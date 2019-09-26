You are here

China attacks ‘bullying’ US sanctions over Iranian oil deals

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)
Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters
BEIJING: China on Thursday criticized the US for imposing new sanctions on Chinese entities and people suspected of transferring oil from Iran, accusing Washington of “bullying.”

China’s cooperation with Iran is legitimate and legal, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

The US Treasury Department said on Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on five Chinese nationals and six entities that it said had violated Washington’s unilateral curbs on Tehran,

These included two Cosco Shipping Corporation subsidiaries, Cosco Shipping Tanker Dalian and Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman and Ship Management.

“We are telling China, and all nations: Know that we will sanction every violation,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in New York on Wednesday.

China, which is already embroiled in a trade dispute with the US, responded that its dealings with Iran were legal and should be respected.

“We always oppose the so-called long arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions,” spokesman Geng said. “We also oppose the bullying practice of the US.”

OPEC says quick Saudi response was key to curbing volatility

NUR-SULTAN: Saudi Arabia’s quick moves to restore output have been crucial in curbing oil price volatility after the global market had been shaken up following the attacks on some of its facilities, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Thursday.

Barkindo told an energy conference in Kazakhstan that an extraordinary meeting of OPEC members and fellow oil exporters was not on the cards as Saudi Arabia has restored the bulk of its supply and the incident was “behind us.”

The group remains focused on maintaining oil price stability and “will do whatever it takes to insulate oil from politics,” he said.

Barkindo also said OPEC expected robust long-term growth in oil demand, especially from developing nations.

Speaking about shorter-term risks, he said the oil market was focusing on the outcome of the trade talks between the US and China.

Overall, while global economic growth figures indicated deceleration, they were not “worrisome” and indicated no signs of recession, Barkindo said. 

Separately, recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities are unlikely to have a major immediate impact on the supply of liquefied natural gas, a senior official at the International Energy Agency (IEA) said at a press briefing on Thursday.

But if the security situation worsens in the Middle East, in particular in the Strait of Hormuz, then it may hit LNG supply from Qatar and the UAE, said Keisuke Sadamori, director of IEA’S Energy Markets and Security division.

The share of Qatar and UAE in global trade is about one quarter, he said.

“We hope that the Middle East situation will maintain stability so that there will be no disruptions,” he added.

Recent attacks on oil and fuel tankers in the waters near the strait and Iran’s threats to close the strait has caused concerns about energy supply.

