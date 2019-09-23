You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices will ease if global tensions do not flare up: India oil minister
﻿

Oil prices will ease if global tensions do not flare up: India oil minister

Indian Oil employees stand near a station where fuel is distributed to oil tankers in this September 8, 2018 file photo. India is the world’s third biggest oil importer. (AFP)
Updated 23 September 2019
Reuters
0

Oil prices will ease if global tensions do not flare up: India oil minister

  • Rising global oil prices are a major concern for India, the world’s third biggest oil importer
Updated 23 September 2019
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday global oil prices would ease if there is no further escalation of geopolitical tensions.
Oil prices had jumped by as much as 19 percent early last week before coming off peaks after an attack on oilfields of Saudi Arabia over the previous weekend disrupted 5 percent of global oil supply.
The price of crude oil has already reduced by a few dollars per barrel, Pradhan said in Hindi at an industry event in New Delhi.
Rising global oil prices are a major concern for India, the world’s third biggest oil importer, which meets almost 84 percent of its oil needs through imports.

Topics: Oil energy Markets India

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil prices climb as Saudi capacity cushions impact
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi energy minister says oil output to be fully restored by end of the month

Sudan launches 9-month economic rescue plans

Updated 36 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

Sudan launches 9-month economic rescue plans

  • The measures will include rationalizing spending and tackling of inflation
  • Subsidies for bread or petrol would continue until around June 2020
Updated 36 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s transitional government will launch in October a 9-month economic rescue plan to stabilize the economy, Finance Minister Ibrahim Elbadawi said on Monday.
The measures will include rationalizing spending and tackling of inflation, Elbadawi said, adding that subsidies for bread or petrol would continue until around June 2020.

Topics: Sudan

Latest updates

2 killed in collapse of Manila hotel being demolished
0
Sudan launches 9-month economic rescue plans
0
Huawei CFO’s arrest at airport to be focus of Vancouver hearing
0
Man in India killed by mob after being accused of cow slaughter
0
At least 7 killed as school collapses in Kenya’s capital
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.