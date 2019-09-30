You are here

Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concerns

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for September expanded for a second straight month as Chinese factories ramped up production and new orders rose. (AFP)
Updated 30 September 2019
Reuters
Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concerns

  • The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for September expanded for a second straight month as Chinese factories ramped up production
Updated 30 September 2019
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged up on Monday after China’s factories unexpectedly ramped up production in September, easing concerns about demand at the world’s largest crude importer amid an ongoing trade war with the United States.
Brent crude futures rose 9 cents to $62 a barrel by 0300 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 13 cents to $56.04 a barrel.
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for September expanded for a second straight month as Chinese factories ramped up production and new orders rose, beating market expectations.
“The Caixin data was a real surprise and should be positive for Asia’s markets today,” said Jeffrey Halley, OANDA senior analyst in Singapore.
He added that the data would need to post similar results over the next few months to point to a China oil demand growth recovery. The country is the world’s second largest oil user.
Brent is set to rise 2.6 percent in September, its first monthly gain since June, with prices lifted by an unprecedented attack on Saudi’s oil facilities on Sept. 14 that reduced its production by half. WTI is set to rise 1.7 percent this month.
World’s top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has restored capacity to 11.3 million barrels per day, sources told Reuters last week although Saudi Aramco has yet to confirm it is fully back online.
“Most of this is already priced in when the Saudis said they were going to do it (resume production) fast,” said Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
While Saudi Arabia is maintaining exports by using crude from inventories and spare production capacity, how much of it is actually restored could only be determined in the next few weeks, he added.

Topics: Oil energy Markets

General Motors, workers union to continue talks on new labor deal

Updated 30 September 2019
Reuters

General Motors, workers union to continue talks on new labor deal

  • Members of United Auto Workers went on strike on September 16
  • The strike is the first nationwide walkout at GM since a two-day work stoppage in 2007
Updated 30 September 2019
Reuters

General Motors Co. and United Auto Workers (UAW) said they will continue talks on a new labor deal on Monday, as a strike by the union’s members enters its third week.
UAW members went on strike on Sept. 16 seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the leading US automaker’s profit and protection of their health care benefits.
“Negotiations will resume first thing Monday morning and we will continue to look for solutions to reach an agreement,” said UAW, a union that represents the automaker’s 48,000 striking hourly workers in the United States.
GM said it would continue the talks aimed at reaching an agreement that “builds a stronger future for its employees and business.”
The strike is the first nationwide walkout at GM since a two-day work stoppage in 2007.
The UAW has been careful about deploying strikes to gain leverage in bargaining since a 54-day walkout that occurred in Flint, Michigan, in 1998 that cost GM more than $2 billion and accelerated the loss of UAW-GM jobs.

Topics: labor economy General Motors United Auto Workers US

