You are here

  • Home
  • After WeWork debacle, IPO market slams brakes on unprofitable companies
﻿

After WeWork debacle, IPO market slams brakes on unprofitable companies

WeWork’s IPO was postponed amid declining market confidence. (Reuters)
Updated 29 September 2019
Reuters
0

After WeWork debacle, IPO market slams brakes on unprofitable companies

  • SmileDirectClub is the worst performer among $1 billion-plus IPO deals, with its stock down 43 percent since its debut earlier this month
  • The best performer in that group is social media company Pinterest Inc, whose shares are up 39 percent since their April debut
Updated 29 September 2019
Reuters

NEW YORK: Companies making their debut on the US stock market are getting a rough welcome, especially if they are losing money, casting a shadow over the calendar for initial public offerings for the rest of the year.

The surprise postponement of the WeWork IPO has underscored how confidence is eroding in the market both for companies looking to raise capital and investors.

A more discerning market for initial public offerings continued to punish Peloton Interactive Inc. on Friday, a day after it began trading. Shares of the fitness startup closed down 2 percent at $25.24 and are now off 13 percent from their IPO price. The company is now trading 15 percent below its Wednesday IPO price.

Before trading began on Friday, five of this year’s eight deals of $1 billion or more were trading below their IPO price, according to research firm Dealogic. On a broader scale, only about 27 percent of the 112 deals of $100 million or more were trading below their IPO price.

Venture capital firms and other backers of many of these high profile “unicorns” — companies valued at $1 billion or more in the private market — had a higher tolerance for the path to
profitability, but eventually they wanted to monetize their stakes.

In the past, public market investors have typically expected companies to become profitable within 18 months or so of an IPO. This timeline has been relaxed with money managers eager to add businesses with fast-growing revenue to their portfolios.

Recent deals, however, suggest an uncertain economic outlook is pushing investors to be more selective about which loss-making companies they are willing to back.

Peloton reported rapid top-line growth of 110 percent during the fiscal year that ended June 30. But the company also showed negative operating leverage, with operating expenses surging 147 percent over the prior year.

Loss-making teeth-alignment company SmileDirectClub this month became the first US IPO in three years to price above its target range and close down on its first trading day, according to research firm Renaissance Capital.

SmileDirectClub is the worst performer among $1 billion-plus IPO deals, with its stock down 43 percent since its debut earlier this month, according to Dealogic.

The best performer in that group is social media company Pinterest Inc, whose shares are up 39 percent since their April debut. Revenue at Pinterest surged 58 percent to $463.2 million in the first half of 2019. Net cash used in operations during that period narrowed to $16 million from a year-ago $29 million, according to Pinterest’s financial statements.

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc, which came to market in May in a small $277 million deal, have surged more than 500 percent since the IPO. The company’s operating expenses more than doubled during the first half of the year, but that was outpaced by top-line growth that more than tripled.

Meanwhile, the average IPO return in 2019 was now about 6 percent at the end of trading Friday, down from more than 30 percent at the end of June and more than 18 percent about two weeks ago.

In the US, much of the attention in the third quarter has focused on a deal that failed to come to fruition — the planned IPO of WeWork parent We Company.

The company had aimed to launch its IPO earlier in September, then postponed plans to list until later in 2019, before replacing its chief executive officer and saying it was reviewing its timetable to go public.

Endeavor Group Holdings, an entertainment and talent agency company backed by Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel with a track record of losses, made a last-minute decision to abandon its IPO due to the tough market conditions.

Home rental giant Airbnb has said it plans to list its shares in 2020 but provided no details and is widely expected to do a direct listing to go public. In a direct listing no new shares are created and investors can sell their stakes while saving millions of dollars in underwriting fees.

This month the company said it raked in more than $1 billion in second-quarter revenue. 

