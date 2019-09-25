You are here

  • Home
  • Canadian court clears officials over Huawei CFO’s arrest
﻿

Canadian court clears officials over Huawei CFO’s arrest

Lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou claimed she was unlawfully searched and questioned at Vancouver’s airport. (AFP)
Updated 25 September 2019
Reuters
0

Canadian court clears officials over Huawei CFO’s arrest

  • US and Chinese officials resumed trade talks last week, as the world’s two largest economies try to negotiate a way out of their 14-month trade war
Updated 25 September 2019
Reuters

VANCOUVER: There is no evidence Canadian border officials or police acted improperly when Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was detained and arrested at Vancouver’s airport nearly 10 months ago, the attorney general of Canada said in a filing.

The filing was made available as Meng and her lawyers were in British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver arguing for additional disclosure surrounding the arrest, including contacts between US and Canadian authorities. The defense claims Meng was unlawfully searched and questioned under the ruse of an immigration check and is seeking a halt to extradition proceedings.

Meng, 47, was detained at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1 at the request of the US, where she is charged with bank fraud and accused of misleading HSBC Holdings Plc about Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd’s business in Iran. She has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition.

The disclosure hearing is scheduled through Wednesday this week and to resume on Sept. 30 for another five days. Meng’s extradition hearing is not scheduled to start until January.

“There is no evidence that the conduct of officials, either Canadian or foreign, has compromised the fairness of the extradition proceedings,” Canada’s attorney general said through counsel in the filing.

“No purpose would be served in providing further disclosure,” the attorney general said, adding that her lawyers have have not shown her claims could justify halting extradition proceedings.

The defense had already been provided with extensive disclosure, the filing said, including handwritten notes from police and border officers, and video footage from the airport.

The arrest has strained China’s relations with both the United States and Canada. Shortly after the arrest, Beijing detained Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman, and later charged them with espionage. China has also blocked imports of Canadian canola seed and meat.

Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, has been accused by the United States of activities contrary to national security or foreign policy interests. It is also a defendant in the US case against Meng. Huawei denies the charges.

At Monday’s hearing before Justice Heather Holmes, Meng lawyer Richard Peck said the Canadian border agency and police delayed implementing Meng’s rights and the border agency was given an opportunity to interrogate her, with plans to share the information with the Canadian police and the FBI.

“We refer to this as a ‘covert criminal investigation’ under the pretext of an admissibility examination for immigration purposes,” Peck said.

The attorney general of Canada said in the filing that the border officers acted pursuant to “lawful authority to determine whether the applicant and her goods were admissible to Canada.”

The government said there’s no legal reason an arrest warrant must be executed before a person goes through immigration and customs, and that there was nothing wrong with border agency and foreign law enforcement officials sharing information about people of interest to the agency. They said Meng’s legal team was on a “fishing expedition.”

Meng arrived at the Vancouver court on Monday in a burnt orange coat, an electronic monitor on her left ankle above glittery silver shoes. She sat in the well of the courtroom next to an interpreter, wearing a bright purple dress and with her hair pulled back with a black velvet bow.

Meng’s lawyers have said after landing from a flight from Hong Kong, she was detained, searched and questioned for three hours by border officials before she was arrested. They also argue there were omissions in Canadian officers’ notes, including of a meeting between police and border officers the morning Meng was due to arrive.

Peck also said the US made it a priority to seize Meng’s electronic devices, including phones, which a Canadian border officer took and then gave to a Canadian police constable. He told the judge US authorities have a history of using and misusing immigration and border control powers to investigate.

Extradition proceedings against Meng should be halted if officials abused the process, her lawyers say. Besides accusations of misconduct related to her detention, they argue the US is using Meng for economic and political gain, noting that after her arrest, US President Donald Trump said he would intervene if it would help close a trade deal.

Asked by Reuters how she felt when court adjourned on Monday, Meng said, “Good. Thank you.”

Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, spent 10 days in jail in December but was then released on C$10 million ($7.5 million) bail and is living in one of her two multimillion-dollar homes in Vancouver.

