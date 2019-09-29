You are here

﻿

Conciliatory gestures, but little sign of end to US-China row

US-China talks are unlikely to end the trade dispute, analysts say. (AP)
Updated 29 September 2019
Reuters
Conciliatory gestures, but little sign of end to US-China row

  US-China talks are unlikley to end the trade dispute, analysts say.
Updated 29 September 2019
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US and China are making conciliatory gestures ahead of trade talks, but they are showing no signs of progress toward ending a tariff war that threatens global economic growth.

Beijing is offering to narrow its trade surplus with the US by purchasing more American exports. But Chinese leaders are resisting pressure to roll back technology plans that their trading partners say violate Beijing’s free-trade commitments and hurt foreign competitors.

Ahead of the 13th round of talks in Washington in early October, President Donald Trump postponed a planned tariff hike on Chinese goods. Beijing lifted punitive duties on soybeans in a move that helps both American farmers and Chinese pig breeders who need soy as feed and are under economic pressure amid a devastating outbreak of African swine fever. Those gestures helped reassure jittery financial markets.

But economists say that while some temporary agreements in the sprawling dispute over technology and trade might be possible, they don’t expect a final settlement this year.

Trump has accused Beijing of dragging out talks in hopes he will be defeated in his re-election bid next year and his successor might agree to more favorable terms. Private sector analysts say that is unlikely. But they say Beijing might be hoping Trump will feel pressure to compromise to reinforce his self-proclaimed status as a deal-maker.

The tariffs Trump first imposed on Chinese imports last year largely spared American consumers by focusing on industrial goods. But the latest rounds — Sept. 1 and Dec. 15 — hit household goods such as smartphones and baseballs.

“Being tough on China is popular as long as that doesn’t mean you pay more for stuff,” said Nathan Sheets, chief economist at PGIM Fixed Income and former undersecretary of the treasury for international affairs.

A look at the trade war and its impact:

How it started

Trump slapped 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports last year. Beijing retaliated with similar penalties. In a spiral of tit-for-tat increases, the US has raised duties — or announced plans to do so — on $550 billion of Chinese goods, or almost everything Americans buy from China. Beijing has raised duties on $120 billion of American goods. China is running out of imports for retaliation because of the lopsided trade balance.

 

What the dispute is about

The Trump administration wants Beijing to roll back plans for government-led creation of global competitors in robotics and other technology fields. Europe, Japan and other trading partners object to Trump’s tactics, which also have been used against them, but echo US complaints that Beijing’s plans violate its market-opening commitments. They say China’s industry development is based on stealing or pressuring companies to hand over technology and violating its trade agreements by subsidizing and shielding its fledgling companies from competition. Chinese leaders are reluctant to give up development strategies they see as a path to prosperity and global influence.

 

Why it matters

The war has battered American and Chinese farmers and factories and sent shockwaves through global industries. Chinese data show trade with the US fell 13.9 percent from a year earlier in the first eight months of 2019. That has disrupted industrial supply chains that stretch around the world, depressing demand for processor chips and other industrial components from Japan, South Korea, Europe and other suppliers. Companies and investors worry global economic growth, which already shows signs of cooling, could fall into recession.

 

Status of negotiations

A sticking point is how to enforce any agreement. China insists Trump’s tariff increases must be lifted as soon as a deal takes effect. Washington says at least some must stay in place to guarantee Beijing carries out its promises. Talks broke down in May over that issue, and there is no indication either side has offered concessions to break that deadlock.

Dubai developers race to lure buyers as downturn bites

Updated 29 September 2019
AFP

Dubai developers race to lure buyers as downturn bites

  • Property developers are slashing prices and offering ultra-easy financing to lure customers
  • Authorities have stepped in with incentives and regulations to revive the crucial sector
Updated 29 September 2019
AFP

DUBAI: Dubai, a city defined by its glittering towers and man-made islands, is stuck in a five-year property downturn with no end in sight, drawing warnings of an industry reckoning that will see weaker players fail.
Property developers are slashing prices and offering ultra-easy financing to lure customers, while concerned authorities have stepped in with incentives and regulations to revive the crucial sector.
Ahead of the Expo 2020 global trade fair that Dubai hopes will deliver an economic windfall and some 300,000 new jobs, hundreds of mega projects have been unveiled in recent years, leading to an oversupply and a slide in prices.
The government rushed to rescue the sector in 2018 with a raft of measures including easy visa terms for expatriate buyers and permanent residence permits for big investors. This month, a top-level committee was established to rebalance the oversupplied market.
The Standard and Poor’s ratings agency has said the industry, which makes up 7.2 percent of Dubai’s economy, may not stabilize before 2021.
“Over a period of time, some correction will happen,” exposing the strong and the weak in the industry, said P.N.C. Menon, chairman of Dubai-based multinational developer Sobha Group.
The process, which will leave only the strongest firms standing, is likely to last for another three or four years, Menon said at an industry expo where his firm was showcasing its latest multi-billion-dollar project, an 8.0 million square feet beachfront development of luxurious apartments and high-end townhouses.
Like Sobha Group, dozens of local and international property firms taking part in this week’s Cityscape Global event were offering unprecedented payment terms to drum up business.
Buyers are being asked to stump up as little as five percent of the value of the property, down from 25 percent in the boom times, and pay the rest over 10 years or more straight to the developer — without the need for a bank mortgage.
In a sign of the desperation, developers are also offering to cover the costly 4.0 percent municipality registration fee.
Property ownership in Dubai, which boasts the most diversified economy in the oil-rich Gulf region, is completely open to foreigners — both residents and visitors, and for investment or residential purposes.
But real estate deals in Dubai plunged 21.5 percent to $60.7 billion last year, according to government data.
Property prices and rents have been on the decline since mid-2014, shedding around a third of their value.
“As far as downward trends go, this one has lasted far longer than most, and far longer than most of us expected,” Lukman Hajje of research firm Property Finder said in a research paper.
“With the amount of property still being launched, under construction, and being handed over — it’s unlikely that we have seen the bottom of the market just yet.”
Dubai property prices dropped by 5.8 percent in the second quarter of 2019, falling for the 11th quarter in a row according to central bank data.
Despite the glut, last year some 22,000 new units were completed in the emirate, according to consultancy JLL, the highest number of new properties to enter the market in the past five years.
JLL forecasts that up to 117,000 units could be added to Dubai’s housing pool by 2020, putting further pressure on prices in a city where glitzy apartments line the coastline, and gated communities stretch back into the desert.
The rising cost of living in Dubai, a city with a population of 3.3 million — over 90 percent of them expats — is seen as a key element suppressing demand.
The city state was ranked the 26th most expensive place in the world for expats to live in 2018 according to US consultancy Mercer, second behind only Tel Aviv in the Middle East. In 2013 Dubai ranked 90th on the same survey.
Companies whose profits have taken a nosedive have taken to setting up stands in the city’s mega malls to display their products and court customers, and some are pivoting from vast condos and villas to more affordable projects.
Raymond Khouzami, CEO of developer Al Thuriah Group, was at Cityscape to promote the firm’s 47-story tower of mostly small studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
“We have to go with the market. We have to extend our payment plans and go through bank facilities and longer payment plans. We have to drop the prices as the market requires,” Khouzami said.

Topics: property Dubai Cityscape UAE

