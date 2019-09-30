French drugmaker Sanofi to cut about 200 jobs in Japan: source

You are here

Sanofi has a global workforce of more than 100,000. (AFP)
Updated 30 September 2019
Reuters
  As of December, it employed 5,864 people in Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico
  The company has a global workforce of more than 100,000
Reuters

TOKYO: French drugmaker Sanofi plans to cut about 200 jobs in Japan across sales, regulatory affairs and operations, a person familiar with the matter said, months after the company said it would shed nearly 500 jobs in France and Germany.
The cuts at the world’s seventh-largest pharmaceutical company by revenue would extend to back-office positions such as IT and human resources, said the person, who declined to be identified as the information was not yet public.
A Sanofi representative said, “Sanofi Japan plans to implement a voluntary retirement program in order to adapt to the external environment changes and to transform our business models to continue our growth.”
The company declined further comment, saying it does not disclose details of internal operations in Japan.
Sanofi does not give a breakdown of its staff in Japan. As of December, it employed 5,864 people in Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico.
In June, Sanofi said it would cut 466 research and development jobs in Germany and France, in a bid to concentrate its research efforts in cancer, immunology, rare diseases and vaccines.
Last December it said it would shed 670 jobs in France. The company has a global workforce of more than 100,000.

Related



General Motors, workers union to continue talks on new labor deal

Updated 30 September 2019
Reuters

General Motors, workers union to continue talks on new labor deal

  Members of United Auto Workers went on strike on September 16
  The strike is the first nationwide walkout at GM since a two-day work stoppage in 2007
Updated 30 September 2019
Reuters

General Motors Co. and United Auto Workers (UAW) said they will continue talks on a new labor deal on Monday, as a strike by the union’s members enters its third week.
UAW members went on strike on Sept. 16 seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the leading US automaker’s profit and protection of their health care benefits.
“Negotiations will resume first thing Monday morning and we will continue to look for solutions to reach an agreement,” said UAW, a union that represents the automaker’s 48,000 striking hourly workers in the United States.
GM said it would continue the talks aimed at reaching an agreement that “builds a stronger future for its employees and business.”
The strike is the first nationwide walkout at GM since a two-day work stoppage in 2007.
The UAW has been careful about deploying strikes to gain leverage in bargaining since a 54-day walkout that occurred in Flint, Michigan, in 1998 that cost GM more than $2 billion and accelerated the loss of UAW-GM jobs.

Related



