KHARTOUM: Sudan’s transitional government will launch in October a 9-month economic rescue plan to stabilize the economy, Finance Minister Ibrahim Elbadawi said on Monday.
The measures will include rationalizing spending and tackling of inflation, Elbadawi said, adding that subsidies for bread or petrol would continue until around June 2020.
Sudan launches 9-month economic rescue plans
Sudan launches 9-month economic rescue plans
- The measures will include rationalizing spending and tackling of inflation
- Subsidies for bread or petrol would continue until around June 2020
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s transitional government will launch in October a 9-month economic rescue plan to stabilize the economy, Finance Minister Ibrahim Elbadawi said on Monday.