You are here

  • Home
  • Sales galore as Indian web giants woo reluctant festive shoppers
﻿

Sales galore as Indian web giants woo reluctant festive shoppers

E-commerce giants Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart kicked off a crucial battle for shoppers on Sunday ahead of India’s massive festive season as retailers search for a much-needed boost to sales in a slowing economy. (AFP)
Updated 29 September 2019
AFP
0

Sales galore as Indian web giants woo reluctant festive shoppers

  • October and November are critical for retailers in India, with some raking in almost half of their annual sales during the period
  • Less than five percent of India’s $600 billion retail market is online, but the sector is expected to expand
Updated 29 September 2019
AFP

NEW DELHI: E-commerce giants Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart kicked off a crucial battle for shoppers on Sunday ahead of India’s massive festive season as retailers search for a much-needed boost to sales amid a slowing economy.
October and November — when much of India’s 1.3 billion population celebrates several major Hindu festivals and consumers traditionally go on spending sprees — are critical for retailers, with some raking in almost half of their annual sales during the period.
But sales this year have been hit by falling consumer demand as a liquidity crunch crimps personal loans and unemployment soars to its highest level since the 1970s.
“Things are difficult,” Rakesh Kumar Yadav of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association, which represents some 40,000 wholesale traders in the capital New Delhi, told AFP.
Even aggressive pitches by Amazon and Flipkart, which have heavily invested in India’s budding e-commerce market, did not stop online consumer spending from slipping by around 20 percent in the six months to June compared to last year, the Economic Times reported citing market research firm Kantar.
“The festival season is around the corner... and a lot of these corporates are coming up with various schemes to prop up demand and woo the consumers,” India Ratings principal economist Sunil Sinha told AFP.
“But my own sense is that despite all the efforts, overall consumer sentiment is so down-and-out that we won’t see similar kinds of spending that we have seen in the past.”
With their deep pockets, Amazon and Flipkart are taking on India’s local family-run stores, known as “kirana” shops, that have dominated streets for decades.
Less than five percent of India’s $600 billion retail market is online, but the sector is expected to expand to 8-9 percent of the market by 2022 thanks to smartphone adoption and a rising middle class, according to RBC Capital Markets.
Amazon — which recently opened a massive campus for 15,000 employees in the southern city of Hyderabad — has taken out full-page newspaper ads to promote its “Big Indian Festival” sales and is offering discounts of up to 90 percent.
Flipkart has Indian mega-star cricket Virat Kohli as the face of their “Big Billion Days” sales campaign and has slashed prices on fashion items and home appliances.
The two platforms — which have almost 75 percent market share of the e-commerce market — hope to attract cash-strapped shoppers with financing options, and have hired hundreds of thousands of temporary staff to cope with expected increased demand.
Their six-day festive sales are estimated to reach $3.8 billion, up from $2.9 billion last year, despite the wider economic slowdown, Forrester Research senior forecast analyst Satish Meena said.
Bricks-and-mortar retailers are also ramping up their visibility to keep pace with the online behemoths.
“These are difficult times and consumer sentiment has been tilted toward the negative for some time now,” J. Suresh, the managing director of Arvind Lifestyle Brands, told the Economic Times about why the 1,300-store owner was increasing ad spending by up to 20 percent this year.
Meanwhile, economists said a raft of recent government measures to revive the flagging economy, including a corporate tax cut, would improve sentiment in coming years.
“It’s a good beginning... The likelihood is that we’ve almost reached the bottom and if the government continues to do its bit and corporates remain upbeat because of these announcements, things will start looking up,” Sinha said.

