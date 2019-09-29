You are here

Trump raises the stakes with plan to delist Chinese firms

Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The US leader’s latest move to limit Chinese firms comes ahead of trade talks between the two countries in early October. (AP)
Updated 29 September 2019
Reuters
Trump raises the stakes with plan to delist Chinese firms

  • Growing security concerns around company activities prompt US stock exchange threat, sources say
Updated 29 September 2019
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges, three sources briefed on the matter said, in what would be a radical escalation of US-China trade tensions.

The move would be part of a broader effort to limit US investment in Chinese companies, two of the sources said. One said it was motivated by the Trump administration’s growing security concerns about the companies’ activities.

Major US stock indexes slipped on the news, which came days before China celebrates the 70th anniversary of the birth of the People’s Republic on Oct. 1, when the world’s No. 2 economy will shut down for a week of festivities.

It was not immediately clear how any delisting would work.

In June, US lawmakers from both parties introduced a bill to force Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges to submit to regulatory oversight, including providing access to audits, or face delisting.

Chinese authorities have been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect local accounting firms,  citing national security concerns.

“Beijing should no longer be allowed to shield US-listed Chinese companies from complying with American laws and regulations for financial transparency and accountability,” Republican Senator Marco Rubio said at the time.

One of the sources said the idea of delisting was the latest salvo in this longstanding dispute.

“This is a high priority for the administration. Chinese companies not complying with the PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) process poses risks to US investors,” the source said.

Any plan is subject to approval by Trump, who has given the green light to the discussion, Bloomberg reported, citing a person close to the deliberations.

Officials are also examining how the US could put limits on Chinese companies included in stock indexes managed by US firms.

No decision or action is imminent, two sources said.

As of February, 156 Chinese companies were listed on the NASDAQ and New York Stock Exchanges, according to US government data. 

NYSE declined to comment, while Nasdaq, MSCI, S&P and FTSE Russell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China’s yuan currency, traded in offshore markets, fell against the dollar after the news to trade near its weakest against the greenback in about three weeks.

Trade talks between the US and China are expected to be held on Oct. 10-11 after months of tit-for-tat moves by both sides that have weakened global growth.

While the idea of delisting could be a maneuver ahead of those talks, the main aim was to counteract the civilian-military fusion of Chinese tech firms, the Made in China 2025 industrial development program targeting key industries for domination, and a growing surveillance state in Xinjiang, one of the sources said.

The source said there are concerns about US capital enabling these activities, especially as the lines blur between state-owned and private companies in China.

Dubai developers race to lure buyers as downturn bites

Updated 29 September 2019
AFP

Dubai developers race to lure buyers as downturn bites

  • Property developers are slashing prices and offering ultra-easy financing to lure customers
  • Authorities have stepped in with incentives and regulations to revive the crucial sector
Updated 29 September 2019
AFP

DUBAI: Dubai, a city defined by its glittering towers and man-made islands, is stuck in a five-year property downturn with no end in sight, drawing warnings of an industry reckoning that will see weaker players fail.
Property developers are slashing prices and offering ultra-easy financing to lure customers, while concerned authorities have stepped in with incentives and regulations to revive the crucial sector.
Ahead of the Expo 2020 global trade fair that Dubai hopes will deliver an economic windfall and some 300,000 new jobs, hundreds of mega projects have been unveiled in recent years, leading to an oversupply and a slide in prices.
The government rushed to rescue the sector in 2018 with a raft of measures including easy visa terms for expatriate buyers and permanent residence permits for big investors. This month, a top-level committee was established to rebalance the oversupplied market.
The Standard and Poor’s ratings agency has said the industry, which makes up 7.2 percent of Dubai’s economy, may not stabilize before 2021.
“Over a period of time, some correction will happen,” exposing the strong and the weak in the industry, said P.N.C. Menon, chairman of Dubai-based multinational developer Sobha Group.
The process, which will leave only the strongest firms standing, is likely to last for another three or four years, Menon said at an industry expo where his firm was showcasing its latest multi-billion-dollar project, an 8.0 million square feet beachfront development of luxurious apartments and high-end townhouses.
Like Sobha Group, dozens of local and international property firms taking part in this week’s Cityscape Global event were offering unprecedented payment terms to drum up business.
Buyers are being asked to stump up as little as five percent of the value of the property, down from 25 percent in the boom times, and pay the rest over 10 years or more straight to the developer — without the need for a bank mortgage.
In a sign of the desperation, developers are also offering to cover the costly 4.0 percent municipality registration fee.
Property ownership in Dubai, which boasts the most diversified economy in the oil-rich Gulf region, is completely open to foreigners — both residents and visitors, and for investment or residential purposes.
But real estate deals in Dubai plunged 21.5 percent to $60.7 billion last year, according to government data.
Property prices and rents have been on the decline since mid-2014, shedding around a third of their value.
“As far as downward trends go, this one has lasted far longer than most, and far longer than most of us expected,” Lukman Hajje of research firm Property Finder said in a research paper.
“With the amount of property still being launched, under construction, and being handed over — it’s unlikely that we have seen the bottom of the market just yet.”
Dubai property prices dropped by 5.8 percent in the second quarter of 2019, falling for the 11th quarter in a row according to central bank data.
Despite the glut, last year some 22,000 new units were completed in the emirate, according to consultancy JLL, the highest number of new properties to enter the market in the past five years.
JLL forecasts that up to 117,000 units could be added to Dubai’s housing pool by 2020, putting further pressure on prices in a city where glitzy apartments line the coastline, and gated communities stretch back into the desert.
The rising cost of living in Dubai, a city with a population of 3.3 million — over 90 percent of them expats — is seen as a key element suppressing demand.
The city state was ranked the 26th most expensive place in the world for expats to live in 2018 according to US consultancy Mercer, second behind only Tel Aviv in the Middle East. In 2013 Dubai ranked 90th on the same survey.
Companies whose profits have taken a nosedive have taken to setting up stands in the city’s mega malls to display their products and court customers, and some are pivoting from vast condos and villas to more affordable projects.
Raymond Khouzami, CEO of developer Al Thuriah Group, was at Cityscape to promote the firm’s 47-story tower of mostly small studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
“We have to go with the market. We have to extend our payment plans and go through bank facilities and longer payment plans. We have to drop the prices as the market requires,” Khouzami said.

