Egypt’s central bank makes second consecutive cut to key rates

﻿

(File photo: Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s central bank on Thursday cut its key interest rates for the second month in a row, after inflation fell further and as central banks globally ease monetary policy.
The overnight deposit and lending rates were cut by 100 basis points to 13.25% and 14.25% respectively.
All 11 economists surveyed by Reuters had said the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) monetary policy committee would cut rates. Five said the bank would cut by 100 bps, three predicted a 150 bps cut and three 50 bps.
“It’s good for the economy, but broadly in line with expectations,” said Allen Sandeep, head of research at Egypt-based Naeem Brokerage, which predicted a 150 bps cut.
“We expect the monetary easing cycle to continue as inflation is likely to drop further before the MPC meets again in November,” Sandeep said.
The central bank cut rates after inflation figures fell to their lowest in more than six years, it said in a statement.
“Globally, the expansion of economic activity continued to weaken, financial conditions eased, and trade tensions continued to weigh on the outlook,” the bank said. “International oil prices remain subject to volatility due to potential supply-side factors that include geopolitical risks.”
July inflation came in significantly below expectations, and the headline figure fell further in August to a six-year low of 7.5%. Headline inflation reached a 2019 high of 14.4% in February.
At its last policy meeting in August, the central bank slashed its overnight deposit and lending rates by 150 basis points to 14.25% and 15.25% respectively.
The low July inflation figures took analysts by surprise as they had expected inflationary pressures to rise in the wake of a round of subsidy cuts that pushed fuel prices 16-30% higher.
The fuel price hikes were the last in a series of subsidy cuts tied to a three-year $12 billion loan from the IMF. Other reforms tied to the deal included devaluing the currency by about half and introducing a value-added tax.
The reforms have made Egypt an emerging market darling, and economists have hailed the measures. But millions of Egyptians are still struggling to make ends meet, despite the more positive economic data.
“It could have been more but I’m glad the MPC cut the rates. It is a good move,” said Angus Blair, chairman of business and economic forecasting think-tank Signet.
“It will not affect the economy too much as Egypt’s household and corporate sectors are not too leveraged,” he said. “It will, however, help to bring down the government’s debt burden and give it greater fiscal maneuverability.”
The bank’s decision to make a second consecutive cut came after Egypt’s main stock index suffered heavy losses between Sunday and Tuesday following rare weekend protests against alleged government corruption.
The benchmark EGX30 index rebounded, gaining 3.2% on Wednesday and 1.9% on Thursday.

Dubai Expo 2020 unveils mascots

Updated 26 September 2019
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: The official mascots of the Dubai Expo 2020 have been revealed during a colorful event at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The expo starts in October 2020, but the building work at the site near Dubai’s Jebel Ali is well underway and many of the pavilions have already been unveiled.

At Thursday’s event, that was attended by more than 200 people including international media and children from local schools, Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum appeared on stage as the mascots were introduced.

First there was an animation of the mascots, a narrative explaining their backgrounds, personalities and roles, there was a bang and then confetti fell, then the show was over.

The audience had waited the best part of two hours for the show that seemed to last just five minutes.

But in that short moment, the eyes of the many children lit up with excitement as they were introduced to the five mascots: Rashid, Latifa, Terra, Alif and Opti, were designed by a fully Emirati team.

Rashid and Latifa are two children who represent the Emirati population.

The remaining mascots are robot, each of which represent an Expo sub-theme, sustainability, opportunity and mobility.

“We made these characters ourselves, we know what Expo is and how we want to deliver the message,” Creative Director of Ceremonies Amna Abulhoul said during a press conference after the launch.

 “We created a world of characters, some don’t belong to a nationality, and some do… we want to show that we are one world,” Abulhoul said.

Finally, the Ghaf tree, Salama, will be “like a grandma,” to the characters Abulhoul explained, guiding and protecting them along their adventures.

The organizers will release a number of other episodes with the mascots, who represent the importance of family in Emirati culture, before Expo 2020 launches.

