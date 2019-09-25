You are here

  • Home
  • $60,000 TV? New tech shines at Dubai’s GITEX Shopper
﻿

$60,000 TV? New tech shines at Dubai’s GITEX Shopper

The annual technology retail event will run until Sept. 28. (Supplied)
Updated 25 September 2019
ONE CARLO DIAZ
0

$60,000 TV? New tech shines at Dubai’s GITEX Shopper

  • More than 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the retail event over the five days
  • The event, which opened Tuesday, comes on the heels of the most recent announcements made by the world’s tech giants
Updated 25 September 2019
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Fancy buying a new television? Get it for a whopping $60,000 – it comes with the newest 8K resolution technology, but the snag is you will still have to push the on button.

The top-end TV is just one of the more than 35,000 items featured at this year’s GITEX Shopper in the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) which runs until Saturday, Sept. 28.

The event, which opened Tuesday, comes on the heels of the most recent announcements made by the world’s tech giants.

More than 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the retail event over the five days, according to Show Director Avinash Shanbough, who said they welcomed 25 exhibitors this year.

Shanbough said GITEX Shopper buyers spent an average of $300 in 2018.

Smartphones take the spotlight

The new iPhone models – iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro – were a hot topic at the event, with eager customers trying out the new phones at several reseller stands.

The three cameras on the new iPhone are the main selling point – some critics have suggested it might be the only selling point of the must have gadget which retails from about $800.

Samsung have extensive advertising throughout the exhibition focusing on the new Note 10, released in August, at the event from $740.

Huawei, the only one of the big phone manufacturers to have an actual presence at the GITEX Shopper, is banking on its older smartphone models to catch the attention of consumers, the new Huawei Mate 30 Pro announced in September, not yet available in the UAE.

New tech

But it is not just about the smartphones – other state-of-the-art technology includes 8K resolution televisions, costing as much as $60,000.

Despite costing more than many people’s salaries, the vendors remain committed to product.

“We have not seen this kind of technology in the market yet. It’s very new,” one Samsung vendor said, as they demonstrated the TV.

Only Samsung and Sony are offering these new TVs, which range in size from 65 inches to 98 inches.

Other GITEX finds

Like every other GITEX Shopper event, there is a vast selection of other gadgets, including state-of-the-art speakers and home theaters from the likes of Bose and Marshall.

There are also home electronics, including washing machines, blenders and microwave ovens.

But perhaps one of the biggest draws is the gaming section, which allows visitors to play for free.

Topics: GITEX technology

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
More than 100 Saudi groups at Dubai’s GITEX week
0
Corporate News
Dubai Crown Prince visits STC booth at GITEX 2018

Israel’s central bank urges government to ease rules on Palestinian workers

Updated 4 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

Israel’s central bank urges government to ease rules on Palestinian workers

  • Tens of thousands of Palestinians, most of them from the occupied West Bank, legally work in Israel in jobs providing higher pay than those in the Palestinian territories
Updated 4 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s central bank on Wednesday called on the government to ease rules on Palestinian workers who often purchase work permits in the country illegally to bypass restrictions tying them to a single employer.
About 20,000 Palestinian workers, or 30 percent of the Palestinian workforce in Israel, pay a monthly fee to obtain a permit with one employer and then work illegally for another, research from the Bank of Israel showed.
With unemployment in the West Bank and Gaza over 30 percent, tens of thousands of Palestinians, most of them from the occupied West Bank, legally work in Israel in jobs providing higher pay than those in the Palestinian territories.
Three quarters of Palestinians who purchased work permits worked in construction, bank research showed.
It estimated annual revenue from the permit trade to be around 480 million shekels ($137 million), with about 120 million shekels in profits to permit traders.
The report said the 2,000 shekel monthly fee cancels out any worker income gains. Palestinians who purchased permits made 10,100 shekels on average per month compared to 7,800 shekels for those who obtained them legally.
The Bank of Israel urged the government to implement reforms to the work permit system that were approved in 2016 to allow Palestinian workers to work for different employers.
“(Cancelling) the obligation for a Palestinian worker to work only for a pre-defined employer is expected to enhance the efficiency of the allocation of Palestinian workers, increase their output and income, (and) significantly reduce the illegal trade in work permits,” the bank said. ($1 = 3.5005 shekels)

Topics: Israel Central Bank Palestinians

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia stands firm in supporting Palestinian cause
0
Sport
Palestinians cancel soccer final after Israel denies Gaza team travel

Latest updates

Investcorp welcomes six new board members
0
New study says UAE remains preferred location for SMEs
0
Mohamed Salah, Egypt fall out again after vote in FIFA awards goes astray
0
Israel’s central bank urges government to ease rules on Palestinian workers
0
Israel president tasks Netanyahu to form new govt: statement
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.