Topics: Stock Market WeWork Pinterest

Related

0
Business & Economy
Tokyo stock exchange courts Saudi Aramco for international IPO
0
Business & Economy
Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility

Dubai developers race to lure buyers as downturn bites

Updated 29 September 2019
AFP

Dubai developers race to lure buyers as downturn bites

  • Property developers are slashing prices and offering ultra-easy financing to lure customers
  • Authorities have stepped in with incentives and regulations to revive the crucial sector
Updated 29 September 2019
AFP

DUBAI: Dubai, a city defined by its glittering towers and man-made islands, is stuck in a five-year property downturn with no end in sight, drawing warnings of an industry reckoning that will see weaker players fail.
Property developers are slashing prices and offering ultra-easy financing to lure customers, while concerned authorities have stepped in with incentives and regulations to revive the crucial sector.
Ahead of the Expo 2020 global trade fair that Dubai hopes will deliver an economic windfall and some 300,000 new jobs, hundreds of mega projects have been unveiled in recent years, leading to an oversupply and a slide in prices.
The government rushed to rescue the sector in 2018 with a raft of measures including easy visa terms for expatriate buyers and permanent residence permits for big investors. This month, a top-level committee was established to rebalance the oversupplied market.
The Standard and Poor’s ratings agency has said the industry, which makes up 7.2 percent of Dubai’s economy, may not stabilize before 2021.
“Over a period of time, some correction will happen,” exposing the strong and the weak in the industry, said P.N.C. Menon, chairman of Dubai-based multinational developer Sobha Group.
The process, which will leave only the strongest firms standing, is likely to last for another three or four years, Menon said at an industry expo where his firm was showcasing its latest multi-billion-dollar project, an 8.0 million square feet beachfront development of luxurious apartments and high-end townhouses.
Like Sobha Group, dozens of local and international property firms taking part in this week’s Cityscape Global event were offering unprecedented payment terms to drum up business.
Buyers are being asked to stump up as little as five percent of the value of the property, down from 25 percent in the boom times, and pay the rest over 10 years or more straight to the developer — without the need for a bank mortgage.
In a sign of the desperation, developers are also offering to cover the costly 4.0 percent municipality registration fee.
Property ownership in Dubai, which boasts the most diversified economy in the oil-rich Gulf region, is completely open to foreigners — both residents and visitors, and for investment or residential purposes.
But real estate deals in Dubai plunged 21.5 percent to $60.7 billion last year, according to government data.
Property prices and rents have been on the decline since mid-2014, shedding around a third of their value.
“As far as downward trends go, this one has lasted far longer than most, and far longer than most of us expected,” Lukman Hajje of research firm Property Finder said in a research paper.
“With the amount of property still being launched, under construction, and being handed over — it’s unlikely that we have seen the bottom of the market just yet.”
Dubai property prices dropped by 5.8 percent in the second quarter of 2019, falling for the 11th quarter in a row according to central bank data.
Despite the glut, last year some 22,000 new units were completed in the emirate, according to consultancy JLL, the highest number of new properties to enter the market in the past five years.
JLL forecasts that up to 117,000 units could be added to Dubai’s housing pool by 2020, putting further pressure on prices in a city where glitzy apartments line the coastline, and gated communities stretch back into the desert.
The rising cost of living in Dubai, a city with a population of 3.3 million — over 90 percent of them expats — is seen as a key element suppressing demand.
The city state was ranked the 26th most expensive place in the world for expats to live in 2018 according to US consultancy Mercer, second behind only Tel Aviv in the Middle East. In 2013 Dubai ranked 90th on the same survey.
Companies whose profits have taken a nosedive have taken to setting up stands in the city’s mega malls to display their products and court customers, and some are pivoting from vast condos and villas to more affordable projects.
Raymond Khouzami, CEO of developer Al Thuriah Group, was at Cityscape to promote the firm’s 47-story tower of mostly small studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
“We have to go with the market. We have to extend our payment plans and go through bank facilities and longer payment plans. We have to drop the prices as the market requires,” Khouzami said.

Topics: property Dubai Cityscape UAE

Related

0
Business & Economy
Dubai property investors look to Expo 2020 as job losses detract from Cityscape buzz
0
Business & Economy
Dubai to unveil legacy plan for Expo 2020 site at Cityscape Global

Latest updates

Elie Saab tries something new at Paris Fashion Week
0
Netanyahu, Gantz trade blame over breakdown in Israel coalition talks
0
Heat forces delayed start at World Championships
0
Syria demands withdrawal of all American, Turkish forces
0
Picasso exhibition lands in Beirut for the first time
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.