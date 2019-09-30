You are here

Flydubai narrows H1 loss but warns of pressure from MAX grounding

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft bearing the logo of Flydubai is parked at a Boeing production facility in Washington. (Reuters/File)
Reuters
  • Flydubai is one of the world’s biggest MAX customers with 14 planes from an order of 250
Reuters

DUBAI: Flydubai warned on Monday of significant financial pressure from the unprecedented grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX as it reported a 196.7 million dirhams ($53.6 million) first-half loss.

The Dubai state-owned airline, one of the world’s biggest MAX customers with 14 planes from an order of 250, said it expected its fleet to shrink this year as it was unable to replace older aircraft.

Flydubai has largely stood by Boeing, which is facing one of the worst crises in its history, though the airline’s chairman said in April it could order jets from rival Airbus as replacements.

“We are in ongoing discussions with Boeing, as our long-standing partner, to resolve the unprecedented nature of this grounding and the significant impact it has had on our business and growth strategy,” CEO Ghaith Al-Ghaith said in a statement.

The airline expects to have a fleet of 43 aircraft by the end of the year, fewer than the 62 it thought it would have prior to the grounding. Boeing’s top-selling jet was grounded worldwide in March following two fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed 346 people within a span of five months.

Flydubai’s first-half loss was narrower than the 316.8 million dirhams it lost a year earlier, while the number of passengers carried was down 7.5 percent to 5 million.

The airline had previously said it expected to return to profitability this year after losing 160 million dirhams in 2018.

A cost efficiency program introduced at the start of the year had offset some of the impact of the MAX grounding, although it would not be able to fully cover it, it said.

“If the grounding continues until the end of the year, we expect our performance to continue to be impacted,” Ghaith said.

Flydubai said it had seen strong demand on its network at the start of the year.

Topics: Flydubai 737 MAX Boeing 737 MAX

Saudi Aramco plans to pay base dividend of $75bn in 2020

  • Aramco has been courting investors for the IPO, for which it seeks to achieve a $2 trillion valuation
  • The company would have “a progressive growing dividend on sustainable basis at board discretion.”
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Saudi Aramco plans to pay a base dividend of $75 billion in 2020, it said in a corporate overview posted to its website on Monday as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO).
Aramco has been courting investors for the IPO, for which it seeks to achieve a $2 trillion valuation.
The document said the company would have “a progressive growing dividend on sustainable basis at board discretion.”
The listing of Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, is the centerpiece of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to shake up the Saudi economy and diversify away from oil. The IPO appears to be proceeding despite uncertainty over the timeline following a Sept. 14 attack on Aramco’s facilities.
The document on Monday also mentioned the company’s “progressive royalty scheme,” with a marginal rate set at 15% up to $70 per barrel, 45% between $70 and $100, and 80% if the price rises higher.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Aramco IPO

