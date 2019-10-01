You are here

  • Home
  • Australia slashes rates to all-time low amid slow growth, job fears
﻿

Australia slashes rates to all-time low amid slow growth, job fears

Australia’s central bank cut interest rates for the third time this year amid fears about the flagging domestic economy. (AFP)
Updated 01 October 2019
Reuters
0

Australia slashes rates to all-time low amid slow growth, job fears

  • Australia has had 28 years of expansion without recession
Updated 01 October 2019
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s central bank cut interest rates for the third time this year on Tuesday in a bid to stimulate a sluggish economy and signaled it was prepared to do more if needed, knocking the local dollar to a one-month low.

The country’s economy has expanded for 28 years without a recession, but risks have intensified over the past year, with growth slowing, inflation lukewarm, the property market subdued and unemployment ticking higher.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) quarter-point cut took the cash rate to an all-time low of just 0.75 percent, leaving little room for more reductions and raising the possibility of unconventional policy easing.

RBA chief Philip Lowe said moves by global central banks to ease monetary policy played a part in the decision as he signaled the need for an extended period of low rates.

Financial futures are now pricing in a 60 percent chance of a fourth cut to 0.5 percent in November, compared with under 30 percent before the latest decision.

Expectations that rates will be lower for longer sent the Australian dollar slipping to $0.6706, its weakest since early September.

“In cutting rates so aggressively this year, the RBA is hoping to generate a stronger labor market, higher wage growth and to stimulate domestic consumption,” said Anthony Doyle, a Sydney-based, cross-asset strategist at Fidelity.

“Fortunately for the RBA, the transmission mechanism of monetary policy is fairly quick in the Australian economy,” he said, noting around 80 percent of mortgages were on variable rates.

The RBA’s back-to-back easings in June and July have so far done little to boost activity outside of the housing market.

Indeed, figures earlier in the day showed home prices across Australia’s capital cities jumped 1.1 percent in September, but approvals to build new homes collapsed to the lowest since 2013.

Economists expect construction-related job losses in coming months which could take the unemployment rate to as high as 5.5 percent from 5.3 percent now and the RBA’s goal of around 4.5 percent.

“The RBA now has only three, or possibly even fewer, more conventional cuts available before they will have to venture into unconventional monetary easing territory — negative rates, QE (quantitative easing), or bond yield targeting,” Rob Carnell, chief Asia-Pacific economist for ING said.

Topics: Australia Reserve Bank of Australia

Related

0
Business & Economy
Australia banks set for major shake-up from landmark inquiry
0
Business & Economy
National Australia Bank axes 6,000 jobs as annual profit jumps

Saudi energy minister predicts era of ‘perpetual stability in world oil’

Updated 03 October 2019
Frank Kane

Saudi energy minister predicts era of ‘perpetual stability in world oil’

  • Kingdom’s ‘marriage of convenience’ with Russia will benefit global economy, Moscow industry summit hears
Updated 03 October 2019
Frank Kane

MOSCOW: The relationship between Saudi Arabia and Russia brings an opportunity for “perpetual stability” in global oil markets, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, told a gathering of energy industry leaders in Moscow.

“We could not be doing better than what we are doing today. It’s quite a marriage of convenience. We are in an alliance because there is a lot of rationale in that alliance. It did not come because there is emotion in it, but is a result of straight thinking about what we could do together,” the minister told a packed hall at the Russian Energy Week summit of global energy leaders in Moscow.

The panel was on the theme of “global energy — new alliances,” and both the energy minister and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak stressed the common interests in the “OPEC+” arrangement, whereby global oil producers coordinate output levels to ensure price and supply stability.

Prince Abdul Aziz said: “I am always conscious of the effect of the oil market on the global economy, and I believe the OPEC+ agreement will help ensure the perpetual stability of the oil market to the benefit of producers, consumers, the energy industry and the world economy.”

Novak agreed that the output agreement — signed first in 2017 and reinforced with a charter last year — had brought “some stability” to global oil markets, but he was worried about what he called “black swans” in the form of global economic and geopolitical factors.

FASTFACT

OPEC members supply about 43.5 percent of the world’s crude oil production.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the market. For example, trade wars between certain countries is leading to lower demand and consumption. There are also sanctions introduced by one big country that seems to proclaim weekly sanctions against some other country,” he said, in a reference to US actions against Russia and others.

“Black swans are more important than supply and demand in the oil market at the moment, but it is good we have common ground in the oil markets,” Novak added.

In a keynote speech later, President Putin said that the OPEC+ deal was “the first-ever successful interaction between OPEC and non-OPEC.

“What matters is supply predictability and reliability. We have a business-like approach with our energy partners in Europe and the rest of the world, of a commercial nature with no political reasoning,” Putin added.

Mohammed Barkindo, secretary general of OPEC, told delegates: “OPEC+ has become a reliable and dependable source of supply. The world should not panic.”

Topics: Saudi-Russian ties Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman Russia Energy Week summit Moscow

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
‘Very exciting’ project to be unveiled during Putin visit to Saudi Arabia
0
Business & Economy
Saudi, Russian ministers discuss OPEC+ deal cooperation

Latest updates

German business leaders eager to share know-how with Saudi entrepreneurs, says expert
0
Saudi Arabia is beacon of humanitarian action: Al-Rabeeah
0
Diplomatic Quarter: MWL, Indonesia to build largest-ever museum on Islamic history, civilization
0
Work starts on ‘next-gen’ Saudi warship in Cadiz
0
Saudi Public Prosecution: Tweet on corruption in Haramain station includes ‘false information’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.