Topics: India Online shopping e-commerce

Related

Special 0
World
Indian court to hear pleas on Article 370 revocation
Special 0
Pakistan
Police impose restrictions in Indian Kashmir after Pakistan PM's speech

Dubai developers race to lure buyers as downturn bites

Updated 29 September 2019
AFP

Dubai developers race to lure buyers as downturn bites

  • Property developers are slashing prices and offering ultra-easy financing to lure customers
  • Authorities have stepped in with incentives and regulations to revive the crucial sector
Updated 29 September 2019
AFP

DUBAI: Dubai, a city defined by its glittering towers and man-made islands, is stuck in a five-year property downturn with no end in sight, drawing warnings of an industry reckoning that will see weaker players fail.
Property developers are slashing prices and offering ultra-easy financing to lure customers, while concerned authorities have stepped in with incentives and regulations to revive the crucial sector.
Ahead of the Expo 2020 global trade fair that Dubai hopes will deliver an economic windfall and some 300,000 new jobs, hundreds of mega projects have been unveiled in recent years, leading to an oversupply and a slide in prices.
The government rushed to rescue the sector in 2018 with a raft of measures including easy visa terms for expatriate buyers and permanent residence permits for big investors. This month, a top-level committee was established to rebalance the oversupplied market.
The Standard and Poor’s ratings agency has said the industry, which makes up 7.2 percent of Dubai’s economy, may not stabilize before 2021.
“Over a period of time, some correction will happen,” exposing the strong and the weak in the industry, said P.N.C. Menon, chairman of Dubai-based multinational developer Sobha Group.
The process, which will leave only the strongest firms standing, is likely to last for another three or four years, Menon said at an industry expo where his firm was showcasing its latest multi-billion-dollar project, an 8.0 million square feet beachfront development of luxurious apartments and high-end townhouses.
Like Sobha Group, dozens of local and international property firms taking part in this week’s Cityscape Global event were offering unprecedented payment terms to drum up business.
Buyers are being asked to stump up as little as five percent of the value of the property, down from 25 percent in the boom times, and pay the rest over 10 years or more straight to the developer — without the need for a bank mortgage.
In a sign of the desperation, developers are also offering to cover the costly 4.0 percent municipality registration fee.
Property ownership in Dubai, which boasts the most diversified economy in the oil-rich Gulf region, is completely open to foreigners — both residents and visitors, and for investment or residential purposes.
But real estate deals in Dubai plunged 21.5 percent to $60.7 billion last year, according to government data.
Property prices and rents have been on the decline since mid-2014, shedding around a third of their value.
“As far as downward trends go, this one has lasted far longer than most, and far longer than most of us expected,” Lukman Hajje of research firm Property Finder said in a research paper.
“With the amount of property still being launched, under construction, and being handed over — it’s unlikely that we have seen the bottom of the market just yet.”
Dubai property prices dropped by 5.8 percent in the second quarter of 2019, falling for the 11th quarter in a row according to central bank data.
Despite the glut, last year some 22,000 new units were completed in the emirate, according to consultancy JLL, the highest number of new properties to enter the market in the past five years.
JLL forecasts that up to 117,000 units could be added to Dubai’s housing pool by 2020, putting further pressure on prices in a city where glitzy apartments line the coastline, and gated communities stretch back into the desert.
The rising cost of living in Dubai, a city with a population of 3.3 million — over 90 percent of them expats — is seen as a key element suppressing demand.
The city state was ranked the 26th most expensive place in the world for expats to live in 2018 according to US consultancy Mercer, second behind only Tel Aviv in the Middle East. In 2013 Dubai ranked 90th on the same survey.
Companies whose profits have taken a nosedive have taken to setting up stands in the city’s mega malls to display their products and court customers, and some are pivoting from vast condos and villas to more affordable projects.
Raymond Khouzami, CEO of developer Al Thuriah Group, was at Cityscape to promote the firm’s 47-story tower of mostly small studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
“We have to go with the market. We have to extend our payment plans and go through bank facilities and longer payment plans. We have to drop the prices as the market requires,” Khouzami said.

Topics: property Dubai Cityscape UAE

Related

0
Business & Economy
Dubai property investors look to Expo 2020 as job losses detract from Cityscape buzz
0
Business & Economy
Dubai to unveil legacy plan for Expo 2020 site at Cityscape Global

Latest updates

Egypt says security forces kill 15 militants in Sinai
0
UAE embassy screens snippets of ‘History of the Emirates’ documentary in Washington
0
Queues as far as the eye can see: new fuel shortage hits Yemen
0
Fire rips through Saudi’s Haramain train station
0
Elie Saab tries something new at Paris Fashion Week
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.