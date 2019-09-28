You are here

  • Home
  • Banks facing huge challenges, says Commerzbank boss
﻿

Banks facing huge challenges, says Commerzbank boss

Frankfurt is home to some of Europe’s biggest banks, many of which are facing tough choices amid an economic slowdown. (AP)
Updated 28 September 2019
Reuters
0

Banks facing huge challenges, says Commerzbank boss

  • German lender to cut thousands of staff and close a fifth of branches
Updated 28 September 2019
Reuters

FRANKFURT: The challenges facing banks are “enormous,” Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Zielke said on Friday, after the German lender said that it no longer expected a rise in underlying revenues this year.

The warning, announced late on Thursday, came as the bank’s supervisory board approved plans announced last week to cut thousands of staff and close a fifth of branches following a failed merger with bigger rival Deutsche Bank.

Commerzbank, part owned by the German government after a bailout, has been struggling for years with a legacy of bad debts, high costs and fines, and tough trading conditions have hampered its recovery efforts.

“Negative interest rates, increasing regulation, a weaker economy and tough competition ... The challenges facing banks are enormous,” Zielke said.

Outgoing finance chief Stephan Engels added the latest loosening of policy by the European Central Bank “will not make our lives easier,” and that a program designed to cushion the blow for banks would not fully compensate.

The bank said on Thursday that board member Bettina Orlopp would succeed Engels as chief financial officer, while Sabine Schmittroth would become board member for human resources.

“Over the course of 2019, the market environment has continued to deteriorate further. This has been particularly evident in the corporate clients business,” it said, explaining the downgrade in its revenue expectations.

The supervisory board also approved plans to sell a stake in the bank’s Polish subsidiary mBank and absorb its Comdirect online brokerage unit.

HIGHLIGHTS

● No longer expects revenue rise.

● Legacy of bad debts.

● Bank announces new CFO.

The lender flagged the strategic overhaul last week.

The measures were approved by the board during a two-day meeting. Among the plans, the bank will cut 4,300 jobs in some places but add 2,000 jobs in “strategic areas,” so the group headcount will fall in total by about 2,300 full-time positions, equivalent to about 5.7 percent of its workforce.

The mBank sale will further reduce staff levels. Headcount will fall to 29,300, a spokesman said. The company now employs about 40,700 people.

Commerzbank said the strategy would involve investment of (€1.6 billion) $1.8 billion, with €750 million going into new technology and the rest earmarked for restructuring.

The restructuring plan is negative for the German lender’s credit rating, ratings agency Moody’s has said.

Topics: Commerzbank

Related

0
Business & Economy
Commerzbank CEO, board took a pay cut in 2018
0
Business & Economy
Deutsche Bank reportedly set to announce merger talks with Commerzbank

Supertanker sanctions send global oil freight rates soaring

Updated 28 September 2019
Reuters

Supertanker sanctions send global oil freight rates soaring

  • US move to exert maximum pressure on Iran to drop its nuclear program unsettles crude trade
Updated 28 September 2019
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Key oil freight rates from the Middle East to Asia rocketed as much as 28 percent on Friday in a global oil shipping market spooked by US sanctions on units of Chinese giant COSCO for alleged involvement in ferrying crude out of Iran.

In what the State Department called “one of the largest sanctions actions the US has taken” since curbs were re-imposed on Iran in November last year, two units of COSCO were named alongside other companies in claims of involvement in sanctions-busting shipments of Iranian oil. 

The surprise move, affecting one of the world’s largest energy shippers, operating more than 50 supertankers, comes as President Donald Trump seeks to exert maximum pressure on Iran to drop nuclear programs.

As some Asian oil buyers rushed to the shipping market to secure vessels, rates for chartering supertankers, or Very Large
Crude Carriers (VLCCs), to load crude oil from the Middle East to north Asia in October surged nearly 19 percent overnight to about 75-76 points on Worldscale, an industry tool used to calculate freight charges, shipping and industry sources said.

That means an increase of about $600,000 for each ship, a Singapore-based crude oil trader said.

The rates for loading Middle East crude to west coast India in the second week of October jumped 28 percent to 80-92.5 points after Reliance Industries Ltd. booked two supertankers overnight, industry sources said.

But there was also uncertainty over how widely the sanctions on the COSCO units — COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Co, Ltd. and its subsidiary COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman & Ship Management — will be implemented. Industry sources said some oil buyers were holding off hiring COSCO tankers while they check with legal teams to better understand the impact of the sanctions.

“The market is fearful of sanctions so refiners are taking some preventive measures. We’ll have to see how widely implemented the sanctions will be,” said KY Lin, spokesman for Taiwanese refiner Formosa Petrochemical, a major crude oil buyer in Asia.

Friday’s jolt left shipping rates springing back to levels not seen since mid-September drone and missile strikes on key Saudi Arabian oil production facilities roiled global markets. The COSCO vessels are equal to about 7.5 percent of the world’s fleet of supertankers, according to Refinitiv data.

“Charterers are in trouble,” a North Asian shipbroker said, declining to be named citing company policy. “It was terrible news for every one of us with the Saudi drone attack, and now the market has to deal with US sanctions on COSCO.”

“Good news for owners, good time for them to earn money,” the broker said.

While diplomatic tensions between the US and Iran remain high, a British-flagged tanker that had been detained by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday left Bandar Abbas port heading for international waters.

On Thursday, Unipec, the trading arm of Asia’s largest refiner Sinopec and India’s largest refiner Indian Oil Corp, canceled bookings of some COSCO ships and scrambled to find alternative ships to move their crude on. 

“Rates have definitely been pushed higher by these sanctions,” said an executive at a top shipbroker in Singapore, adding that ships carrying Middle East and US crude to Asia were subject to the biggest impact. The broker declined to be identified, citing company policy.

Crude shipments from the US to Asia have also been affected. Industry sources said provisional bookings for VLCCs Cosmerry Lake and Yuan Qiu Hu to load US oil in the second half of October had been scrapped. Cosmerry Lake is owned by Cosmerry Lake Maritime Inc. and managed by Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian), while Yuan Qiu Hu is owned and managed by Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian).

COSCO officials were tight-lipped on Friday.

“(The) company is assessing the situation and impact internally
as soon as possible, but so far we don’t have anything to update you,” said Zhang Zheng, an investor relations official with COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation, parent of COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian).

Topics: crude oil tankers

Related

0
Business & Economy
BP: Our tankers won’t sail through Strait
0
Middle-East
US, allies planning naval escort for Gulf tankers

Latest updates

Cyber attack on the Lebanese Ministry of Finance
0
British PM referred to police watchdog over links to US businesswoman
0
“Visitors will discover that Saudi Arabia is a land of great diversity,” says tourism chief
0
Hundreds of ‘abused’ captives freed from Nigeria school
0
India’s monsoon set for delayed retreat
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.