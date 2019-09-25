You are here

China denounces UN aviation emissions plan in blow to industry efforts

China argues the UN emissions caps penalize emerging economies. (Reuters)
Updated 25 September 2019
Reuters
China denounces UN aviation emissions plan in blow to industry efforts

  • Commercial flying accounts for about 2.5 percent of global carbon emissions
Updated 25 September 2019
Reuters

MONTREAL: China has denounced a landmark UN deal that caps emissions from international flights, in a setback for an industry eager to placate growing international pressure to curb its impact on the environment.

In a paper posted ahead of the UN aviation agency assembly on Tuesday, China — once a critical early supporter of the 2016 UN plan — joined Russia in arguing the proposal would unfairly penalize emerging and developing countries because it raises costs.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which holds its assembly every three years in Montreal, set out the major climate initiative in 2016, but aviation leaders are under pressure to do more after overall carbon emissions hit record highs last year.

Commercial flying accounts for about 2.5 percent of global carbon emissions, and its share of emissions is expected to rise as air travel becomes accessible to more travelers.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who inspired a ‘flight-shaming’ protest movement against aviation, is expected to join a protest march on Friday in Montreal.

The ICAO plan, known as the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and the first of its kind for a single industry, is a medium-term scheme to help airlines avoid adding to net emissions from 2020.

China has one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation systems and its participation in CORSIA’s first phase from 2021 is seen as critical for the deal.

“Given the difference among countries in development stage, historical responsibility and coping capability, the ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach for CORSIA implementation orchestrated by developed countries is a de facto reversion to the law of the jungle,” said the paper, which hardens the country’s public stance.

China’s absence could discourage other countries from participating. The US, which left the Paris emissions deal in 2017, has said it supports CORSIA with the understanding “that it is applied by other major aviation states,” a US State Department official said.

China joined the United States and Europe in 2016 to signal its support for the agreement but publicly cooled on the deal last year, declining to commit to a pilot phase.

A source said at the time China was likely distancing itself as a negotiating tactic.

The Chinese delegation could not immediately be reached for comment during the assembly’s opening day on Tuesday. But a Chinese delegation representative told the assembly that the country supports some kind of global climate plan for aviation.

A spokeswoman for the Russian delegation declined to comment.

Privately, China is taking preparatory steps that would allow it to implement the climate deal, which requires most airlines to limit emissions or offset them by buying credits from environmental projects.

Saudi keeps top China crude spot as Iran plunges

Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters

Saudi keeps top China crude spot as Iran plunges

  • Despite attacks on Gulf refineries, Riyadh to Beijing oil flows continue to grow
Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters

BEIJING: Saudi Arabia held on to its spot as China’s largest supplier of crude in August for the second straight month, official customs data showed on Wednesday, although this month’s attack on Saudi oil processing facilities may end the run. 

Saudi oil arrivals in August in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, reached 7.79 million tons, or 1.83 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the General Administration of Customs showed, compared with 6.99 million tons in July and nearly double the previous year. 

Amid sanctions by the US on Tehran and rising Middle East tensions, China’s oil imports from Iran were 787,657 tons, down from July’s 926,119 tons and far below 3.28 million tons of a year ago. 

Most of the August arrivals were discharged at Jinzhou and Tianjin ports in China’s northeast, where it has state reserve and commercial tanks, indicating volumes continuing to flow into the country’s strategic storage sites, according to Refinitiv Oil Research. 

China said days after the drone attack on Saudi oil facilities that knocked out half the output of the world’s top oil exporter that the nation’s crude reserves, including stocks held at strategic petroleum storage sites and commercial inventories, were sufficient to cover 80 days. 

Imports of US crude oil reached 1.01 million tons last month, versus 1.5 million tons in July, with volumes likely to more than halve in September as Beijing started levying a 5 percent tariff as the trade war with the US escalated.

Imports from Russia, China’s second largest supplier for August, reached 6.02 million tons, up from 5.673 million tons in July and 5.7 million tons in August last year. 

Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday amid worries fuel demand could fall after US President Donald Trump doused recent optimism over China-US trade talks.

Brent crude futures were down by more than a dollar in early London trade on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the benchmark remains on track for its first monthly gain since June.

“Focus will return to faltering oil demand concerns as there is unlikely to be any quick resolution to US-China trade differences to positively shift economic expectations,” global oil strategist at BNP Paribas Harry Tchilinguirian told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

Trump criticized China’s trade practices at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and said he would not accept a “bad deal” in US-China trade negotiations.

