Wall Street higher on Apple-led rally in technology shares

The S&P 500 and Dow on Monday were on track for their smallest percentage gain in three quarters, with the Nasdaq heading for a marginal decline. (Reuters/File)
Reuters
  • Investors look past reports that Washington might delist Chinese firms from US stock exchanges
Reuters

NEW YORK: Technology stocks led by Apple lifted Wall Street’s main indexes on Monday, as investors looked past last week’s reports that Washington was considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.

Apple Inc. rose 1.3 percent as CEO Tim Cook told a German daily, Bild, that iPhone sales were off to a strong start, and JP Morgan raised its iPhone shipment volume forecast. Microsoft Corp. climbed 0.4 percent.

The technology sector gained 0.6 percent, the most among 11 major S&P sectors. Only energy stocks were in the red, tracking a drop in oil prices.

Still, the main indexes were on course to end the quarter with their worst performance so far this year, with sentiment swinging wildly due to developments in the US-China trade war and mixed indications from domestic economic data.

Reports about the US curbing Chinese companies’ access to US capital markets sparked a sell-off on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting a more than three-week low during the session.

However, on Monday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro dismissed the reports as “fake news.”

“If the US goes down this road, it could have some serious repercussions,” said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

“It could possibly lead to the Chinese selling US Treasuries and could put pressure on the Treasury market, so it needs to be well thought out before being executed.”

China was the second-largest owner of US Treasuries in July, behind Japan, but its holdings were the smallest since April 2017.

US-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and JD.com Inc. were up between 1 percent and 2.2 percent.

The third quarter witnessed an escalation in US-China trade tensions, the inversion of an important part of the US yield curve, a second US interest rate cut and political turmoil in Washington.

The S&P 500 and Dow are on track for their smallest percentage gain in three quarters, with the Nasdaq heading for a marginal decline. The benchmark index is now about 2 percent away from its record high hit in July.

Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 85.32 points, or 0.32 percent, at 26,905.57, the S&P 500 was up 11.84 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,973.63. The Nasdaq Composite was up 33.48 points, or 0.42 percent, at 7,973.11.

In a bright spot, Newell Brands jumped 3.5 percent after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the household goods maker to “buy” and said it expected the company’s turnaround process to continue well in 2018.

Drugmaker Mallinckrodt rose 1.8 percent after finalizing a settlement with Cuyahoga and Summit counties in Ohio in connection with opioid-related lawsuits.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.52-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.55-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 52 new lows.

Egypt operator owed $7.7m by Thomas Cook, says chairman

Updated 13 min 17 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

Egypt operator owed $7.7m by Thomas Cook, says chairman

  • 25,000 reservations in the country booked up to April 2020 canceled, says Blue Sky
Updated 13 min 17 sec ago
Reuters AFP

CAIRO: Thomas Cook has dues of 125 million Egyptian pounds ($7.7 million) to local operator Blue Sky Group, Blue Sky’s chairman Hossam El-Shaer said on Monday.

Shaer did not give further details. Thomas Cook, the world’s oldest travel firm, collapsed last week, sparking a major tourist repatriation effort and a scramble for survival among many of its subsidies.

Blue Sky said last week that 25,000 reservations in Egypt booked up to April 2020 had been canceled, and that it had been expecting 100,000 tourists to visit Egypt via Thomas Cook next year. 

Meanwhile, in a related event, the head of the Spanish hotel federation warned on Monday that hundreds of hotels in the country are facing imminent closure over the collapse of Thomas Cook.

“There are 500 hotels which are going to close immediately due to the collapse of Thomas Cook and the situation could get worse if the government doesn’t take immediate action,” Juan Molas, head of Spain’s Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation, told business daily Cinco Dias.

The sum in unpaid bills left by the demise of the tour operator will be much higher than the initial estimate of €200 million ($220 million), said Molas, whose organization represents 15,000 businesses. “It will be much more. The amount for only eight chains is close to 100 million.”

Of those hotels facing immediate closure, 100 were exclusively dependent on Thomas Cook, he said, while the rest counted on the firm for between 30 and 70 percent of their clients.

One hotel in Fuerteventura, the second largest of the Canary Islands, had recently undergone a €20-million upgrade and was now faced with 700 rooms “which are going to be empty from Oct. 7” and 200 employees it would be forced to dismiss.

Worst hit are those in the Canaries and the Balearic Islands, where 40 percent of hotels are affected. The industry has put together an emergency plan to be presented to Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto at the next Spanish tourism board meeting on Oct. 7 which will also address the urgent question of air links with the Canary Islands.

Industry experts fear the impact there could be even more devastating than elsewhere as the resort is very popular as a winter destination among tourists from northern Europe.

“The busy season is starting and Thomas Cook had 30 percent of air capacity,” Molas said, indicating the disappearance of the package holidaymaker could affect some 1.3 million airline seats, with Tenerife and Lanzarote particularly badly hit.

He urged the government to contact RyanAir, one of the few carriers that flies there, to urge the budget airline “to reconsider” plans to close four bases in Spain, three of them in the Canaries, saying it was “critical” that the airline maintain its flights.

Topics: Thomas Cook Egypt Blue Sky

