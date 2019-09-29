You are here

Brexit takes wrecking ball to British housing market

Property values in London, above, dropped by four percent in the first quarter from their year-earlier level, the sharpest drop since 2009 when the global financial crisis was raging. (AFP)
Updated 29 September 2019
AFP
LONDON: As Britain’s deadline to leave the European Union approaches, property prices have slowed or dropped, especially in London, with sector analysts warning of worse to come if Britain crashes out of the bloc without a deal.
“The market is at a standstill,” said Beatrice Caboche, director at real estate company Barnes UK.
Average property sales prices rose just 0.7 percent in July, their slowest increase in nearly seven years.
Analysts blame a process set in motion with a 2016 Brexit referendum.
“Over the past three years, there has been a general slowdown in UK house price growth, driven mainly by a slowdown in the south and east of England,” said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK.
Many investors expect the market to weaken further and don’t want to overpay for property that will be worth less if, for example, Britain leaves the EU without a negotiated deal.
Potential sellers, on the other hand, often prefer to leave their houses empty rather than accept a price they deem too low — a stance that seems to add to an already acute housing crisis.
In London, property values dropped by four percent in the first quarter from their year-earlier level, the sharpest drop since 2009 when the global financial crisis was raging.
In wealthy London neighborhoods, like Mayfair, Knightsbridge or South Kensington, the price falls have been most spectacular as they plunged from the dizzying heights of recent years.
“Transactions of high-end homes in central London last year reached a decade low,” according to data group LonRes, which said that the market had already been under pressure from stamp duty changes.
A property put on the market for £14 million ($17.2 million) four years ago could be sold now for nine million, said Caboche.
She said it’s not just the market’s high end that is suffering but the Brexit impact is being felt among cheaper housing, too, and across the entire country, with perhaps more of a lasting impact than even the financial crisis.
“This time around, prices have been falling more slowly, but continuously, and we don’t see any coming recovery,” she said.
Meanwhile, the sales commissions collected by estate agents have been dropping as transaction numbers fall, causing a bad mood in the profession.
But there’s a flipside to the suffering of sellers and middlemen: Some buyers are finding that the property market, which had priced them out a long time ago, has again become accessible.
Moreover, historically-low interest rates are an enticing proposition for anyone shopping for a mortgage.
Meanwhile, the decline of the pound, which is trading around 20 percent lower against the dollar than before the Brexit referendum, has vastly improved the purchasing power of non-residents eyeing British property.
“It’s a buyer’s market,” said Caboche.
Some call the slowdown a necessary correction after years of double-digit price growth, particularly in London which is one of the world’s most expensive cities.
Either way, “house price growth has reached its nadir,” said analysts at Pantheon Macroeconomics, adding they now expected a recovery in 2020 as “the housing market appears to be emerging gradually from the coma induced by Brexit uncertainty.”
The market could grow by more than one percent next year, they said, but only if a no-deal Brexit is averted.
But if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal on October 31, predicted KPMG, prices could fall by up to 7.5 percent next year.

Dubai developers race to lure buyers as downturn bites

Updated 38 min 58 sec ago
AFP

Dubai developers race to lure buyers as downturn bites

  • Property developers are slashing prices and offering ultra-easy financing to lure customers
  • Authorities have stepped in with incentives and regulations to revive the crucial sector
Updated 38 min 58 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: Dubai, a city defined by its glittering towers and man-made islands, is stuck in a five-year property downturn with no end in sight, drawing warnings of an industry reckoning that will see weaker players fail.
Property developers are slashing prices and offering ultra-easy financing to lure customers, while concerned authorities have stepped in with incentives and regulations to revive the crucial sector.
Ahead of the Expo 2020 global trade fair that Dubai hopes will deliver an economic windfall and some 300,000 new jobs, hundreds of mega projects have been unveiled in recent years, leading to an oversupply and a slide in prices.
The government rushed to rescue the sector in 2018 with a raft of measures including easy visa terms for expatriate buyers and permanent residence permits for big investors. This month, a top-level committee was established to rebalance the oversupplied market.
The Standard and Poor’s ratings agency has said the industry, which makes up 7.2 percent of Dubai’s economy, may not stabilize before 2021.
“Over a period of time, some correction will happen,” exposing the strong and the weak in the industry, said P.N.C. Menon, chairman of Dubai-based multinational developer Sobha Group.
The process, which will leave only the strongest firms standing, is likely to last for another three or four years, Menon said at an industry expo where his firm was showcasing its latest multi-billion-dollar project, an 8.0 million square feet beachfront development of luxurious apartments and high-end townhouses.
Like Sobha Group, dozens of local and international property firms taking part in this week’s Cityscape Global event were offering unprecedented payment terms to drum up business.
Buyers are being asked to stump up as little as five percent of the value of the property, down from 25 percent in the boom times, and pay the rest over 10 years or more straight to the developer — without the need for a bank mortgage.
In a sign of the desperation, developers are also offering to cover the costly 4.0 percent municipality registration fee.
Property ownership in Dubai, which boasts the most diversified economy in the oil-rich Gulf region, is completely open to foreigners — both residents and visitors, and for investment or residential purposes.
But real estate deals in Dubai plunged 21.5 percent to $60.7 billion last year, according to government data.
Property prices and rents have been on the decline since mid-2014, shedding around a third of their value.
“As far as downward trends go, this one has lasted far longer than most, and far longer than most of us expected,” Lukman Hajje of research firm Property Finder said in a research paper.
“With the amount of property still being launched, under construction, and being handed over — it’s unlikely that we have seen the bottom of the market just yet.”
Dubai property prices dropped by 5.8 percent in the second quarter of 2019, falling for the 11th quarter in a row according to central bank data.
Despite the glut, last year some 22,000 new units were completed in the emirate, according to consultancy JLL, the highest number of new properties to enter the market in the past five years.
JLL forecasts that up to 117,000 units could be added to Dubai’s housing pool by 2020, putting further pressure on prices in a city where glitzy apartments line the coastline, and gated communities stretch back into the desert.
The rising cost of living in Dubai, a city with a population of 3.3 million — over 90 percent of them expats — is seen as a key element suppressing demand.
The city state was ranked the 26th most expensive place in the world for expats to live in 2018 according to US consultancy Mercer, second behind only Tel Aviv in the Middle East. In 2013 Dubai ranked 90th on the same survey.
Companies whose profits have taken a nosedive have taken to setting up stands in the city’s mega malls to display their products and court customers, and some are pivoting from vast condos and villas to more affordable projects.
Raymond Khouzami, CEO of developer Al Thuriah Group, was at Cityscape to promote the firm’s 47-story tower of mostly small studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
“We have to go with the market. We have to extend our payment plans and go through bank facilities and longer payment plans. We have to drop the prices as the market requires,” Khouzami said.

