Trump’s China trade rhetoric turns harsh at UN, says won’t take ‘bad deal’

Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China, on July 30, 2019. (REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo)
Reuters
  • Trump says China had failed to keep promises it made when it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001
  • Accuses China of engaging in predatory practices that had cost millions of jobs in the US and other countries
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump delivered a stinging rebuke to China’s trade practices on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, saying he would not accept a “bad deal” in US-China trade negotiations.
Four days after deputy US and Chinese negotiators held inconclusive talks in Washington, Trump’s remarks were anything but conciliatory and emphasized the need to correct structural economic abuses at the heart of the countries’ nearly 15-month trade war.
He said Beijing had failed to keep promises it made when China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001 and was engaging in predatory practices that had cost millions of jobs in the United States and other countries.
“Not only has China declined to adopt promised reforms, it has embraced an economic model dependent on massive market barriers, heavy state subsidies, currency manipulation, product dumping, forced technology transfers and the theft of intellectual property and also trade secrets on a grand scale,” Trump said.
“As far as America is concerned, those days are over.”
Although Trump held out hope that the United States and China could still reach a trade deal, he made clear he wanted a deal that would rebalance the relationship between the two economic superpowers.
“The American people are absolutely committed to restoring balance in our relationship with China. Hopefully, we can reach an agreement that will be beneficial for both countries,” Trump said. “As I have made very clear, I will not accept a bad deal.”
Trump also recently said he was not interested in a “partial deal” to ease tensions with China, saying that he would hold out for a “complete deal.”

Harsh rhetoric, stock fall
US stocks gave up modest gains and fell into negative territory after Trump’s UN address, which some investors said marked a reversal of the more constructive tone that had surrounded the negotiations last week.
“Trump’s comments to the UN were very antagonistic toward China. In the last couple of weeks there’s been optimism trade would go in a positive direction,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Adviser Alliance, an investment advisory group based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“It was the tone and the fact he listed out in great detail all the gripes the US has with China,” Zaccarelli said. “All that trade optimism that’s been building has been sucked out of the air and replaced with pessimism.”
Trump’s speech highlighted the plight of US memory chip maker Micron Technology, which has become a symbol of US assertions that China fails to protect American intellectual property and steals it or forces the transfer of it. Two years ago Micron accused a Chinese state firm of stealing its chip designs.
“Soon, the Chinese company obtains patents for nearly an identical product, and Micron was banned from selling its own goods in China,” Trump said, “But we are seeking justice.”
He added that the United States lost 60,000 factories and 4.2 million manufacturing jobs since China joined the World Trade Organization.
“The rhetoric around China and President Trump’s speech was as harsh as we have heard,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at brokerage National Securities Corp. in New York.
China’s top official at the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, sat silently during Trump’s remarks, showing no reaction on camera.
Wang is due to speak on US-China relations on Tuesday evening at a business event in New York.

China soy purchases
The tone of Trump’s speech also was at odds with some recent steps by China to meet his request for purchases of more American farm products. On Monday, Chinese importers bought about 10 shiploads of US soybeans — about 600,000 tons.
China’s customs commission will exclude certain amounts of US soybeans, pork and other products from its retaliatory tariffs, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.
The purchases were made following last week’s trade talks, which both the US and Chinese sides characterized as “productive.” People familiar with the trade talks said no new Chinese proposals were presented, and the countries agreed to continue minister-level talks in early October.
In his UN speech, Trump also drew a link between resolving the US-China trade dispute and Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong. Washington was “carefully monitoring the situation in Hong Kong,” he said.
“The world fully expects that the Chinese government will honor its binding treaty made with the British and registered with the United Nations, in which China commits to protect Hong Kong’s freedom, legal system and democratic ways of life,” Trump said. Hong Kong was a British colony until 1997.
“How China chooses to handle the situation will say a great deal about its role in the world in the future. We are all counting on President Xi as a great leader,” Trump added.
Trump also touched on trade with Japan in his speech, saying that he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday would “continue our progress in finalizing a terrific new trade deal.”
It remains unclear whether the two countries will sign the deal at their bilateral meeting or whether Japanese requests for assurances that Trump won’t hit them with autos tariffs will delay the final agreement.

