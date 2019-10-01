You are here

  • Home
  • WTO slashes forecast for trade growth as conflicts mount
﻿

WTO slashes forecast for trade growth as conflicts mount

The WTO said that conflicts between the United States and China could weigh on global trade. Above, a woman looks at toys made in China at a store in Los Angeles, California on September 13, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 01 October 2019
Reuters
0

WTO slashes forecast for trade growth as conflicts mount

  • ‘Trade conflicts pose the biggest downside risk to the forecast but macroeconomic shocks and financial volatility are also potential triggers for a steeper downturn’
Updated 01 October 2019
Reuters

BRUSSELS/BERLIN: The World Trade Organization cut its forecast for growth in global trade this year by more than half on Tuesday and said further rounds of tariffs and retaliation, a slowing economy and a disorderly Brexit could squeeze it even more.

The WTO said it now expected global merchandise trade to increase by 1.2 percent this year, compared with its April estimate of 2.6 percent. That growth was 3.0 percent in 2018. For 2020, growth 2.7 percent is forecast, down from a previous estimate of 3.0 percent.

“The darkening outlook for trade is discouraging, but not unexpected,” WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said in a statement, urging WTO members to resolve trade disagreements and cooperate to reform the WTO.

The Geneva-based body said its reduced forecasts reflected estimates for slower expansion of the global economy, partly due to trade tensions, but also because of cyclical and structural factors and, in Europe, Brexit-related uncertainty.

The WTO gave a forecast range for trade growth this year of 0.5 percent to 1.6 percent and for 2020 of 1.7 percent to 3.7 percent, with the upper end of the ranges reachable if trade tensions eased.

“Risks to the forecast are heavily weighted to the downside and dominated by trade policy,” the WTO said.

The United States and China have been locked in a trade war for over a year. They have levied punitive duties on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other’s goods, roiling financial markets and threatening global growth.

US President Donald Trump has also imposed tariffs on products from other countries, notably on steel and aluminum, in a bid to cut the trade deficit of the world’s largest economy. The WTO figures implied he had had limited success.

The WTO said on Tuesday that North America showed the fastest growth of exports of any region in the first half of the year, at 1.4 percent, although the rise of imports into North America were also greater than elsewhere, at 1.8 percent.

Topics: trade economy WTO

Related

0
Business & Economy
Global tensions to force trade slowdown in 2019: WTO
0
Business & Economy
WTO warns of global trade slowdown as indicator hits 9-year low

Saudi energy minister predicts era of ‘perpetual stability in world oil’

Updated 03 October 2019
Frank Kane

Saudi energy minister predicts era of ‘perpetual stability in world oil’

  • Kingdom’s ‘marriage of convenience’ with Russia will benefit global economy, Moscow industry summit hears
Updated 03 October 2019
Frank Kane

MOSCOW: The relationship between Saudi Arabia and Russia brings an opportunity for “perpetual stability” in global oil markets, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, told a gathering of energy industry leaders in Moscow.

“We could not be doing better than what we are doing today. It’s quite a marriage of convenience. We are in an alliance because there is a lot of rationale in that alliance. It did not come because there is emotion in it, but is a result of straight thinking about what we could do together,” the minister told a packed hall at the Russian Energy Week summit of global energy leaders in Moscow.

The panel was on the theme of “global energy — new alliances,” and both the energy minister and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak stressed the common interests in the “OPEC+” arrangement, whereby global oil producers coordinate output levels to ensure price and supply stability.

Prince Abdul Aziz said: “I am always conscious of the effect of the oil market on the global economy, and I believe the OPEC+ agreement will help ensure the perpetual stability of the oil market to the benefit of producers, consumers, the energy industry and the world economy.”

Novak agreed that the output agreement — signed first in 2017 and reinforced with a charter last year — had brought “some stability” to global oil markets, but he was worried about what he called “black swans” in the form of global economic and geopolitical factors.

FASTFACT

OPEC members supply about 43.5 percent of the world’s crude oil production.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the market. For example, trade wars between certain countries is leading to lower demand and consumption. There are also sanctions introduced by one big country that seems to proclaim weekly sanctions against some other country,” he said, in a reference to US actions against Russia and others.

“Black swans are more important than supply and demand in the oil market at the moment, but it is good we have common ground in the oil markets,” Novak added.

In a keynote speech later, President Putin said that the OPEC+ deal was “the first-ever successful interaction between OPEC and non-OPEC.

“What matters is supply predictability and reliability. We have a business-like approach with our energy partners in Europe and the rest of the world, of a commercial nature with no political reasoning,” Putin added.

Mohammed Barkindo, secretary general of OPEC, told delegates: “OPEC+ has become a reliable and dependable source of supply. The world should not panic.”

Topics: Saudi-Russian ties Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman Russia Energy Week summit Moscow

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
‘Very exciting’ project to be unveiled during Putin visit to Saudi Arabia
0
Business & Economy
Saudi, Russian ministers discuss OPEC+ deal cooperation

Latest updates

German business leaders eager to share know-how with Saudi entrepreneurs, says expert
0
Saudi Arabia is beacon of humanitarian action: Al-Rabeeah
0
Diplomatic Quarter: MWL, Indonesia to build largest-ever museum on Islamic history, civilization
0
Work starts on ‘next-gen’ Saudi warship in Cadiz
0
Saudi Public Prosecution: Tweet on corruption in Haramain station includes ‘false information’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.