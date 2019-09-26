After Thomas Cook fallout, Tunisia looks beyond seaside packages

You are here

Shopkeepers wait for customers in front of a souvenir shop following Thomas Cook’s collapse, in Hammamet, Tunisia. (Reuters)
AFP
  • Despite an increase in arrivals, the sector remains fragile
AFP

TUNIS: UK tour operator Thomas Cook’s bankruptcy may not spell the end of tourism in Tunisia, but  highlights the need to diversify the sector beyond all-inclusive holidays.

The demise of the package giant comes as Tunisia recovers from a three-year tourism lull after terror attacks in 2015 killed dozens of tourists.

The attacks on a museum and beach resort killed 30 Britons among 38 holiday makers, sending an industry that employed tens of thousands of people into a tailspin.

But the sector has since rebounded on the back of improved security, with an expected record total of nine million visitors to the Mediterranean country for 2019.

Thomas Cook returned to Tunisia last year, before collapsing Monday.

The tour operator’s fallout has left some $66 million in hotel bills unpaid, according to initial estimates by the Tunisian federation of hoteliers.

But federation head Khaled Fakhfakh said he did not think losses would severely impact a sector back on track eight years after an uprising toppled dictator Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali.

“Nationwide, tourism receipts have exceeded those for 2010,” a reference point in the industry, he said. “The losses won’t affect this performance.”

The bankrupcy is set to affect around 40 hotels, says Fakhfakh.

An employee at a travel agency, who asked to remain anonymous, said tourism would again recover.

“It will be tough, but not insurmountable,” he said.

After the 2015 attacks, “for three years, Thomas Cook had more or less left the country but we learnt to bounce back.”

This year, Thomas Cook had organized for 230,000 holidaymakers — around half from the UK — to visit Tunisia.

That represented around 3.5 percent of all tourists to the country, and 5 percent of the European market.

Some 10,000 holidaymakers are now slowly being flown home as their stays come to an end.

The UK and Belgium are repatriating nationals, Tunisian authorities have said. Beyond unpaid bills, up to 40,000 trips planned for the rest of the year have been cancelled.

But in a country where three quarters of tourists are brought in by tour operators, the crisis has also renewed calls for the sector — which accounts for around 7 percent of gross domestic product — to broaden its horizons.

Despite an increase in arrivals, the sector remains fragile, with banking sources estimating its debt at $1.5 billion last year.

“It’s a model that has started to tire,” tourism expert Hedi Hamdi said. 

From booking a cheap flight and local transport to browsing accommodation and leisure options online, Tunisia is still struggling to provide for tourists who do not want to end up stuck on an organized holiday.

Saudi keeps top China crude spot as Iran plunges

Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters

Saudi keeps top China crude spot as Iran plunges

  • Despite attacks on Gulf refineries, Riyadh to Beijing oil flows continue to grow
Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters

BEIJING: Saudi Arabia held on to its spot as China’s largest supplier of crude in August for the second straight month, official customs data showed on Wednesday, although this month’s attack on Saudi oil processing facilities may end the run. 

Saudi oil arrivals in August in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, reached 7.79 million tons, or 1.83 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the General Administration of Customs showed, compared with 6.99 million tons in July and nearly double the previous year. 

Amid sanctions by the US on Tehran and rising Middle East tensions, China’s oil imports from Iran were 787,657 tons, down from July’s 926,119 tons and far below 3.28 million tons of a year ago. 

Most of the August arrivals were discharged at Jinzhou and Tianjin ports in China’s northeast, where it has state reserve and commercial tanks, indicating volumes continuing to flow into the country’s strategic storage sites, according to Refinitiv Oil Research. 

China said days after the drone attack on Saudi oil facilities that knocked out half the output of the world’s top oil exporter that the nation’s crude reserves, including stocks held at strategic petroleum storage sites and commercial inventories, were sufficient to cover 80 days. 

Imports of US crude oil reached 1.01 million tons last month, versus 1.5 million tons in July, with volumes likely to more than halve in September as Beijing started levying a 5 percent tariff as the trade war with the US escalated.

Imports from Russia, China’s second largest supplier for August, reached 6.02 million tons, up from 5.673 million tons in July and 5.7 million tons in August last year. 

Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday amid worries fuel demand could fall after US President Donald Trump doused recent optimism over China-US trade talks.

Brent crude futures were down by more than a dollar in early London trade on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the benchmark remains on track for its first monthly gain since June.

“Focus will return to faltering oil demand concerns as there is unlikely to be any quick resolution to US-China trade differences to positively shift economic expectations,” global oil strategist at BNP Paribas Harry Tchilinguirian told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

Trump criticized China’s trade practices at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and said he would not accept a “bad deal” in US-China trade negotiations.

