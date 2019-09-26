Dubai Expo 2020 unveils mascots

You are here

The mascots are, (L to R), Opti, Rashid, Terra, Latifa and Alif. (Supplied)
Kateryna Kadabashy
  • The Expo will be represented by five mascots, three of which are robots
  • They were created by a fully Emirati team
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: The official mascots of the Dubai Expo 2020 have been revealed during a colorful event at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The expo starts in October 2020, but the building work at the site near Dubai’s Jebel Ali is well underway and many of the pavilions have already been unveiled.

At Thursday’s event, that was attended by more than 200 people including international media and children from local schools, Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum appeared on stage as the mascots were introduced.

First there was an animation of the mascots, a narrative explaining their backgrounds, personalities and roles, there was a bang and then confetti fell, then the show was over.

The audience had waited the best part of two hours for the show that seemed to last just five minutes.

But in that short moment, the eyes of the many children lit up with excitement as they were introduced to the five mascots: Rashid, Latifa, Terra, Alif and Opti, were designed by a fully Emirati team.

Rashid and Latifa are two children who represent the Emirati population.

The remaining mascots are robot, each of which represent an Expo sub-theme, sustainability, opportunity and mobility.

“We made these characters ourselves, we know what Expo is and how we want to deliver the message,” Creative Director of Ceremonies Amna Abulhoul said during a press conference after the launch.

 “We created a world of characters, some don’t belong to a nationality, and some do… we want to show that we are one world,” Abulhoul said.

Finally, the Ghaf tree, Salama, will be “like a grandma,” to the characters Abulhoul explained, guiding and protecting them along their adventures.

The organizers will release a number of other episodes with the mascots, who represent the importance of family in Emirati culture, before Expo 2020 launches.

For US beef exporters, Japan trade deal levels playing field but sales surge unlikely

Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters

For US beef exporters, Japan trade deal levels playing field but sales surge unlikely

  • The deal Trump and Abe signed on Wednesday will gradually reduce tariffs on US farm goods
  • Japan will permit lower import tariffs on 242,000 tons of US beef in fiscal 2020
Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters

TOKYO: US beef exporters, unhappy after President Donald Trump pulled out of a multilateral trade pact in 2017, stand to sell more meat in Japan after the US leader and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cut a deal this week to slice into trade tariffs.
But agriculture experts say that for now, that boost may be lean: exports of US beef to Japan are already high enough to be close to a “safeguard” level at which higher tariffs kick in.
The deal Trump and Abe signed on Wednesday will gradually reduce tariffs on US farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products while staving off the imminent threat of higher US duties on Japanese autos — Tokyo’s biggest concern in the talks.
Under the deal, Japan will cut tariffs on US agricultural products, including beef, to around levels granted to signatories of the multilateral Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, also known as TPP-11, the deal that emerged after Trump walked away in 2017.
Ahead of next year’s US presidential election, those lower tariffs will help Trump soothe US farmers — a key electoral constituency — who have been hurting from the US-China trade war, even as they were still smarting from the loss of low-tariff prospects in the TPP.
“US farmers have been pretty hard hit by the US-China trade friction. How to ensure their profits is vital to (Trump’s) re-election strategy so it was important to quickly take some steps,” said Junichi Sugawara, a senior researcher at Mizuho Research Institute.

‘Level playing field’
Japan will permit lower import tariffs on 242,000 tons of US beef in fiscal 2020, with that quota rising to 293,000 tons in fiscal 2033. Japan imported 254,529 tons of US beef in the latest fiscal year through the end of March.
“Since beef imports are close to the safeguard level, it’s hard to think imports from America will rise rapidly,” Sugawara said. “A level playing field with (rival beef supplier) Australia has been ensured so profits will likely rise, but the amount will probably not rise so much.”
Tariffs on US beef imports, currently 38.5 percent, will fall in stages to 9 percent by fiscal 2033. TPP-11 members — such as Australia — saw tariffs fall to 26.6 percent this year after the pact took effect in December 2018 and will see further decreases to 9 percent, also by fiscal 2033. “We think the tariff gap has slowed growth in Japan,” US Meat Export Federation spokesman Joe Schuele told Reuters by telephone. He added, though, that meat exports had “held up fairly well.”
Japan’s imports of US beef grew 10.3 percent in fiscal 2018/19 from the previous year, with their share of the market for imported beef remaining steady at about 41 percent. Imports from Australia, America’s main competitor, rose 4.1 percent while their market share dipped a bit, to 50 percent from 52.1 percent.
A Japanese farm ministry official said beef imports are affected by several factors, including exchange rates, price and customer preferences, not just tariffs.
Trump on Wednesday praised the overall US-Japan deal, which he said would open up Japanese markets to $7 billion worth of US products, as a “huge victory for America’s farmers, ranchers and growers.”
Some trade experts, however, saw it differently.
“The US can tell its farmers, who are in a pinch, that it won concessions from Japan,” said Takashi Imamura, a general manager at Marubeni Corp’s research institute. “But considering the scale of America, $7 billion is not such a big achievement.”