Topics: US-China trade war UN General Assembly 2019

Global postal agency warns of ‘total disruption’ if US pulls out

Universal Postal Union (UPU) Director general Bishar Abdirahman Hussein attends a press conference during an extraordinary congress of the UPU with the US threatening to quit the global body as early as next month, on September 24, 2019 in Geneva. (AFP)
Updated 25 September 2019
AFP

Global postal agency warns of ‘total disruption’ if US pulls out

  • The US and other countries have voiced concerns about the reimbursement received by their postal services for ensuring that such packages sent from abroad are delivered to their final destination, especially in an era of growing e-commerce
Updated 25 September 2019
AFP
AFP

GENEVA: The UN postal agency warned Tuesday of “total disruption” and rising consumer costs if the US delivers on threats to quit the body over complaints about rules Washington claims unfairly benefit China.
President Donald Trump’s administration announced last October that it planned to withdraw from the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in a year unless it underwent dramatic reform.
The standoff at the UPU, which sets international postal rates, comes amid Trump’s broader trade battle with China, with the US charging that the current system penalizes American businesses.
“A departure of the United States from the union would mean there is a total disruption of the service to the country,” UPU chief Bishar Hussein told reporters, as the agency held an emergency meeting solely focused on brokering a compromise to allay US concerns.
Hussein warned that a US pullout would likely make it difficult, if not impossible, to send and receive packages to the US through national postal services, resulting in higher shipping costs, including for online shoppers.

Speaking before the emergency meeting, Trump’s hard-line trade adviser Peter Navarro said he had spent the past 11 months “preparing for a possible seamless exit.”
But he stressed he had worked with Hussein and other countries to fix the so-called terminal dues system “that everyone in this room knows is broken.”
This week’s three-day meeting marks only the third extraordinary congress in the UPU’s 145-year-history.
The agency, which is based in Bern and comprises 192 member countries, sets lower prices for bulky letters and small parcels coming from emerging and developing countries, a group that still includes China.
The US and other countries have voiced concerns about the reimbursement received by their postal services for ensuring that such packages sent from abroad are delivered to their final destination, especially in an era of growing e-commerce.
Navarro has maintained that under the current system it costs more to send a package from Los Angeles to New York than from Beijing to New York, penalizing US small businesses and manufacturers.
According to Washington, it costs the US $300-500 million annually under the current system.
A Chinese representative at the talks conceded that the current “has some problems ... and has to be reformed,” but called for a “balanced” solution.

Navarro told the meeting that “there are only two acceptable outcomes.”
Both involve the US postal service immediately being allowed to charge similar rates for delivering packages from abroad to those it charges for domestic mailers.
The US would prefer a system in which all UPU members be allowed to “immediately self-declare rates,” he said, but added Washington was willing to accept a “multi-speed option,” that would allow a five-year transition for countries to transition to self-declared rates.
Several members have backed versions of the US reform proposal.
“It is clear that the current system doesn’t work for all countries,” South Africa’s Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams told the assembly.

The real impact of a US withdrawal is not fully clear.
But eBay appears concerned, with its grassroots network recently cautioning that such a move could lead to “increased costs and service disruptions, and global mail delivery could even come to a halt.”
Warnings have also been sounded about the implications for US military members abroad sending packages home, and for Americans abroad wanting to vote by postal ballots.
Hussein said he was “very optimistic that we are going to find a solution.”
“We have a track record of solving things. We have survived two world wars, and the United Postal Union has always really reinvented itself.”
 

Topics: Universal Postal Union (UPU) Donald Trump US and China trade war