Topics: Huawei Meng Wanzhou US US-China trade war Vancouver

Related

0
Media
Huawei CFO’s arrest at airport to be focus of Vancouver hearing
0
Business & Economy
US to formally seek extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou

Trump’s China trade rhetoric turns harsh at UN, says won’t take ‘bad deal’

Updated 25 September 2019
Reuters

Trump’s China trade rhetoric turns harsh at UN, says won’t take ‘bad deal’

  • Trump says China had failed to keep promises it made when it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001
  • Accuses China of engaging in predatory practices that had cost millions of jobs in the US and other countries
Updated 25 September 2019
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump delivered a stinging rebuke to China’s trade practices on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, saying he would not accept a “bad deal” in US-China trade negotiations.
Four days after deputy US and Chinese negotiators held inconclusive talks in Washington, Trump’s remarks were anything but conciliatory and emphasized the need to correct structural economic abuses at the heart of the countries’ nearly 15-month trade war.
He said Beijing had failed to keep promises it made when China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001 and was engaging in predatory practices that had cost millions of jobs in the United States and other countries.
“Not only has China declined to adopt promised reforms, it has embraced an economic model dependent on massive market barriers, heavy state subsidies, currency manipulation, product dumping, forced technology transfers and the theft of intellectual property and also trade secrets on a grand scale,” Trump said.
“As far as America is concerned, those days are over.”
Although Trump held out hope that the United States and China could still reach a trade deal, he made clear he wanted a deal that would rebalance the relationship between the two economic superpowers.
“The American people are absolutely committed to restoring balance in our relationship with China. Hopefully, we can reach an agreement that will be beneficial for both countries,” Trump said. “As I have made very clear, I will not accept a bad deal.”
Trump also recently said he was not interested in a “partial deal” to ease tensions with China, saying that he would hold out for a “complete deal.”

Harsh rhetoric, stock fall
US stocks gave up modest gains and fell into negative territory after Trump’s UN address, which some investors said marked a reversal of the more constructive tone that had surrounded the negotiations last week.
“Trump’s comments to the UN were very antagonistic toward China. In the last couple of weeks there’s been optimism trade would go in a positive direction,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Adviser Alliance, an investment advisory group based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“It was the tone and the fact he listed out in great detail all the gripes the US has with China,” Zaccarelli said. “All that trade optimism that’s been building has been sucked out of the air and replaced with pessimism.”
Trump’s speech highlighted the plight of US memory chip maker Micron Technology, which has become a symbol of US assertions that China fails to protect American intellectual property and steals it or forces the transfer of it. Two years ago Micron accused a Chinese state firm of stealing its chip designs.
“Soon, the Chinese company obtains patents for nearly an identical product, and Micron was banned from selling its own goods in China,” Trump said, “But we are seeking justice.”
He added that the United States lost 60,000 factories and 4.2 million manufacturing jobs since China joined the World Trade Organization.
“The rhetoric around China and President Trump’s speech was as harsh as we have heard,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at brokerage National Securities Corp. in New York.
China’s top official at the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, sat silently during Trump’s remarks, showing no reaction on camera.
Wang is due to speak on US-China relations on Tuesday evening at a business event in New York.

China soy purchases
The tone of Trump’s speech also was at odds with some recent steps by China to meet his request for purchases of more American farm products. On Monday, Chinese importers bought about 10 shiploads of US soybeans — about 600,000 tons.
China’s customs commission will exclude certain amounts of US soybeans, pork and other products from its retaliatory tariffs, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.
The purchases were made following last week’s trade talks, which both the US and Chinese sides characterized as “productive.” People familiar with the trade talks said no new Chinese proposals were presented, and the countries agreed to continue minister-level talks in early October.
In his UN speech, Trump also drew a link between resolving the US-China trade dispute and Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong. Washington was “carefully monitoring the situation in Hong Kong,” he said.
“The world fully expects that the Chinese government will honor its binding treaty made with the British and registered with the United Nations, in which China commits to protect Hong Kong’s freedom, legal system and democratic ways of life,” Trump said. Hong Kong was a British colony until 1997.
“How China chooses to handle the situation will say a great deal about its role in the world in the future. We are all counting on President Xi as a great leader,” Trump added.
Trump also touched on trade with Japan in his speech, saying that he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday would “continue our progress in finalizing a terrific new trade deal.”
It remains unclear whether the two countries will sign the deal at their bilateral meeting or whether Japanese requests for assurances that Trump won’t hit them with autos tariffs will delay the final agreement.

Topics: US-China trade war UN General Assembly 2019

Related

0
Business & Economy
Trade talks seen as unlikely to mend US-China divide
0
Business & Economy
US-China trade conflict could take years to resolve — Kudlow

Latest updates

Toilet controversy: India’s Modi ignores protests to collect Gates award
0
UN urged to investigate organ harvesting in China
0
US leads condemnation of China for ‘horrific’ repression of Muslims
0
Trump’s China trade rhetoric turns harsh at UN, says won’t take ‘bad deal’
0
EXPLAINER: Impeaching a US president: how the process works
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.