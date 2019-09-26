You are here

  • Home
  • Huawei already producing 5G base stations without US parts
﻿

Huawei already producing 5G base stations without US parts

Chinese tech giant Huawei has said it is willing to license its 5G mobile technology to a US company and is not afraid of creating a rival. (Reuters)
Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters
0

Huawei already producing 5G base stations without US parts

  • US sanctions cut off Huawei’s access to essential US technologies
Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters

HONG KONG: Huawei Technologies CEO Ren Zhengfei said the company is already producing 5G base stations that are free of US components and plans to more than double production next year.

From October, the company will be producing 5,000 of the 5G mobile communications base stations per month, and next year it plans to make about 1.5 million stations, Ren said during a forum.

Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms gear maker, has been on a US trade blacklist since May over concerns that its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy. Huawei has repeatedly denied such allegations.

US sanctions cut off Huawei’s access to essential US technologies. The latest version of its Mate 30 flagship phone, unveiled last week in Europe, will not come with Google Mobile Services.

“We carried out the testing in August and September, and from October on we will start scale production, at 5,000 units a month,” Ren said.

“So our production capacity this year will be 600,000 and we expect that figure to go up to 1.5 million next year.”

Will Zhang, Huawei’s president of corporate strategy, said the performance of the US-free base stations was “no worse,” and the company “has had positive surprises.” He declined to give details.

Ren said Huawei would still like to use US components if possible because it has “emotional ties” with long-time US suppliers.

Earlier this month, Ren said that he was open to selling the firm’s 5G technology to Western firms for a one-off fee.

On Thursday he went further, saying Huawei was willing to license its 5G mobile technology to a US company, and that he was not afraid of creating a rival by making Huawei’s technology available to competitors.

The offer could also include chip design know-how, he added.

The offer to license out 5G technology marks the latest attempt by Huawei, also the world’s No. 2 smartphone vendor, to minimize the impact of the US trade ban. It expects a hit of about $10 billion to revenue from its phone business this year.

Topics: Huawei 5G technology Ren Zhengfei

Related

0
Business & Economy
Canadian court clears officials over Huawei CFO’s arrest
0
Business & Economy
Malaysia’s 5G plan advances, a potential boon for China’s Huawei

OPEC says quick Saudi response was key to curbing volatility

Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters

OPEC says quick Saudi response was key to curbing volatility

  • Oil markets remain focused on outcome of US-China talks
Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters

NUR-SULTAN: Saudi Arabia’s quick moves to restore output have been crucial in curbing oil price volatility after the global market had been shaken up following the attacks on some of its facilities, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Thursday.

Barkindo told an energy conference in Kazakhstan that an extraordinary meeting of OPEC members and fellow oil exporters was not on the cards as Saudi Arabia has restored the bulk of its supply and the incident was “behind us.”

The group remains focused on maintaining oil price stability and “will do whatever it takes to insulate oil from politics,” he said.

Barkindo also said OPEC expected robust long-term growth in oil demand, especially from developing nations.

Speaking about shorter-term risks, he said the oil market was focusing on the outcome of the trade talks between the US and China.

Overall, while global economic growth figures indicated deceleration, they were not “worrisome” and indicated no signs of recession, Barkindo said. 

Separately, recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities are unlikely to have a major immediate impact on the supply of liquefied natural gas, a senior official at the International Energy Agency (IEA) said at a press briefing on Thursday.

But if the security situation worsens in the Middle East, in particular in the Strait of Hormuz, then it may hit LNG supply from Qatar and the UAE, said Keisuke Sadamori, director of IEA’S Energy Markets and Security division.

The share of Qatar and UAE in global trade is about one quarter, he said.

“We hope that the Middle East situation will maintain stability so that there will be no disruptions,” he added.

Recent attacks on oil and fuel tankers in the waters near the strait and Iran’s threats to close the strait has caused concerns about energy supply.

Topics: OPEC Saudi Arabia US-China Oil Mohammed Barkindo

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to continue OPEC Plus-agreed production cuts
0
Business & Economy
OPEC cuts 2020 oil forecast, urges effort to avert new glut

Latest updates

Saudi commission gives away 1,500 cinema tickets to those in need
0
Muslim leader calls for tolerance at opening of new Islamic center in France
0
Abdullah bin Omar Bafail, the president of Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah
0
Saudi forces team ranked 2nd in World Police Games
0
What We Are Playing Today: ‘The Last of Us’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.