and the opposition Labour Party have urged the government to stump up the cash, but the foreign secretary appeared to dismiss that idea on Sunday.

“We don’t systematically step in with the taxpayers’ money when businesses are going under unless there’s a good strategic national interest,” Dominic Raab told the BBC, adding that plans were in place to prevent anyone from being stranded. The company, founded in 1841, has been fighting for its survival after its lenders threatened to pull the plug on a rescue deal that has been months in the making.

Hurt by high levels of debt, online competition and geopolitical uncertainty, Thomas Cook needs to find another 200 million pounds on top of a 900 million pound package it had already agreed, to see it through the winter months when it needs to pay hotels for their summer services.

The company’s largest shareholder, China’s Fosun, was due to take a central role in the restructuring. A person familiar with the situation told Reuters the company was spending the weekend in talks with the government and a number of potential investors about bridging the funding gap.

“We have not given up,” the person said on Saturday, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Final hours

Were Thomas Cook to fail, it would spark the biggest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

The government and the aviation regulator have drawn up a plan to step in and use other airlines to bring Britons home if needed. The person familiar with the situation put the cost of that move at around 600 million pounds.

An official from Germany said under that country’s rules, it would fall to insurance companies to help get customers home.

Condor, a German airline owned by Thomas Cook, said in a statement that its parent company was doing everything it could to secure fresh funds. “Negotiations with all key stakeholders are complex and ongoing. The Condor flights are currently being operated on a regular basis.”