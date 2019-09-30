You are here

Bracing for Brexit: French food companies fear cost of 'no deal'

Some 100,000 French companies trade with Britain, France’s sixth-biggest trading partner. (AFP/File)
Updated 30 September 2019
AFP
Bracing for Brexit: French food companies fear cost of ‘no deal’

  • Britain has set out plans to make 87 percent of its imports tariff-free in the event of a no-deal Brexit
Updated 30 September 2019
AFP

LILLERS, FRANCE: White smoke billows from a chimney at a sugar beet factory in northern France, where a tanker truck is filling up on the region’s “white gold.”

As the sugar beet harvesting season enters full swing, the Lillers plant of the world’s third-biggest sugar producer Tereos is a hive of activity, with trucks bearing consignments of sugar departing every hour for markets around Europe.

Many are headed to Britain through the nearby port of Calais, Tereos’ fifth biggest market, where it supplies sugar to United Biscuits as well as the Whitworths baking sugar brand.

But that custom, which is crucial for Tereos’ 14 French plants, could turn sour if, as remains a danger, Britain leaves the EU on Oct. 31 without a divorce deal, prompting the return of a hard border.

Britain has set out plans to make 87 percent of its imports tariff-free in the event of a no-deal Brexit. But food producers on either side of the Channel are expected to feel the bite.

Tereos says that the cost of its sugar to British clients could jump by 50 percent.

“Today, we’re looking at (import tariffs of) €150 per ton of sugar. Given that a ton of sugar is worth €400, when you factor in the extra cost of customs and logistics, we could reach additional costs of €200, or 50 percent,” Paul Jacquelin, Tereos’ business transformation manager, told AFP. “It’s very worrisome for our British clients who will suffer big (price) increases.”

The cooperative, which groups 12,000 French beet growers, also fears its shipments being held up by tailbacks caused by the return of border controls in Calais.

This week, French customs staged their third dress rehearsal for a no-deal Brexit in as many weeks, subjecting a selection of trucks traveling between Calais and the English port of Dover to simulated export and import checks.

“I think we’re ready,” Jean-Michel Thillier, deputy director of the French customs service, told AFP, pointing to new “smart border” technology aimed at easing traffic across the world’s busiest shipping route in the event of a return of a hard border.

But a delay of even a day or two in Calais could jeopardize some of Tereos’ business, causing its glucose syrups to solidify and British biscuit-makers working on a just-in-time production basis to run out of sugar.

“We’re still hoping that a deal (between the EU and Britain will be found), or that the UK will unilaterally reduce all its import tariffs to zero,” Jacquelin said.

Concern over Brexit is also palpable at Rungis Market south of Paris, the world’s biggest wholesale market for fresh produce.

Marie Rivenez, head of GRG, one of France’s biggest meat wholesalers, which imports 600 lambs each day from Britain, told AFP she had received “absolutely no information” about what kind of sanitary checks, if any, might apply after Brexit.

She is equally concerned about the import tariffs that would apply to lamb in the event of no-deal Brexit and which she estimated at “nearly 50 percent of the price.”

“If that’s the case we will no longer be able to source our lamb in Britain,” she said, warning that the relationships built up by GRG with British suppliers since the 1970s could be at risk.

“It’s very, very complicated,” she said.

Some 100,000 French companies trade with Britain, France’s sixth-biggest trading partner.

Over the past year the French government has been on a drive to get them Brexit-ready, with the help of the Medef employers federation and regional chambers of commerce.

But concerns remain over the level of preparedness among small and medium-sized businesses with little or no experience of trading with countries outside the EU.

Tereos manager Jacquelin assures that the company, which has increased the number of factories certified for exporting to non-EU members from two to 10 and put in place a system for keeping its syrups liquid for longer while in transit, is ready.

Topics: Brexit

Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Updated 30 September 2019
AP

Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

  • As of the bankruptcy filing, the company operated about 800 stores globally, including more than 500 stores in the US
  • Forever 21 plans to close most of its locations in Asia and Europe
Updated 30 September 2019
AP

NEW YORK: Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a one-time hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The privately held company based in Los Angeles said Sunday it will close up to 178 stores in the US. As of the bankruptcy filing, the company operated about 800 stores globally, including more than 500 stores in the US
The company said it would focus on maximizing the value of its US stores and shutter certain international locations. Forever 21 plans to close most of its locations in Asia and Europe but will continue operating in Mexico and Latin America.
“The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords,” it said in the statement. “We do, however, expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the US“
Forever 21 joins Barneys New York and Diesel USA in a growing list of retailers seeking bankruptcy protection as they battle online competitors. Others like Payless ShoeSource and Charlotte Russe have shut down completely.
The numbers bear out the crisis facing traditional retailers. So far this year, publicly traded US retailers have announced they will close 8,558 stores and open 3,446, according to the global research firm Coresight Research. That compares with 5,844 closures and 3,258 openings in all of 2018.
Coresight estimates the store closures could number 12,000 by the end of 2019.
Forever 21 was founded in 1984 and, along with other so-called fast fashion chains like H&M and Zara, rode a wave of popularity among young customers that took off in the mid-1990s.
Their popularity grew during the Great Recession, when shoppers sought fashion bargains.
But over the last year or so, fast fashion has fallen out of style. Young customers are losing interest in throw-away clothes and are more interested in buying eco-friendly products. They’re also gravitating toward rental and online second-hand sites like Thredup, where they see clothes worn again instead of ending up in a landfill.
These trends are happening while discounters like Target have spruced up their fashion assortments, stealing away customers.
Forever 21 has also been more vulnerable than some other chains because of its large footprints in major malls, which are attracting fewer shoppers.

Topics: Forever 21 bankruptcy fashion retail

