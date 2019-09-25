McDonald’s enlists Alexa and Google to help with its hiring

$60,000 TV? New tech shines at Dubai’s GITEX Shopper

DUBAI: Fancy buying a new television? Get it for a whopping $60,000 – it comes with the newest 8K resolution technology, but the snag is you will still have to push the on button.

The top-end TV is just one of the more than 35,000 items featured at this year’s GITEX Shopper in the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) which runs until Saturday, Sept. 28.

The event, which opened Tuesday, comes on the heels of the most recent announcements made by the world’s tech giants.

More than 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the retail event over the five days, according to Show Director Avinash Shanbough, who said they welcomed 25 exhibitors this year.

Shanbough said GITEX Shopper buyers spent an average of $300 in 2018.

Smartphones take the spotlight

The new iPhone models – iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro – were a hot topic at the event, with eager customers trying out the new phones at several reseller stands.

The three cameras on the new iPhone are the main selling point – some critics have suggested it might be the only selling point of the must have gadget which retails from about $800.

Samsung have extensive advertising throughout the exhibition focusing on the new Note 10, released in August, at the event from $740.

Huawei, the only one of the big phone manufacturers to have an actual presence at the GITEX Shopper, is banking on its older smartphone models to catch the attention of consumers, the new Huawei Mate 30 Pro announced in September, not yet available in the UAE.

New tech

But it is not just about the smartphones – other state-of-the-art technology includes 8K resolution televisions, costing as much as $60,000.

Despite costing more than many people’s salaries, the vendors remain committed to product.

“We have not seen this kind of technology in the market yet. It’s very new,” one Samsung vendor said, as they demonstrated the TV.

Only Samsung and Sony are offering these new TVs, which range in size from 65 inches to 98 inches.

Other GITEX finds

Like every other GITEX Shopper event, there is a vast selection of other gadgets, including state-of-the-art speakers and home theaters from the likes of Bose and Marshall.

There are also home electronics, including washing machines, blenders and microwave ovens.

But perhaps one of the biggest draws is the gaming section, which allows visitors to play for free.