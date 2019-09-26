China attacks ‘bullying’ US sanctions over Iranian oil deals

BEIJING: China on Thursday criticized the US for imposing new sanctions on Chinese entities and people suspected of transferring oil from Iran, accusing Washington of “bullying.”

China’s cooperation with Iran is legitimate and legal, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

The US Treasury Department said on Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on five Chinese nationals and six entities that it said had violated Washington’s unilateral curbs on Tehran,

These included two Cosco Shipping Corporation subsidiaries, Cosco Shipping Tanker Dalian and Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman and Ship Management.

“We are telling China, and all nations: Know that we will sanction every violation,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in New York on Wednesday.

China, which is already embroiled in a trade dispute with the US, responded that its dealings with Iran were legal and should be respected.

“We always oppose the so-called long arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions,” spokesman Geng said. “We also oppose the bullying practice of the US.”