Israel’s central bank urges government to ease rules on Palestinian workers

﻿

This picture taken on September 25, 2019 shows ongoing construction work in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev, near the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)
Updated 25 September 2019
Reuters
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s central bank on Wednesday called on the government to ease rules on Palestinian workers who often purchase work permits in the country illegally to bypass restrictions tying them to a single employer.
About 20,000 Palestinian workers, or 30 percent of the Palestinian workforce in Israel, pay a monthly fee to obtain a permit with one employer and then work illegally for another, research from the Bank of Israel showed.
With unemployment in the West Bank and Gaza over 30 percent, tens of thousands of Palestinians, most of them from the occupied West Bank, legally work in Israel in jobs providing higher pay than those in the Palestinian territories.
Three quarters of Palestinians who purchased work permits worked in construction, bank research showed.
It estimated annual revenue from the permit trade to be around 480 million shekels ($137 million), with about 120 million shekels in profits to permit traders.
The report said the 2,000 shekel monthly fee cancels out any worker income gains. Palestinians who purchased permits made 10,100 shekels on average per month compared to 7,800 shekels for those who obtained them legally.
The Bank of Israel urged the government to implement reforms to the work permit system that were approved in 2016 to allow Palestinian workers to work for different employers.
“(Cancelling) the obligation for a Palestinian worker to work only for a pre-defined employer is expected to enhance the efficiency of the allocation of Palestinian workers, increase their output and income, (and) significantly reduce the illegal trade in work permits,” the bank said. ($1 = 3.5005 shekels)

Saudi keeps top China crude spot as Iran plunges

Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters

Saudi keeps top China crude spot as Iran plunges

  • Despite attacks on Gulf refineries, Riyadh to Beijing oil flows continue to grow
Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters

BEIJING: Saudi Arabia held on to its spot as China’s largest supplier of crude in August for the second straight month, official customs data showed on Wednesday, although this month’s attack on Saudi oil processing facilities may end the run. 

Saudi oil arrivals in August in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, reached 7.79 million tons, or 1.83 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the General Administration of Customs showed, compared with 6.99 million tons in July and nearly double the previous year. 

Amid sanctions by the US on Tehran and rising Middle East tensions, China’s oil imports from Iran were 787,657 tons, down from July’s 926,119 tons and far below 3.28 million tons of a year ago. 

Most of the August arrivals were discharged at Jinzhou and Tianjin ports in China’s northeast, where it has state reserve and commercial tanks, indicating volumes continuing to flow into the country’s strategic storage sites, according to Refinitiv Oil Research. 

China said days after the drone attack on Saudi oil facilities that knocked out half the output of the world’s top oil exporter that the nation’s crude reserves, including stocks held at strategic petroleum storage sites and commercial inventories, were sufficient to cover 80 days. 

Imports of US crude oil reached 1.01 million tons last month, versus 1.5 million tons in July, with volumes likely to more than halve in September as Beijing started levying a 5 percent tariff as the trade war with the US escalated.

Imports from Russia, China’s second largest supplier for August, reached 6.02 million tons, up from 5.673 million tons in July and 5.7 million tons in August last year. 

Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday amid worries fuel demand could fall after US President Donald Trump doused recent optimism over China-US trade talks.

Brent crude futures were down by more than a dollar in early London trade on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the benchmark remains on track for its first monthly gain since June.

“Focus will return to faltering oil demand concerns as there is unlikely to be any quick resolution to US-China trade differences to positively shift economic expectations,” global oil strategist at BNP Paribas Harry Tchilinguirian told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

Trump criticized China’s trade practices at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and said he would not accept a “bad deal” in US-China trade negotiations.

