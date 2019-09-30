General Motors, workers union to continue talks on new labor deal

You are here

﻿

Striking United Auto Workers members picket at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant on September 25, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 30 September 2019
Reuters
  • Members of United Auto Workers went on strike on September 16
  • The strike is the first nationwide walkout at GM since a two-day work stoppage in 2007
Reuters

General Motors Co. and United Auto Workers (UAW) said they will continue talks on a new labor deal on Monday, as a strike by the union’s members enters its third week.
UAW members went on strike on Sept. 16 seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the leading US automaker’s profit and protection of their health care benefits.
“Negotiations will resume first thing Monday morning and we will continue to look for solutions to reach an agreement,” said UAW, a union that represents the automaker’s 48,000 striking hourly workers in the United States.
GM said it would continue the talks aimed at reaching an agreement that “builds a stronger future for its employees and business.”
The strike is the first nationwide walkout at GM since a two-day work stoppage in 2007.
The UAW has been careful about deploying strikes to gain leverage in bargaining since a 54-day walkout that occurred in Flint, Michigan, in 1998 that cost GM more than $2 billion and accelerated the loss of UAW-GM jobs.

Saudi Aramco plans to pay base dividend of $75 billion in 2020

Updated 6 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Aramco plans to pay base dividend of $75 billion in 2020

  • Aramco has been courting investors for the IPO, for which it seeks to achieve a $2 trillion valuation
  • The company would have “a progressive growing dividend on sustainable basis at board discretion.”
Updated 6 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Saudi Aramco plans to pay a base dividend of $75 billion in 2020, it said in a corporate overview posted to its website on Monday as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO).
Aramco has been courting investors for the IPO, for which it seeks to achieve a $2 trillion valuation.
The document said the company would have “a progressive growing dividend on sustainable basis at board discretion.”
The listing of Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, is the centerpiece of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to shake up the Saudi economy and diversify away from oil. The IPO appears to be proceeding despite uncertainty over the timeline following a Sept. 14 attack on Aramco’s facilities.
The document on Monday also mentioned the company’s “progressive royalty scheme,” with a marginal rate set at 15% up to $70 per barrel, 45% between $70 and $100, and 80% if the price rises higher.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Aramco IPO

